NFL 2024 Schedule: Key dates, weekly fixtures, start times & more

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on what games are to come this year in the biggest sports league in the world

The 2024 NFL season is finally here, and with the full schedule released, all teams now know who they will face as they battle to be crowned Super Bowl champions once more.

Following on from another historic success for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, the stage has been set for what looks set to be another terrific campaign from coast to coast.

Thirty-two teams will aim to reach the showpiece fixture in New Orleans, but only two will make Super Bowl LIX, and some will be chafing at their schedules next to their rivals.

Article continues below

So, who will play when? Where can you watch all the action unfold? Below, GOAL provides a guide to the 2024 NFL season schedule, including upcoming fixtures and more.

NFL 2024 season schedule

Below, you can find the full schedule for the first 16 match weeks of the 2024 NFL season. While matchups have been confirmed for Weeks 17 and 18, dates and times have yet to be confirmed for these games.

When the full slate is revealed, GOAL will add further information here.

NFL Week 1 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, September 5 Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 pm NBC Friday, September 6 Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm Peacock Sunday, September 8 Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm NFL Network Sunday, September 8 Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 8 Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 8 New England Patriots Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 8 Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 8 Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 8 Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 8 Minnesota Vikings New York Giants 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 8 Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, September 8 Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, September 8 Dallas Cowboys Cleveland Browns 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, September 8 Washington Commanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, September 8 Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions 8:20 pm NBC Monday, September 9 New York Giants San Francisco 49ers 8:15 pm ABC

NFL Week 2 fixtures

Dtae Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, September 12 Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, September 15 Las Vegas Raiders Baltimore Ravens 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 New Orleans Saints Dallas Cowboys 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 15 Indianapolis Colts Green Bay Packers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 15 Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 15 New York Jets Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 New York Giants Washington Commanders 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 15 Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, September 15 Pittsburgh Steelers Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, September 15 Chicago Bears Houston Texans 8:20 pm NBC Monday, September 16 Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 3 fixtures

Dtae Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, September 19 New England Patriots New York Jets 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, September 22 New York Giants Cleveland Browns 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 22 Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 22 Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 22 Denver Broncos Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 Green Bay Packers Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 Carolina Panthers Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, September 22 Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, September 22 Detroit Lions Arizona Cardinals 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, September 22 Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons 8:20 pm NBC Monday, September 23 Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills 7:30 pm ESPN Monday, September 23 Washington Commanders Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 pm ABC

NFL Week 4 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, September 26 Dallas Cowboys New York Giants 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, September 29 New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 29 Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 29 Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 29 Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 29 Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 29 Pittsburgh Steelers Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 29 Denver Broncos New York Jets 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, September 29 Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 29 Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, September 29 New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, September 29 Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, September 29 Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, September 29 Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens 8:20 pm NBC Monday, September 30 Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins 7:30 pm ESPN Monday, September 30 Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions 8:20 pm ABC

NFL Week 5 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, October 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, October 6 New York Jets Minnesota Vikings 9:30 am NFL Network Sunday, October 6 Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 6 Buffalo Bills Houston Texans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 6 Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 6 Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 6 Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 6 Miami Dolphins New England Patriots 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 6 Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, October 6 Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, October 6 Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, October 6 New York Giants Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, October 6 Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 pm NBC Monday, October 7 New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 6 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, October 10 San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks 8:15 pm TBC Sunday, October 13 Jacksonville Jaguars Chicago Bears 9:30 am NFL Network Sunday, October 13 Arizona Cardinals Green Bay Packers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 13 Cleveland Browns Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 13 Houston Texans New England Patriots 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 13 Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 13 Washington Commanders Baltimore Ravens 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 13 Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, October 13 Pittsburgh Steelers Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, October 13 Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, October 13 Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, October 13 Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants 8:20 pm NBC Monday, October 14 Buffalo Bills New York Jets 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 7 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, October 17 Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, October 20 New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 am NFL Network Sunday, October 20 Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 20 Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 20 Houston Texans Green Bay Packers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 20 Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 20 Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 20 Seattle Seahawks Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 20 Tennessee Titans Buffalo Bills 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 20 Carolina Panthers Washington Commanders 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, October 20 Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, October 20 New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 pm NBC Monday, October 21 Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 pm ESPN Monday, October 21 Los Angeles Chargers Arizona Cardinals 9:00 pm ESPN+

NFL Week 8 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, October 24 Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, October 27 Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 27 Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 27 Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 Chicago Bears Washington Commanders 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 Green Bay Packers Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 27 Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 New York Jets New England Patriots 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, October 27 New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, October 27 Buffalo Bills Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, October 27 Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, October 27 Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers 8:20 pm NBC Monday, October 28 New York Giants Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 9 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, October 31 Houston Texans New York Jets 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, November 3 Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 3 Dallas Cowboys Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 3 Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 3 Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Bears 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 3 Las Vegas Raiders Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 3 Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 3 New England Patriots Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 3 New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 3 Washington Commanders New York Giants 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 3 Chicago Bears Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, November 3 Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, November 3 Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, November 3 Jacksonville Jaguars Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 pm NBC Monday, November 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 10 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, November 7 Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, November 10 New York Giants Carolina Panthers 9:30 am NFL Network Sunday, November 10 Buffalo Bills Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 10 Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 10 Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 10 Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 10 New England Patriots Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 10 Pittsburgh Steelers Washington Commanders 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 10 San Francisco 49ers Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 10 Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, November 10 New York Jets Arizona Cardinals 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, November 10 Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, November 10 Detroit Lions Houston Texans 8:20 pm NBC Monday, September 16 Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 11 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, November 14 Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, November 17 Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 17 Cleveland Browns New Orleans Saints 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 17 Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 17 Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 17 Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 17 Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 17 Minnesota Vikings Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 17 Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, November 17 Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, November 17 Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Chargers 4:25pm CBS Sunday, November 17 Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills 4:25pm CBS Sunday, November 17 Indianapolis Colts New York Jets 8:20 pm NBC Monday, November 18 Houston Texans Dallas Stars 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 12 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, November 21 Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, November 24 Detroit Lions Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 24 Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 24 Kansas City Chiefs Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 24 Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, November 24 New England Patriots Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Giants 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 24 Tennessee Titans Houston Texans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, November 24 Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, November 24 Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, November 24 San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, November 24 Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams 8:20 pm NBC Monday, November 25 Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 13 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, November 28 Chicago Bears Detroit Lions 12:30 pm CBS Thursday, November 28 New York Giants Dallas Cowboys 4:30 pm FOX Thursday, November 28 Miami Dolphins Green Bay Packers 8:20 pm NBC Friday, November 29 Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs 3:00 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, December 1 Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 1 Arizona Cardinals Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 1 Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 1 Los Angeles Chargers Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 1 Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 1 Seattle Seahawks New York Jets 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 1 Tennessee Titans Washington Commanders 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 1 Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, December 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, December 1 Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, December 1 San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills 8:20 pm NBC Monday, December 2 Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 14 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, December 5 Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, December 8 Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 8 Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 8 Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 8 Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 8 Las Vegas Raiders Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 8 New Orleans Saints New York Giants 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 8 New York Jets Miami Dolphins 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 8 Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm CBS Sunday, December 8 Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, December 8 Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, December 8 Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 pm NBC Monday, December 9 Cincinnati Bengals Dallas Cowboys 8:15 pm ESPN

NFL Week 15 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, December 12 Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Sunday, December 15 Baltimore Ravens New York Giants 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 15 Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 15 Dallas Cowboys Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 15 Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland Browns 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 15 Miami Dolphins Houston Texans 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 15 New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 15 Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 15 Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, December 15 Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, December 15 New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, December 15 Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, December 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 pm FOX Sunday, December 15 Green Bay Packers Seattle Seahawks 8:20 pm NBC Monday, December 16 Chicago Bears Minnesota VIkings 8:00 pm ABC Monday, December 16 Atlanta Falcons Las Vegas Raiders 8:30 pm ESPN

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Date Away Home Time (ET) Channel Thursday, December 19 Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Saturday, December 21 Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 pm NBC Saturday, December 21 Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens 4:30 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Arizona Cardinals Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Detroit Lions Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Los Angeles Rams New York Jets 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 22 New England Patriots Buffalo Bills 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 22 New York Giants Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, December 22 Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm FOX Sunday, December 22 Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, December 22 San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins 4:25 pm CBS Sunday, December 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys 8:20 pm NBC Monday, December 23 New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers 8:15 pm ESPN

How to watch the 2024 NFL season

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 NFL season will be broadcast live by various channels and networks, including ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and Prime Video.

While several of these channels are on linear television or pay-and-cable options, the majority can also be bundled into a streaming package. fuboTV will offer coverage of the 2024 NFL season, plus more sports and entertainment.

Fans can catch plenty of NFL action with fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Plans for fuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

More NFL News