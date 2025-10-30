Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Two AFC contenders on the rise collide in Week 9, as the Houston Texans host the red-hot Denver Broncos, winners of five straight and currently sitting on top of the AFC West.

Led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Denver rolled past Dallas in Week 8 and has completely flipped its season after a shaky 1-2 start. Meanwhile, Houston's story is one of its own rebound. The Texans opened the season with three straight losses but have now taken three of their last four, punctuated by a statement win over San Francisco.

CJ Stroud was exceptional in that victory, carving up the 49ers defense for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and he did it without Nico Collins or Christian Kirk available. It was the kind of performance that reminded everyone why he’s viewed as one of the league's brightest young passers.

Oddsmakers have Denver as a slight favorite on the road, a nod to the momentum the Broncos have built, but they've been inconsistent against the spread (3-4-1) this season. Now they'll have to deal with one of the toughest defensive units in the league, in one of the loudest stadiums in football.

The question for Week 9: Does Denver's winning streak keep rolling, or do Stroud and Houston punch right back and prove they belong among the AFC’s elite?

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

NFL NRG Stadium

The Texans and Broncos will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos lineups HOU - Line up — Azeez Al-Shaair

51 Will Anderson Jr.

60 Jake Andrews

96 Denico Autry

95 Derek Barnett

17 Braxton Berrios

40 Austin Brinkman

44 British Brooks

88 Harrison Bryant

2 Calen Bullock

21 Nick Chubb

12 Nico Collins

97 Mario Edwards Jr.

79 Aireontae Ersery

15 Ka'imi Fairbairn

57 Blake Fisher

35 Jake Hansen

48 Christian Harris

81 Jayden Higgins

56 Jamal Hill

71 Tytus Howard

55 Danielle Hunter

19 Xavier Hutchinson

69 Ed Ingram

13 Christian Kirk

4 Kamari Lassiter

27 Woody Marks

10 Davis Mills

14 Jaylin Noel

33 Dare Ogunbowale

54 Jarrett Patterson

5 Jalen Pitre

90 Sheldon Rankins

23 Jaylen Reed

86 Dalton Schultz

70 Juice Scruggs

98 Tim Settle

11 Tremon Smith

22 Jaylin Smith

45 E.J. Speed

29 M.J. Stewart

24 Derek Stingley Jr.

7 C.J. Stroud

52 Darrell Taylor

39 Henry To'o To'o

72 Tommy Togiai

75 Laken Tomlinson

6 Tommy Townsend Substitutes DEN - Line up 31 Kris Abrams-Draine

99 Zach Allen

28 Tyler Badie

83 Michael Bandy

23 Jahdae Barron

72 Garett Bolles

15 Nik Bonitto

13 Pat Bryant

— Jonathon Cooper

16 Jeremy Crawshaw

73 Frank Crum

27 J.K. Dobbins

52 Jonah Elliss

1 Evan Engram

54 Alex Forsyth

48 Mitchell Fraboni

11 Troy Franklin

98 John Franklin-Myers

25 J.T. Gray

57 Dre Greenlaw

12 RJ Harvey

9 Talanoa Hufanga

22 Brandon Jones

93 D.J. Jones

26 Devon Key

89 Marcedes Lewis

3 Wil Lutz

69 Mike McGlinchey

29 Ja'Quan McMillian

77 Quinn Meinerz

21 Riley Moss

10 Bo Nix

63 Alex Palczewski

46 Adam Prentice

47 Karene Reid

97 Malcolm Roach

51 Que Robinson

5 Trent Sherfield

49 Alex Singleton

34 JL Skinner

40 Justin Strnad

14 Courtland Sutton

76 Calvin Throckmorton

92 Dondrea Tillman

82 Adam Trautman

96 Eyioma Uwazurike

60 Luke Wattenberg Substitutes

Houston Texans team news

Nico Collins appears to be on the right track as the Texans gear up for their Week 9 showdown with the Denver Broncos.

After sitting out last week’s win over the 49ers due to a concussion, the Pro Bowl wide receiver is expected to be back in the fold. Head coach DeMeco Ryans noted that the team will monitor his progress throughout the week, but the optimism around his return is growing.

Even without their top target, Houston turned in one of its most balanced performances of the season in the 26-15 victory at NRG Stadium. The offense put 26 points on the board for the second straight home game, while the defense locked in late, forcing a crucial turnover against Mac Jones and taking the air out of Christian McCaffrey's impact.

With Collins sidelined, C.J. Stroud spread the wealth and started building momentum with multiple young playmakers. Woody Marks ripped off a 50-yard catch-and-run on a swing pass, which helped set up scoring points. Jayden Higgins hauled in a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter, while Xavier Hutchinson broke loose for a 30-yard score in the third.

Meanwhile, Jaylin Noel continued his emergence, following up his Week 7 breakout with five catches for 63 yards, three of which moved the sticks for first downs.

Getty Images

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos head into Week 9 already stretched thin, with nine players parked on injured reserve, and unfortunately, that list may be about to get longer.

Tight end/fullback Nate Adkins exited Sunday's game with what’s being described as a potentially serious knee injury, and star corner Pat Surtain II could also be a short-term IR candidate after suffering a pectoral issue. Neither update is encouraging for a defense that leans heavily on Surtain’s shutdown presence.

On the flip side, linebacker Drew Sanders (foot) is now eligible to return from IR, though the team hasn’t committed to when he’ll actually be ready to suit up. Tight end Lucas Krull (foot) technically could have returned this week as well but with surgery pushing his recovery timeline into late December, he’ll be watching from the sideline for quite a while longer.

Denver also has four players — Michael Burton, Nick Gargiulo, Johnny Walker, and Matt Henningsen — out for the season, barring a release-and-reset scenario that would let them sign elsewhere.

In spite of all the attrition, the Broncos have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They’ve rattled off five straight wins, including a statement 44-point explosion against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Bo Nix continued his impressive rookie campaign with 247 passing yards and four touchdowns in that game, showing poise and command as this offense gains momentum.

On the ground, J.K. Dobbins has been the engine — piling up 634 rushing yards across eight contests, good for third in the NFL. His blend of burst and patience has brought much-needed balance to the Denver attack. Meanwhile, R.J. Harvey and Marvin Mims Jr. continue to round out the offense with versatility and playmaking of their own.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Texans vs Broncos in the USA

The Texans vs Broncos game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Texans vs Broncos worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Texans vs Broncos tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Texans vs Broncos Fantasy Football

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster season for Bo Nix (projected 17.5 fantasy points in Week 9), even though the numbers on paper look strong. The rookie has racked up 1,803 passing yards with 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions through eight games, fresh off a four-TD showing against Dallas. He's also taking care of himself in the pocket, leading all NFL quarterbacks with the lowest sack rate (just 2.73%). Plus, he’s added 171 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, giving Denver some dual-threat juice.

But this week? This is a real test. Houston's defense has been smothering opponents — No. 1 in both EPA/play and EPA/pass. And we’ve seen Nix hit speed bumps before, like that sluggish start in Week 7 vs. the Giants before catching fire late. If he's not sharp early, this Houston secondary can make life miserable.

Still, Denver sits at 6-2, and the expectations are changing. If the Broncos are going to be mentioned in the same breath as the AFC heavyweights, Nix has to look the part in these types of games. This is a statement-making opportunity.

Courtland Sutton (projected 8.6 fpts) just keeps on doing the dirty work. He's turned 37 catches into 536 yards and three touchdowns, and he’s cleared 60 receiving yards in six of eight contests. The fantasy ceiling is still there, even though he hasn't found the end zone since Week 4, and given how efficient he’s been, that touchdown drought feels destined to end sooner than later.

On the other side, C.J. Stroud (projected 15.9 fpts) is coming off one of his sharpest outings of the year. Against San Francisco, he went 30-for-39 for 318 yards, two touchdowns, and just one turnover, and he didn't take a single sack. Even without Nico Collins or Christian Kirk available, he spread the ball with confidence and rhythm. That's exactly the version of Stroud Houston wants down the stretch.

In the backfield, J.K. Dobbins (projected 10.7 fpts) continues to look rejuvenated after years of injuries. He's already logged two 100-yard rushing days this season and is averaging over five yards a carry. But because he’s not a major pass-game option, his fantasy ceiling leans heavily on breakaway runs or goal-line chances.

Meanwhile, Woody Marks (projected 8.9 fpts) flashed big-play electricity again last week, ripping off a 50-yard catch and a 23-yard run. He didn’t score, but he’s clearly carving out a consistent all-purpose role. If Houston keeps its offensive rhythm going, Marks' workload should remain steady and valuable.

As for Nico Collins, he's still in the concussion protocol to begin the week, so his status needs watching. If he's unavailable again, Houston will need another clean, distributing performance from Stroud and the committee of playmakers around him.

Texans vs Broncos Game Predictions

Both teams walk into this matchup boasting top-tier defenses, but Denver's pass rush has been downright nasty this season, no one in the league gets after the quarterback more. The Broncos sit fifth in defensive EPA/play, and that could spell trouble for C.J. Stroud, especially with Houston's offensive line having its shaky moments in protection. The Texans are middle of the road in sack rate (12th), and the offense as a whole sits just 16th in EPA/play, not exactly dominant.

On the flip side, Denver's offense has found another gear. Even with a few uneven stretches, the Broncos rank eighth in EPA/play and have absolutely lit up the scoreboard recently, torching the Giants and Cowboys for more than 70 combined points across their last five quarters of football. If Nico Collins remains sidelined, it only adds to the offensive strain for Houston. The Texans sit 20th in EPA/rush, and now they face a Denver unit that’s been top-five in EPA/pass all season.

And let's be real — the confidence in Denver is justified. Sean Payton's squad has flipped the script completely. Since trailing the Giants 26-8 late in Week 7, the Broncos have outscored both New York and Dallas 69-31, looking every bit like a serious AFC contender. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud came alive last week, throwing for 318 yards and two touchdowns in Houston’s big win over San Francisco, even without Nico Collins and Christian Kirk on the field.

Still, there's a chess match brewing here. Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense has shown vulnerability when facing heavy pressure, something Houston's front thrives on. Expect both defenses to throw punches and land a few.

The total sitting at 39.5 reflects that defensive tone, but it still feels just a bit low given where Denver's offense has been trending. Even so, with Houston at home and its defense built to disrupt exactly what Denver does well…

Edge goes ever so slightly to Houston.

Prediction: Texans grind out a close one in front of the home crowd.

Texans vs Broncos Betting Odds

Spread

Broncos -1.5 (-105)

Texans +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Broncos: -118

Texans: -102

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -10)

Form

HOU - Form All Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers W

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans L

Baltimore Ravens 10 - 44 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 26 - 0 Tennessee Titans D

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 10 Houston Texans L DEN - Form All Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys W

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants W

New York Jets 11 - 13 Denver Broncos W

Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 21 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 28 - 3 Cincinnati Bengals W

Head-to-Head Record

HOU Last 5 matches DEN 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Houston Texans 22 - 17 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 16 - 9 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 24 - 38 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 17 - 19 Houston Texans

Denver Broncos 27 - 9 Houston Texans

