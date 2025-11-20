Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Seattle Seahawks (7-3) hit the road for a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (1-9) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Seattle rolls in with a strong record and plenty of confidence, even if their recent form has been a bit of a mixed bag. The Seahawks are coming off a narrow 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a game where they actually outperformed L.A. in first downs and passing yardage but couldn’t quite close the deal when it mattered most.
Tennessee, meanwhile, is searching for any traction in what’s been a brutal season. Sitting at 1-9, the Titans have been stuck in reverse for weeks and desperately need something to spark a turnaround. Their latest setback came in a tight 16-13 defeat to the Houston Texans, another game where they came up just short in their own building.
Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time
The Titans and Seahawks will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.
Team news & squads
Tennessee Titans team news
The Titans, meanwhile, are dealing with a much heavier toll. Six players were sidelined entirely, including five projected starters. Wide receiver Eric Ayomanor (hamstring), guard Kevin Zeitler (back), corner Darrell Baker (concussion), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) all watched from the sideline, an early-week injury sheet that reads like a coach's worst nightmare.
For Tennessee, quarterback Cameron Ward continues to be one of the few bright spots in an otherwise difficult campaign. Ward has racked up 1,954 passing yards through 10 games, 22nd in the NFL, and his arm will be front and center as the Titans try to spark some life into their offense and finally string together some wins.
Injuries, however, continue to pile up. Calvin Ridley and L’Jarius Sneed are both sidelined, stripping the Titans of key playmakers on both sides of the ball. With major contributors missing, Tennessee will have to dig deep and count on the rest of the roster to shoulder the load and keep them competitive moving forward.
Titans Injury Report: Xavier Woods – out , Elic Ayomanor – questionable , Chimere Dike – questionable , Cavin Ridley – out.
Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks team news
The Seahawks opened their practice week exactly as head coach Mike Macdonald warned, with a handful of key contributors stuck on the sideline. Grey Zabel, who left Sunday's matchup with a knee issue, was unable to go. Linebacker Tyrice Knight also remained out after entering concussion protocol, and wideout Tory Horton missed yet another session as he continues battling a stubborn shin injury.
Seattle wasn't completely snakebit, but the list of limitations grew. Safety Coby Bryant was held back by a new foot problem, while defensive lineman Mike Morris managed only limited work due to a knee concern. Three veterans, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, were also dialed back, though theirs were the typical late-season rest days rather than medical setbacks.
Sam Darnold's four-interception outing against the Rams has once again cranked up the noise around the league. Much like the chatter at the end of last season, people are openly questioning whether Darnold can ever steady the ship in marquee moments.
Seahawks Injury Report : Tory Horton – out , Grey Zabel – questionable , Tyrice Knight – questionable.
Getty Images
Watch and live stream Titans vs Seahawks in the USA
The Tennessee Titans take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Titans vs Seahawks worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Titans vs Seahawks tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Titans vs Seahawks Fantasy Football
Sam Darnold (16.6 projected W12 fpts) turned in his roughest outing of the year on Sunday, and it wasn’t pretty. He averaged a season-worst 6.3 yards per attempt, failed to toss a touchdown for the first time since Week 1, and gift-wrapped four interceptions to the opposition. That makes it four straight games with at least one pick. With a friendlier matchup on tap, Darnold remains a perfectly viable matchup-based QB2 who still brings some upside to the table.
Kenneth Walker (9.8 fpts) can't catch a break with the officials, he had another touchdown wiped off the board. Even so, he continues to pop off the screen as the most electric runner in Seattle's backfield and chipped in three big grabs to help his day. He sticks firmly in that mid-to-low-end RB2 tier, but with enough juice to break your matchup open at any moment.
Then there's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (12.9 fpts), who might just be entering his "try and stop me" phase. The second-year star is averaging a jaw-dropping 115 receiving yards per game, putting him on pace for 1,951 yards, just 14 shy of the NFL record. Last week’s loss to the Rams was frustrating, yet despite Darnold's four miscues, Seattle still had a shot at the buzzer.
Now the Seahawks get a Titans defense that's been leaking yards and fantasy points all season. Tennessee is coughing up the fourth-most yards and eighth-most fantasy points to WRs. JSN? He's a slam-dunk, smash-start WR1 this week.
As for Cam Ward (11.2 projected W12 fpts), this is not the week to get cute. He's no more than a back-end QB2 for desperate 2QB lineups. The Titans’ offense has the lowest implied point total of any team in any game this season, and Ward's ceiling hasn't budged, his season-high is just 13.1 fantasy points. Now he faces a Seahawks secondary giving up only 6.3 yards per attempt (third-best) and 9.9 yards per completion (second-best).
Titans vs Seahawks Game Predictions
We would love to back the Seahawks to cover the number, but that spread feels just a touch too steep. Instead, the smarter play in his eyes is riding Seattle’s offense and leaning toward the over.
Both squads have been trending toward high-scoring affairs this season. Before Sunday’s stumble in Los Angeles, Seattle hung 44, 38, and 27 points on the board in consecutive outings. Tennessee, while far from explosive, has consistently managed to reach double digits, scoring at least 13 points in four straight.
So the equation is simple: if the Titans can chip in their usual amount, all Seattle needs is to push past the 30-point mark, something this offense has already shown it can do.
Titans vs Seahawks Betting Odds
Spread
Seahawks -13.5 (-105)
Titans +13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Seahawks: -800
Titans: +550
Total
40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Useful links
- Titans 2025 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
- Seahawks 2025 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
- How to watch and live stream NFL football for free and without cable
- 2025 fantasy football rankings: Running back (RB) | Wide receiver (WR) | Tight end (TE) | Quarterback (QB)