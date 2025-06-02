How to watch the College Softball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Number 6 Texas Longhorns will face off against the Number 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers to start the thrilling Women’s College World Series Semifinal on June 2, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (47-16), ranked seventh, defeated No. 9 UCLA in an exciting 5-4 extra-innings victory on June 1 at Devon Park, advancing them to the semifinals of the Women's College World Series elimination bracket. In order to compete in the championship series, they must now overcome the No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns on June 2. However, the Lady Vols must defeat Texas twice in order to progress.

Earlier in the season, these two teams faced off in a three-game series in Austin. Tennessee coach Karen Weekly made a daring decision by benching top pitcher Karlyn Pickens following just one inning as the offense failed to get going, and Texas won the first game 3-0, with ace Teagan Kavan dominating.

Tennessee rallied for a 3-1 victory in Game 2, due to McKenna Gibson's clutch two-run home run and Gabby Leach's RBI single. Despite starting Mac Morgan, Texas mainly depended on Citlaly Gutierrez, a reliever who tossed 4⅓ innings. In Game 3, the Lady Vols won 4-1 to wrap up the series, with Gibson scoring three runs once more. Pickens was outstanding during the two victories, striking out 18 batters in 14 innings while giving up just 10 hits, four walks, and two earned runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns College Softball game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers will meet in an exciting College Softball game on June 2, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date June 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Devon Park Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns team news

Tennessee Lady Volunteers team news

Karlyn Pickens (25-10) pitched a season-high 148 pitches in going the whole distance in Tennessee's victory over UCLA in nine innings. The Bruins hit her for three home runs and eleven hits, which were career highs for the junior ace to give up in a single game. Pickens completed with seven strikeouts, 4 walks, and 4 earned runs in spite of the pressure.

For Pickens, this is hardly new ground. She has already pitched two consecutive complete games this season. She guided the Lady Vols to victories during Games 2 and 3 to sweep the series on the road against Texas during the regular season. In the super regionals, she did it again, going the distance in back-to-back victories over Nebraska to help Tennessee secure its trip to Oklahoma City.

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas has been a crucial player in the Women's College World Series due to graduate infielder Joley Mitchell. In each of the Longhorns' victories, she has gone deep. She hit two home runs during a 3-0 shutout of No. 3 Florida and added a solo drive in the sixth inning to increase the lead in a 4-2 victory against No. 2 Oklahoma.

Reese Atwood, a teammate, leads the group with 21 home runs, while Mitchell has 17 thus far this season. However, Texas has one of the most potent lineups in the WCWS due to the Longhorns' offensive prowess, as its top four hitters are all hitting over .400.

