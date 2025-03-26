+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB action between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels will begin on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

The Angels are ranked 28th in the league with a batting average of .232, while the White Sox, who are leading the AL Central, have a .252 average, leaving them in 17th place.

Additionally, Chicago's on-base percentage (19th, .334) is marginally higher than Los Angeles's ( 22nd, .329).

Furthermore, the White Sox have stronger power at the plate, with a .407 slugging percentage (20th), considerably outperforming the Angels' league-low .363 (30th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels will face off against each other in an exciting MLB battle on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Rate Field

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Chicago White Sox team news

Andrew Vaughn finished with a batting average of .246 and scored 70 runs in the previous season.

Andrew Benintendi's 20 home runs and .396 slugging percentage showed his strength.

Mike Tauchman contributed 12 doubles, one triple, and 7 home runs, with 47 walks, while recording a .248 average.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Prelander Berroa

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Jesse Scholtens

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Zachary Neto finished the previous season with 77 RBIs and a .249 batting average.

Taylor Ward drove in 75 runs and hit 25 home runs, posting a .426 slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler finished the season with a .241 batting average, 64 RBIs, and 21 home runs.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Anthony Rendon

INF

Hip injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Robert Stephenson

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

Date

Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels

March 27, 2025

Sean Burke

Yusei Kikuchi

Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

The White Sox have crushed the Los Angeles Angels in their past five meetings, winning three of them, including a decisive 7-0 victory on the 26th of September 2024. On that same day, the White Sox won a doubleheader by a slim margin of 4-3, and on September 25, they prevailed 3-2. Nonetheless, the Angels shut out the White Sox 5-0 on September 18th and won 4-3 on September 19, demonstrating their ability to compete. The White Sox may have the advantage because of their superior offensive measures, such as an improved batting average as well as slugging percentage, and their recent advantage. However, in order to stop Chicago's momentum, the Angels will have to take advantage of any scoring chances and rely on their pitching. Anticipate a fiercely contested game, particularly if Jorge Soler and Taylor Ward, the Angels' power hitters, settle into a groove.

Date

Results

Sep 26, 2024

White Sox 7-0 Angels

Sep 26, 2024

White Sox 4-3 Angels

Sep 25, 2024

White Sox 3-2 Angels

Sep 19, 2024

Angels 4-3 White Sox

Sep 18, 2024

Angels 5-0 White Sox

