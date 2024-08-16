How to watch and listen to today's Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

A three-game American League series kicks off on Friday as the New York Yankees (72-50, 2nd in AL East) face the Detroit Tigers (59-63, 4th in AL Central).
The Yankees had a day of rest on Thursday after winning two out of three games against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off a home sweep of the Mariners, having won all three games before traveling to New York.
The New York Yankees have been closely trailing the Baltimore Orioles for the past couple of months, trying to overtake the division leaders.
Both teams currently share a 72-50 record, but the Orioles hold the tiebreaker advantage. The Yankees have been on a good run, winning their last two series—first taking two of three at home against the Rangers, followed by another two of three against the White Sox in Chicago.
The Tigers, meanwhile, are on a hot streak, having won their last four games. They closed out their series against San Francisco with a win and then swept the Mariners at home.
Detroit dominated Seattle, outscoring them 20-4 over the three games, with most of that offense coming in a 15-1 blowout in the first game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) and YES Network (YES)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees will hit the diamond at Comerica Park for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Friday, August 16, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Comerica Park
|Location
|Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees team news
Detroit Tigers team news & players to watch
The Tigers have yet to announce their starting pitcher for this game, although they have named starters for the final two games of the series. This matchup could potentially be handled by the bullpen, as the team currently ranks 13th in MLB with a collective ERA of 3.91.
Matt Vierling is batting .258 with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, and 22 walks, posting an on-base percentage of .297. Keith is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, and 28 walks.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|R. Greene
|Left fielder
|10-Day Injured List
|Hamstring
|S. Gipson-Long
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Groin
|C. Mize
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hamstring
|B. White
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|W. Pérez
|Right fielder
|Day-to-day
|Abdominal
|E. Báez
|Shortstop
|Day-to-day
|Hip
New York Yankees team news & players to watch
Gerrit Cole is set to make his 10th start of the season on the mound for the Yankees. The 33-year-old right-hander holds a 3-2 record, but the team has dropped two of his last three outings. He currently has an ERA of 4.70, with 52 strikeouts and 14 walks, while allowing nine home runs so far this season.
Juan Soto is slashing .307 with 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 102 walks. Of all hitters in the MLB, Soto's home run total places him fifth, and his RBI tally places him sixth.
Aaron Judge's 43 home runs, 110 RBI and .333 batting average all pace his team. In Wednesday's game, he became the fastest player to reach 300 home runs by going yard in the 10-2 win.
New York Yankees injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|J. Trevino
|Catcher
|10-Day Injured List
|Quad
|A. Rizzo
|First baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|L. Trivino
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|T. Grisham
|Center fielder
|Day-to-day
|Hand
|C. Poteet
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Tricep
|C. Schmidt
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|J. Berti
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/16/24
|G. Cole (3-2)
|N/A
|08/17/24
|C. Rodon (13-7)
|K. Montero (3-5)
|08/18/24
|M. Stroman (8-6)
|T. Skubal (14-4)
Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/05/24
|Yankees 5-2 Tigers
|MLB
|05/04/24
|Yankees 5-3 Tigers
|MLB
|05/04/24
|Yankees 2-1 Tigers
|MLB
|03/23/24
|Tigers 11-6 Yankees
|MLB
|03/14/24
|Tigers 7-0 Yankees
|MLB