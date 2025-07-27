Texas Longhorns 2025 regular season NCAAF schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Longhorns NCAAF games from anywhere in the United States!

Arch Manning finally gets the keys to the Longhorns' offense in 2025, and all eyes will be on him as he begins his much-anticipated reign under center following Quinn Ewers departure to the Miami Dolphins as a seventh-round NFL draft pick. With a loaded last name, elite pedigree, and serious cash already in the bank thanks to NIL deals, Manning isn’t exactly in a rush to bolt for the NFL.

But if he shines in his first full season as Texas' QB1, he could very well hear his name called early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, don't be surprised if he sticks around for another year to sharpen his game under the guidance of head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian landed the Texas job with a reputation as a quarterback whisperer and elite play-caller, but perhaps his most underrated achievement has been turning around a previously shaky offensive line. That said, this year brings a major test, six key linemen (three on each side of the ball) are off to the NFL.

The only returning offensive line starter is senior guard DJ Campbell, meaning players like tackle Trevor Goosby will need to step up in a big way. On the defensive side, there's more continuity, especially with edge rushers Colin Simmons and Ethan Burke returning, but there's still some reshuffling needed up the middle.

Sarkisian has lived up to the hype on the recruiting trail and played things smart in the transfer portal. The biggest portal prize may have been junior tight end Jack Endries, who arrived from Cal this spring and could be a game-changer.

To plug the holes at defensive tackle, left behind by back-to-back NFL draft departures, Texas brought in a trio of big-time transfers: Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (UNC), and Hero Kanu (Ohio State).

Looking forward to watching the Longhorns NCAAF regular season games? Please read our guide below to find out which TV channels and streaming services you need to watch every game throughout the season.

Longhorns @ Buckeyes 2025: Kickoff Time, How to Watch, Streaming Info & TV Broadcast

Detail Information Opponent @ Ohio State Buckeyes Date Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time 11 am CT or 12 pm ET Venue Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) TV Channel FOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Longhorns 2025 NCAAF regular season fixtures

Here is the list of the Texas Longhorns NCAAF fixtures for the 2025 regular season:

Opponent Date & Time Channel DIRECTV Fubo Sling YouTube TV ESPN+ @ Ohio State Sat, Aug 30 (12:00 PM) Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - San Jose State Sat, Sep 6 (12:00 PM) TBA - - - - - UTEP Sat, Sep 13 (4:15 PM) SEC Network ✓ ✓ ✓ - - Sam Houston State Sat, Sep 20 (8:00 PM) ESPN+ - - - - ✓ @ Florida Sat, Oct 4 TBA TBA - - - - - Oklahoma Sat, Oct 11 (3:30 PM) TBA - - - - - @ Kentucky Sat, Oct 18 TBA TBA - - - - - @ Mississippi State Sat, Oct 25 TBA TBA - - - - - Vanderbilt Sat, Nov 1 TBA TBA - - - - - @ Georgia Sat, Nov 15 TBA TBA - - - - - Arkansas Sat, Nov 22 TBA TBA - - - - - Texas A&M Fri, Nov 28 (7:30 PM) ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - SEC Championship Game Sat, Dec 6 (4:00 PM) ABC/ESPN3 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ -

How to watch Texas Longhorns NCAAF games for free (through antenna)

Looking for free ways to watch the Texas Longhorns Games? Several Texas clashes can be watched for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna.

Antennas allow you to watch local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW without requiring a TV subscription. Each year, these prominent broadcast stations feature numerous Longhorns games, including SEC Championship game. Thus, installing an OTA antenna is a cost-effective way to enjoy a wealth of football without incurring monthly fees.

Streaming TV fans should check out Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which usually offer free trial for new customers and availability on most major smart TV platforms. Check out our full Streaming Free Trials guide to learn more.

How to watch the 2025-26 Texas Longhorns season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch college football games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as Prime Video and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. Start watching with a free trial.

How to watch Texas Longhorns NCAAF regular season games on DirecTV

Absolutely! You can catch every Texas Longhorns showdown on Fox, SEC Network, and ABC through DIRECTV's MySports package, which sets you back $69.99 a month after a 5-day free trial. DIRECTV—formerly known as AT&T TV—recently gave its streaming service a fresh new identity but still packs a punch when it comes to live sports.

Subscribers get access to 91 channels, including an impressive roster of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS Sports Network, FS1, Fox Sports 2, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

This is your one-stop destination for live college football and more.

With unlimited Cloud DVR storage and support for up to 20 simultaneous streams, DIRECTV makes sure no one in the house misses a play. Want even more DVR control? There's an option to upgrade for expanded features too—perfect for fans who like to rewatch the big moments on their own terms.

How to watch Texas Longhorns NCAAF games on Sling TV

If you're looking to catch Texas Longhorns football this season, Sling TV's Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on has you covered. Priced at $56.99/month, it includes the SEC Network, your go-to for all things Longhorns.

With Sling Orange, you’ll get access to 30 core channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, TBS, TNT, USA Network, NFL Network, and truTV. Want to dive deeper into the college football scene? The Sports Extra bundle—which costs $15/month (or just $11 if you're only on Orange or Blue)—unlocks more conference networks like ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Every Sling subscriber can record up to 50 hours of content to the Cloud DVR, with an option to bump that up to 200 hours for an extra $5/month. Just note: Sling Orange only allows one stream at a time, so plan accordingly for game day watch parties.

How to watch Texas Longhorns NCAAF games on Fubo TV (No. 1 Pick, Best overall sports streamer)

You can catch every Texas Longhorns game live through Fubo's Pro Extra with Sports Plus bundle, which features Fox, ABC, and SEC Network — all for $103.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

Fubo packs a punch with 150+ channels, including a stacked lineup of sports networks: ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, USA Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network/Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, beIN Sports, and more. Whether it's college football Saturdays or primetime playoff battles, Fubo has you covered.

Subscribers get unlimited Cloud DVR storage to record every kickoff, buzzer-beater, and game-winner. Plus, up to 10 devices can stream simultaneously, with the option to add five more for $10/month — perfect for households that never miss a game.

Want to see the full lineup? Check out the complete Fubo channel list to make sure your favorites are included.

How to watch Texas Longhorns NCAAF games on ESPN+

Which channels have the rights to college football?

College football fans across the U.S. have no shortage of ways to tune in, with a wide range of TV networks and streaming platforms carrying games throughout the season. Each conference has its own set of broadcast deals, meaning where you watch depends on who's playing.

Here's a quick rundown of how the broadcast rights are spread out across the college football landscape:

Network Conferences Broadcast ABC ACC, American, Big 12, SEC ACC Network ACC Aspire SWAC, CIAA Big Ten Network Big Ten CBS Big Ten, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, NEC Cox Sports Television Southland ESPN Network ACC, American, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South-OVC, C-USA, Gulf South, Ivy League, KCAC, MAC, MEAC, MVC, NEC, SEC, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, SWAC, UAC FloSports CAA, SIAC Fox Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West NBC Big Ten NFL Network American, MAC, Sun Belt truTV Mountain West

Some networks even hold exclusive rights to particular teams' home games. The CW, for instance, is the go-to spot for Oregon State and Washington State home fixtures, while NBC is the only place to catch Notre Dame when they're playing in South Bend.

And when it comes to the biggest games of the year? ESPN has locked down the rights to every College Football Playoff matchup through 2032, so if you're chasing championship glory, that's where you'll want to be.

