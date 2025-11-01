Where to watch today's Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Denver Broncos (6-2) will look to keep their hot streak alive when they head to NRG Stadium on Sunday to face the Houston Texans (3-4).

Texans vs Broncos date and start time

The Texans and the Broncos will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, November 2, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service:Fubo

Denver enters Week 9 as one of the NFL’s hottest teams, having rattled off five straight wins and looking like a squad that has finally hit its stride under Sean Payton. The Broncos’ most recent triumph was a statement victory, a 44-24 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix put on a show, tossing four touchdown passes and displaying composure well beyond his years. Meanwhile, the ground attack was firing on all cylinders, with J.K. Dobbins rumbling for 111 yards and fellow rookie R.J. Harvey punching in three touchdowns. That mix of balance and explosiveness has turned this Denver offense into a nightmare for opposing defenses, with 77 points scored over their last five quarters. With confidence sky-high, the Broncos now prepare to face one of the league’s toughest defensive units in Houston.

The Texans, sitting at 3-4, come into this matchup fresh off perhaps their most complete performance of the season, a 26-15 victory over the 49ers. C.J. Stroud was in peak form, throwing for a season-best 318 yards and two touchdowns while distributing the ball to nine different receivers despite missing top target Nico Collins. Xavier Hutchinson and rookie Jaylin Noel stepped up in the passing game, combining for over 130 yards and a touchdown, while rookie back Woody Marks impressed with 111 total yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability. It was the type of cohesive offensive showing head coach DeMeco Ryans has been preaching all season — and it came against one of the NFC’s elite defenses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texans vs Broncos.

Watch highlights of Texans vs Broncos

