The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies to open a thrilling MLB action on March 5, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT.
The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-5 and 2-3 away from home, while the Detroit Tigers are 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home.
The Tigers are in 20th place in the league with an average of 5.20 runs per game, while the Phillies are just ahead of them with 5.44 runs a game (16th). However, Detroit's batting average of .242 (19th) is higher than Philadelphia's dismal .216 (26th).
The on-base percentages of the two teams are pretty similar, with the Phillies at .330 (21st) and the Tigers at .333 (19th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati Reds
Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland Guardians
Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles Angels
Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee Brewers
Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota Twins
Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Yankees
YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet in an electrifying MLB game on March 5, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.
Date
March 5, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT
Venue
Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium
Location
Lakeland, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Kerry Carpenter is hitting .400 with 6 hits and one home run for the Tigers.
Dillon Dingler, the catcher, has also contributed in runs with a .308 average and five RBIs.
Jahmai Jones has contributed with one home run and 4 RBIs, though he has a .200 average.
Detroit Tigers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Alex Lange
RP
Lat injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kody Clemens has been hitting .333, including five hits and one home run.
Max Kepler has four RBIs and a .250 average despite minimal hits.
Gabriel Rincones has been hitting three home runs and has a .333 average with six RBIs.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Luis F. Ortiz
RP
Ankle injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
Date
Home Team
Away team
March 5, 2025
Reese Olson
Jesus Luzardo
Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
The Phillies have dominated the last five encounters between the two teams, winning four of them, including a landslide victory in June of last year. But the Detroit Tigers, who won their current split doubleheader 4-1, have proven they can contend. While the Tigers have depended on quality pitching to maintain games close when they have won, the Phillies' offense has proven more explosive in these games, collecting six or more runs in two of its victories. Detroit's higher batting average might help them produce a more reliable offense given the present statistics, but Philadelphia might have an advantage due to their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities. This game is expected to be competitive, with the Phillies hoping to maintain their domination and the Tigers trying to balance out their recent head-to-head record.
Date
Results
Jun 26, 2024
Phillies 6-2 Tigers
Jun 26, 2024
Tigers 4-1 Phillies
Jun 25, 2024
Phillies 8-1 Tigers
Jun 09, 2023
Phillies 3-2 Tigers
Jun 07, 2023
Phillies 1-0 Tigers