The high-voltage MLB action between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels will begin on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.
The Angels are ranked 28th in the league with a batting average of .232, while the White Sox, who are leading the AL Central, have a .252 average, leaving them in 17th place.
Additionally, Chicago's on-base percentage (19th, .334) is marginally higher than Los Angeles's ( 22nd, .329).
Furthermore, the White Sox have stronger power at the plate, with a .407 slugging percentage (20th), considerably outperforming the Angels' league-low .363 (30th).
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels will face off against each other in an exciting MLB battle on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois.
Date
March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Rate Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Chicago White Sox team news
Andrew Vaughn finished with a batting average of .246 and scored 70 runs in the previous season.
Andrew Benintendi's 20 home runs and .396 slugging percentage showed his strength.
Mike Tauchman contributed 12 doubles, one triple, and 7 home runs, with 47 walks, while recording a .248 average.
Chicago White Sox injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Prelander Berroa
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Jesse Scholtens
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels team news
Zachary Neto finished the previous season with 77 RBIs and a .249 batting average.
Taylor Ward drove in 75 runs and hit 25 home runs, posting a .426 slugging percentage.
Jorge Soler finished the season with a .241 batting average, 64 RBIs, and 21 home runs.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Anthony Rendon
INF
Hip injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Robert Stephenson
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers
Date
Chicago White Sox
Los Angeles Angels
March 27, 2025
Sean Burke
Yusei Kikuchi
Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
The White Sox have crushed the Los Angeles Angels in their past five meetings, winning three of them, including a decisive 7-0 victory on the 26th of September 2024. On that same day, the White Sox won a doubleheader by a slim margin of 4-3, and on September 25, they prevailed 3-2. Nonetheless, the Angels shut out the White Sox 5-0 on September 18th and won 4-3 on September 19, demonstrating their ability to compete. The White Sox may have the advantage because of their superior offensive measures, such as an improved batting average as well as slugging percentage, and their recent advantage. However, in order to stop Chicago's momentum, the Angels will have to take advantage of any scoring chances and rely on their pitching. Anticipate a fiercely contested game, particularly if Jorge Soler and Taylor Ward, the Angels' power hitters, settle into a groove.
Date
Results
Sep 26, 2024
White Sox 7-0 Angels
Sep 26, 2024
White Sox 4-3 Angels
Sep 25, 2024
White Sox 3-2 Angels
Sep 19, 2024
Angels 4-3 White Sox
Sep 18, 2024
Angels 5-0 White Sox