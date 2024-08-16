How to watch and listen to today's Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

A three-game American League series kicks off on Friday as the New York Yankees (72-50, 2nd in AL East) face the Detroit Tigers (59-63, 4th in AL Central).

The Yankees had a day of rest on Thursday after winning two out of three games against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, the Tigers are coming off a home sweep of the Mariners, having won all three games before traveling to New York.

The New York Yankees have been closely trailing the Baltimore Orioles for the past couple of months, trying to overtake the division leaders.

Both teams currently share a 72-50 record, but the Orioles hold the tiebreaker advantage. The Yankees have been on a good run, winning their last two series—first taking two of three at home against the Rangers, followed by another two of three against the White Sox in Chicago.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are on a hot streak, having won their last four games. They closed out their series against San Francisco with a win and then swept the Mariners at home.

Detroit dominated Seattle, outscoring them 20-4 over the three games, with most of that offense coming in a 15-1 blowout in the first game.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) and YES Network (YES)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees will hit the diamond at Comerica Park for this matchup on Friday, August 16, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Friday, August 16, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees team news

Detroit Tigers team news & players to watch

The Tigers have yet to announce their starting pitcher for this game, although they have named starters for the final two games of the series. This matchup could potentially be handled by the bullpen, as the team currently ranks 13th in MLB with a collective ERA of 3.91.

Matt Vierling is batting .258 with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, and 22 walks, posting an on-base percentage of .297. Keith is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, and 28 walks.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury R. Greene Left fielder 10-Day Injured List Hamstring S. Gipson-Long Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Groin C. Mize Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Hamstring B. White Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow W. Pérez Right fielder Day-to-day Abdominal E. Báez Shortstop Day-to-day Hip

New York Yankees team news & players to watch

Gerrit Cole is set to make his 10th start of the season on the mound for the Yankees. The 33-year-old right-hander holds a 3-2 record, but the team has dropped two of his last three outings. He currently has an ERA of 4.70, with 52 strikeouts and 14 walks, while allowing nine home runs so far this season.

Juan Soto is slashing .307 with 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 102 walks. Of all hitters in the MLB, Soto's home run total places him fifth, and his RBI tally places him sixth.

Aaron Judge's 43 home runs, 110 RBI and .333 batting average all pace his team. In Wednesday's game, he became the fastest player to reach 300 home runs by going yard in the 10-2 win.

New York Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury J. Trevino Catcher 10-Day Injured List Quad A. Rizzo First baseman 60-Day Injured List Wrist L. Trivino Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow T. Grisham Center fielder Day-to-day Hand C. Poteet Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Tricep C. Schmidt Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Lat J. Berti Third baseman 60-Day Injured List Calf

Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/16/24 G. Cole (3-2) N/A 08/17/24 C. Rodon (13-7) K. Montero (3-5) 08/18/24 M. Stroman (8-6) T. Skubal (14-4)

Detroit Tigers vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 Yankees 5-2 Tigers MLB 05/04/24 Yankees 5-3 Tigers MLB 05/04/24 Yankees 2-1 Tigers MLB 03/23/24 Tigers 11-6 Yankees MLB 03/14/24 Tigers 7-0 Yankees MLB

