Where to watch today's Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Seattle Seahawks (7-3) hit the road for a Week 12 clash in Nashville, where the Tennessee Titans (1-9) are desperate to stop the bleeding in what has been another forgettable season.

Titans vs Seahawks date and start time

The Titans and Seahawks will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennesse

How to watch Titans vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Seattle saw its four-game surge halted in last week’s narrow 21-19 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s still plenty of optimism in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks remain one of the league’s most explosive offenses—third in scoring (29.4 ppg) and sixth in total offense (365.8 ypg).

Sam Darnold has flourished since arriving from Minnesota, piling up 2,541 passing yards and owning the NFL’s fourth-best QBR (71.3). On the ground, Kenneth Walker III continues to set the tone with 606 rushing yards, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken a massive leap, already posting a career-best 1,146 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On the flip side, Tennessee’s season has gone off the rails. The Titans are riding a five-game skid and sit at 1-9, with their lone bright spot still that chaotic 22-21 comeback win over the Cardinals. Their latest outing—a 16-13 loss to Houston—at least resulted in a cover, which says a lot about how their year has gone. Across their last 27 games, Tennessee is a dismal 6-21 against the spread.

Offensively, the Titans have been stuck in the mud from the jump. They rank last in the league in total offense (242.5 yards per game), rushing (78.9 ypg), and scoring (14.3 ppg).

Rookie QB Cam Ward has experienced the full rollercoaster in his first year, throwing for 1,954 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions, while his 28.4 QBR sits 33rd among qualifying quarterbacks. Ward has flashed upside at times, but with little help around him, consistency has been hard to come by.

Watch highlights of Titans vs Seahawks

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Titans and the Seahawks will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms.

