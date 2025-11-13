Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

It's an AFC South showdown in Nashville as the Tennessee Titans square off against the Houston Texans, and let's be honest, the visitors walk in as heavy favorites. Fresh off a statement win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston looks every bit like a team on the rise, while Tennessee is just trying to stop the bleeding.

For the Titans, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Coming out of their bye week at 1-8, this final stretch of the season is about pride as much as progress. Their lone victory, a narrow 22-21 escape against the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 5, feels like a distant memory. Still, there's a quirky trend on their side: they haven't lost more than four straight games all year. If that pattern holds, Week 11 could finally bring a much-needed win for Cam Ward and company.

A Texans victory, meanwhile, would give the back-to-back division champions more ground in the chase behind the Colts for a potential move back into first place.

But make no mistake, Tennessee's margin for error is razor-thin. They’ll need near-perfection to keep pace with a Texans squad that’s starting to believe its own hype.

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans kick-off time

NFL Nissan Stadium

The Titans and Texans will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans return from their bye week still searching for answers. Sitting at 1-8 and winless at home, they've struggled mightily to find consistency on either side of the ball. Their offense ranks dead last in the NFL, averaging just 244 total yards and 14.4 points per game, a reflection of growing pains for rookie quarterback Cam Ward and a unit still trying to find its footing.

The week off did, however, bring some hope on the health front. Head coach Brian McCoy confirmed that Calvin Ridley and Arden Key are set to return to practice, while star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee), safety Xavier Woods, and defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell will remain sidelined for now. Tight end Chig Okonkwo will practice in a limited capacity, and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler will receive a scheduled rest day.

Texans Injury Report: M.J. Stewart – questionable , C.J. Stroud – questionable , Jalen Pitre – questionable , Jarrett Kingston – questionable , Ed Ingram – questionable , Tytus Howard – questionable , Christian Harris – questionable , Ka’imi Fairbairn – questionable.

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans pulled off a stunning rally to topple their AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 36-29, in one of the weekend’s wildest finishes. After trailing 29-10, Houston stormed back with a relentless 26-point surge, turning the tide and sealing a statement win that showcased both grit and composure down the stretch.

Davis Mills turned in a solid showing under center, completing 27 of 45 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also made his mark on the ground, sprinting 14 yards for a rushing score that gave the Texans the lead late in the contest. The defense did its part too, particularly the secondary, which clamped down on Trevor Lawrence, holding him to a meager 118 passing yards and stifling Jacksonville's rhythm through the air.

However, Wednesday's practice brought some injury concerns. C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre both remained in concussion protocol, while Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad) and Denico Autry (knee) were among those who didn’t participate. The team remains optimistic that several of them could ramp up activity by Thursday, depending on how they respond overnight.

Titans Injury Report: Kalel Mullings – questionable.

Watch and live stream Titans vs Texans in the USA

The Titans vs Texans game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Titans vs Texans worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Titans vs Texans tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Titans vs Texans Fantasy Football

The Houston Texans are gearing up to roll with Davis Mills (9.8 projected fantasy points) under center for another week, as C.J. Stroud remains sidelined while recovering from a concussion.

Mills was the fantasy QB1 last week (27.7 points), pulling off a second-half surge that turned a quiet outing into a fireworks show. Through three quarters, the Texans quarterback had just 6.1 fantasy points, completing 16 of 25 passes for 188 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Then, he flipped the script, erupting for 104 passing yards, two touchdowns, 20 rushing yards, a rushing score, and a two-point conversion in the final quarter to cap off a remarkable comeback.

While Mills has earned another start and remains a decent matchup-based QB2, fantasy managers shouldn't count on another late-game miracle this time around. The circumstances may not call for his fourth-quarter heroics.

In the backfield, Woody Marks (9.0 projected fpts) continues to get the nod ahead of Nick Chubb, though Chubb was notably more efficient on fewer carries last week. Marks' workload has been unpredictable this season, making him a risky play outside of a flex spot.

At receiver, Nico Collins draws an appealing matchup, the Titans are surrendering the ninth-most fantasy points to wideouts. Collins should feast, assuming game flow doesn't turn too run-heavy if Houston's defense seizes early control. That scenario is worth a passing thought, but not enough to shy away from Collins, who should still be treated as a high-end WR1 this week.

As for Cam Ward (11.6 projected fpts), he's looking to shake off a sluggish start after his first bye week. The rookie ranks dead last among qualified passers in completion percentage (57.6%), and while the only direction to go is up, this matchup doesn't offer much room for optimism. Fantasy managers should steer clear until Ward proves he can right the ship.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard continues to share snaps with Tyjae Spears in Tennessee's backfield. There's growing buzz that Pollard could be on the move, as the Titans are reportedly open to trade offers ahead of the deadline. Both backs, and fantasy managers invested in them, will get a breather soon, with Tennessee heading into their bye in Week 10.

Titans vs Texans Game Predictions

The last time Cam Ward squared off against the Houston Texans, he left the field on the wrong side of a 26-0 shutout, and there's little to suggest the outcome will be much different in Week 11. The Tennessee Titans still can't keep their quarterback upright, and that’s a recipe for disaster against Houston's relentless pass rush, especially with the Texans holding clear mismatches in the secondary.

Jeffery Simmons could stir up some trouble in the trenches if he's active, but that's a big "if." Expect Houston's defense to dominate once again, forcing turnovers and setting up the offense with short fields en route to another near shutout. So, it's the Texans who are to predicted win this one.

Titans vs Texans Betting Odds

Spread

Texans -7.5 (-110)

Titans +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texans: -355

Titans: +280

Total

39.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Form

TEN - Form All Tennessee Titans 20 - 27 Los Angeles Chargers L

Indianapolis Colts 38 - 14 Tennessee Titans L

Tennessee Titans 13 - 31 New England Patriots L

Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 10 Tennessee Titans L

Arizona Cardinals 21 - 22 Tennessee Titans W HOU - Form All Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos L

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers W

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans L

Baltimore Ravens 10 - 44 Houston Texans W

Head-to-Head Record

TEN Last 5 matches HOU 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Houston Texans 26 - 0 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 14 - 23 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 27 - 32 Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans 26 - 3 Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 16 - 19 Houston Texans

