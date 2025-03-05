This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Matt Vierling #8 of the Detroit TigersGetty Images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies to open a thrilling MLB action on March 5, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-5 and 2-3 away from home, while the Detroit Tigers are 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home.

The Tigers are in 20th place in the league with an average of 5.20 runs per game, while the Phillies are just ahead of them with 5.44 runs a game (16th). However, Detroit's batting average of .242 (19th) is higher than Philadelphia's dismal .216 (26th).

The on-base percentages of the two teams are pretty similar, with the Phillies at .330 (21st) and the Tigers at .333 (19th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet in an electrifying MLB game on March 5, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

Date

March 5, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT

Venue

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

Location

Lakeland, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .400 with 6 hits and one home run for the Tigers.

Dillon Dingler, the catcher, has also contributed in runs with a .308 average and five RBIs.

Jahmai Jones has contributed with one home run and 4 RBIs, though he has a .200 average.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Alex Lange

RP

Lat injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kody Clemens has been hitting .333, including five hits and one home run.

Max Kepler has four RBIs and a .250 average despite minimal hits.

Gabriel Rincones has been hitting three home runs and has a .333 average with six RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Luis F. Ortiz

RP

Ankle injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

Date

Home Team

Away team

March 5, 2025

Reese Olson

Jesus Luzardo

Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

The Phillies have dominated the last five encounters between the two teams, winning four of them, including a landslide victory in June of last year. But the Detroit Tigers, who won their current split doubleheader 4-1, have proven they can contend. While the Tigers have depended on quality pitching to maintain games close when they have won, the Phillies' offense has proven more explosive in these games, collecting six or more runs in two of its victories. Detroit's higher batting average might help them produce a more reliable offense given the present statistics, but Philadelphia might have an advantage due to their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities. This game is expected to be competitive, with the Phillies hoping to maintain their domination and the Tigers trying to balance out their recent head-to-head record.

Date

Results

Jun 26, 2024

Phillies 6-2 Tigers

Jun 26, 2024

Tigers 4-1 Phillies

Jun 25, 2024

Phillies 8-1 Tigers

Jun 09, 2023

Phillies 3-2 Tigers

Jun 07, 2023

Phillies 1-0 Tigers

