Where to watch today's Detroit Lions vs New York Giants NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

In an NFC North race where every slip-up feels magnified, the Detroit Lions find themselves desperate to steady the ship this weekend. Fortunately, the New York Giants are heading to Ford Field, and they still haven’t tasted victory away from home.

Lions vs Giants date and start time

The Lions and Giants will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Detroit burst out of the gates at 4-1, but the momentum has cooled with a 2-3 stretch over their last five outings. That stumble has pushed them down to third in the division, and the offense has been hot and cold. The Lions mustered only nine points in last week’s loss to the Eagles, leaving plenty of questions about their rhythm on that side of the ball. Still, this matchup offers a prime chance to get back on track against a Giants team surrendering 27.3 points per contest. Defensively, the Lions should also find favorable matchups across the board.

The Giants, meanwhile, are coming off their third one-score defeat in five weeks, and now they’re staring at another uphill battle on the road. Jaxson Dart continues to make progress after the concussion he picked up against Chicago, but he hasn’t cleared protocol yet — meaning Jameis Winston is in line for a second straight start. New York’s defense did show a bit more fight in last week’s loss to Green Bay, but slowing down Detroit’s offense is a completely different challenge and one they haven’t proven capable of handling away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs Giants NFL game.

In the US, Lions vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Lions vs Giants

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Lions and the Giants will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

