Detroit Lions vs New York Giants NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The reeling New York Giants (2-9), regardless of whether Jaxson Dart suits up, are staring down a steep climb in Motown on Sunday as they square off with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (6-4).

Detroit's setback in Philadelphia dropped them to eighth in the NFC playoff picture, a half-game shy of postseason territory. And with a brutal three-game gauntlet looming against the Packers, Cowboys, and Rams, this matchup becomes as close to a "don’t-you-dare-slip" fixture as it gets for Dan Campbell's crew. The Lions' offense has been wildly hot-and-cold, even with Campbell now holding the play sheet. They erupted for 44 points in his debut as play-caller two weeks ago, only to sputter to a meager nine last Sunday.

Detroit limps in after a 16-9 defeat in Philly, while the Giants are trying to halt a five-game slide of their own. One team is fighting to stay alive in the playoff chase; the other is just searching for signs of life.

Detroit Lions vs New York Giants kick-off time

NFL Ford Field

The Lions and Giants will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Detroit Lions vs New York Giants lineups DET - Line up 34 Alex Anzalone

74 Kayode Awosika

55 Derrick Barnes

39 Jake Bates

32 Brian Branch

46 Jack Campbell

57 Trystan Colon-Castillo

68 Taylor Decker

30 Khalil Dorsey

82 Ross Dwelley

86 Anthony Firkser

3 Jack Fox

— Jahmyr Gibbs

60 Graham Glasgow

16 Jared Goff

12 Thomas Harper

49 Hogan Hatten

97 Aidan Hutchinson

78 Tyler Lacy

51 Roy Lopez

19 Dominic Lovett

29 Avonte Maddox

27 Arthur Maulet

54 Alim McNeill

5 David Montgomery

96 Al-Quadin Muhammad

62 Michael Niese

53 Trevor Nowaske

69 Tate Ratledge

11 Kalif Raymond

98 D.J. Reader

4 D.J Reed

21 Amik Robertson

44 Malcolm Rodriguez

25 Jacob Saylors

58 Penei Sewell

70 Dan Skipper

14 Amon-Ra St.Brown

15 Grant Stuard

18 Isaac TeSlaa

2 Daniel Thomas

33 Sione Vaki

99 Tyrus Wheat

1 Jameson Williams

91 Tyleik Williams

89 Brock Wright

23 Rock Ya-Sin Substitutes NYG - Line up 91 Darius Alexander

46 Zaire Barnes

82 Daniel Bellinger

24 Dane Belton

35 Jarrick Bernard-Converse

38 Korie Black

54 Swayze Bozeman

34 Beau Brade

— Brian Burns

83 Dalen Cambre

51 Abdul Carter

98 DJ Davidson

52 Victor Dimukeje

72 Jermaine Eluemunor

33 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

28 Cordale Flott

12 Jamie Gillan

57 Chauncey Golston

20 Eric Gray

47 Neville Hewitt

89 Isaiah Hodgins

8 Jevon Holland

84 Theo Johnson

31 Nic Jones

37 Younghoe Koo

59 Casey Kreiter

97 Dexter Lawrence

85 Chris Manhertz

71 Marcus Mbow

93 Rakeem Nunez-Roches

58 Bobby Okereke

80 Gunner Olszewski

36 Rico Payton

22 Andru Phillips

95 Roy Robertson-Harris

17 Wan'Dale Robinson

76 Jon Runyan

65 Austin Schlottmann

61 John Michael Schmitz

26 Devin Singletary

18 Darius Slayton

64 Aaron Stinnie

78 Andrew Thomas

29 Tyrone Tracy Jr.

74 Greg Van Roten

19 Jameis Winston Substitutes

Detroit Lions team news

It's becoming increasingly clear the Detroit Lions may have to roll through Thanksgiving weekend without Pro Bowl safety Kerby Joseph.

Joseph was absent from practice again on Thursday, Nov. 20, putting him on track to miss a fifth consecutive game when Detroit hosts the New York Giants at Ford Field. Corner Terrion Arnold also sat out the open portion of practice; he remains in concussion protocol and appears unlikely to suit up for a second straight week.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard suggested there will still be a place in the rotation for Rock Ya-Sin once Arnold and D.J. Reed are healthy enough to return. Ya-Sin has quietly held down the fort in his three starts, posting six tackles and a pass breakup in last week’s loss to Philadelphia. Reed, sidelined since a Week 4 hamstring strain, is eligible to be activated as early as Sunday.

On offense, Kalif Raymond has appeared on the injury report with cramping but practiced fully and does not carry an official game designation, signaling he should be good to go. Detroit does have two other banged-up receivers to monitor: Brock Wright (limited/ankle): 11 catches, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns & Isaac TeSlaa (limited/oblique): 4 catches, 65 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Detroit's offense still runs through Jared Goff, and the veteran quarterback is quietly putting together one of his most efficient campaigns. He's connecting on close to 70% of his attempts, piling up 2,490 yards with 21 touchdowns against just four picks, the kind of steady hand that keeps Ben Johnson's attack humming.

His top target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, remains the heartbeat of the passing game, stacking 735 yards and eight scores while continuing to win every matchup thrown his way. Jameson Williams has emerged as Detroit's home-run hitter, stretching defenses vertically and averaging more than 56 yards per game as the Lions increasingly lean into his speed.

In the backfield, Jahmyr Gibbs has blossomed into a dynamic engine, ripping off 732 rushing yards at a crisp 5.2 per carry. His burst is perfectly counterbalanced by David Montgomery, whose downhill, bruising style gives Detroit a one-two punch few teams can match.

Getty Images

New York Giants team news

The Giants' offense was sputtering long before the injury bug sank its teeth into Jaxson Dart (concussion), Malik Nabers (knee), and Cam Skattebo (ankle), and, unsurprisingly, things somehow got even uglier without that trio. Early word out of East Rutherford is that Dart is on track to reclaim the huddle this week. If he’s not cleared in time, Jameis Winston will once again be handed the keys. The veteran got the start last Sunday and, in trademark fashion, sealed the deal with a late fourth-quarter interception that torpedoed a potential game-tying march.

Before going down, Dart had pieced together a solid body of work: 1,417 yards through the air, 10 touchdowns, and just three picks on a 62.7% completion rate. He's just as dangerous with his legs, 317 rushing yards and seven scores, but that aggressiveness has also put him in harm's way. His concussion stemmed from a nasty shot he absorbed on a QB run against Chicago.

One bright spot in the trenches: Andrew Thomas. The former fourth-overall pick has battled injuries throughout his career, but this season he looks every bit the franchise left tackle the Giants hoped for. He missed the first two games and has still allowed only one sack across nine starts, backing it with an excellent 84.6 pass-blocking grade.

Defensively, New York's pass rush is basically a spotlight with one name on it: Brian Burns. After notching 8.5 sacks in his debut season with the Giants in 2024, he's kicked the door down in Year 2. Through 11 games, Burns has exploded for 13 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and seven pass breakups, a relentless one-man demolition crew on the edge.

Offensively, one of the few reliable sparks has been rookie tight end Theo Johnson. After foot surgery prematurely ended his first NFL season, Johnson has resurfaced as a badly needed playmaker. He's not always piling up yards, but when it comes to touchdowns, he’s the one the Giants trust, already leading the team with five receiving scores and delivering in the clutch whenever they get near the paint.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Lions vs Giants in the USA

The Lions vs Giants game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Lions vs Giants worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Lions vs Giants tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Lions vs Giants Fantasy Football

Jared Goff is coming off what can only be described as a nightmare outing, arguably the roughest performance of his Lions tenure, and you could make a case it ranks among the worst of his entire NFL career.

He hit rock-bottom with a career-worst 37.8% completion rate (just 14-of-37) and posted a 27.5% success rate, the second-lowest mark he's ever recorded. When he actually pushed the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, things somehow looked even uglier: Goff completed only 7-of-26 passes (26.9%) for 140 yards at a modest 5.4 yards per attempt, tossing a touchdown but also coughing up a backbreaking interception.

Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs looks poised to explode in Week 12 and has become a fantasy darling across the industry. Most analysts are circling him as a top-five running back this week, praising his electricity in space and the mouthwatering matchup against a battered Giants defense. Fresh off a game where he paced Detroit in both rushing and receiving, Gibbs’ workload keeps trending up, and so does his fantasy stock.

David Montgomery, on the other hand, remains more of a steady but lower-ceiling play. He hasn’t looked quite as sharp the past few weeks, but because New York’s run defense has been leaking yards like a sieve, pundits expect Montgomery to find renewed life, especially in short-yardage and red-zone situations. A positive script could put him back in the end zone.

After a rough, weather-soaked slog in Philadelphia, most fantasy experts are still pounding the drum for Amon-Ra St. Brown. They chalk last week up to a perfect storm of bad conditions and a top-tier opponent. With Detroit returning indoors and Sam LaPorta sidelined, St. Brown is staring at massive volume and the potential for a huge rebound outing.

And then there's Jameson Williams, who has quietly been on an absolute heater. He’s cracked the top-20 fantasy WR ranks in four of his last five games (WR12, WR19, WR2, WR8). Since Week 9, he's commanded a 17.4% target share, a 30.9% air-yard share, and is averaging 91 receiving yards per game with 2.73 yards per route run. His 11.0 aDOT shows he’s stretching the field, and with an 18.2% first-read share, the Lions are actively scheming him into the attack. Williams looks primed to keep torching secondaries.

For the Giants, early indications suggest Jaxson Dart is trending toward clearing the concussion protocol in time for Week 12. If anything shifts, that update will come fast, but for now, New York expects him back in the saddle.

It hasn't always been pretty with Dart, and his style often tests the nerves of his coaches, but fantasy managers don't care: the kid produces. He's averaging 22.9 fantasy points per start and has finished lower than QB13 only once in seven tries. Dart is very much a high-upside QB1 swing again this week.

Lions vs Giants Game Predictions

No matter who lines up under center in Week 12, Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston, the outlook doesn’t change much for the New York Giants. On paper, the Detroit Lions look poised to run right through them. It starts on the ground, where Detroit should lean heavily on its rushing attack against a Giants defense surrendering the third-most rushing yards per outing (149.9) and an NFL-worst 5.5 yards per carry.

If New York falls behind early, things could snowball quickly. Dart or Winston would be forced to throw into a Detroit secondary that has slammed the door on opposing passers over the last month, allowing just 161.3 passing yards per game with a 57.6% completion rate and a modest 78.2 passer rating.

Prediction: Detroit controls the game from the opening whistle, piles up yards on the ground, and forces the Giants into predictable passing downs. Lions roll comfortably.

Lions vs Giants Betting Odds

Spread: Lions -10.5

Moneyline: Giants +450, Lions -600

Total Over/Under: 49.5

Form

DET - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings L

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Kansas City Chiefs 30 - 17 Detroit Lions L NYG - Form All New York Giants 20 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Chicago Bears 24 - 20 New York Giants L

New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers L

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants L

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants L

Head-to-Head Record

DET Last 5 matches NYG 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New York Giants 14 - 3 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 21 - 16 New York Giants

New York Giants 18 - 31 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 31 - 26 New York Giants

Detroit Lions 17 - 30 New York Giants

Useful links