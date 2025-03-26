+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City RoyalsGetty Images Sport
Watch live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a highly anticipated MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

The Kansas City Royals are fourth in the AL Central and fifth in the league with an average of 6.38 runs per game. With a league-high .372 on-base percentage and an outstanding .292 batting average—the highest in MLB—they exhibit their effectiveness at the plate.

Conversely, the Cleveland Guardians, who are ranked second in the AL Central, have a poor offensive record, scoring just 4.93 runs per game, which places them in 25th place. They struggle to generate scoring opportunities because of their poor .317 on-base percentage (28th) and .256 batting average (16th).

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

Bally Sports South

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

Bally Sports Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

Bally Sports Detroit

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

Bally Sports Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Los Angeles Angels

Bally Sports West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

Bally Sports Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Milwaukee Brewers

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Minnesota Twins

Bally Sports North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

Bally Sports Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Texas Rangers

Bally Sports Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Kauffman Stadium

Location

Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. had a fantastic season last year, hitting 32 home runs and bringing in 109 RBI while maintaining a .332 batting average.

Vinnie Pasquantino made contributions with a .446 slugging percentage, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .262 average.

Salvador Perez has hit .271 with 104 RBI and 27 home runs.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Alec Marsh

RHP

Shoulder injury

Out, 15-Day IL

James McArthur

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

Jose Ramirez has hit 39 home runs and dished out 118 RBI in the past season.

Carlos Santana batted .238 with 26 doubles and gained 23 home runs, with 65 walks.

Lane Thomas hit 26 doubles, 15 home runs, and three triples, in addition to 44 walks, while recording a batting average of .237 in the previous season.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Sam Hentges

LHP

Shoulder injury

Out, 60-Day IL

David Fry

C

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date

Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Guardians

March 27, 2025

Cole Ragans

Tanner Bibee

Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

The Guardians have had the advantage in their last five meetings with the Kansas City Royals, winning three of those meetings. Convincing performances, such as a commanding 7-1 victory on September 4th and a 7-5 victory on August 28, helped the Guardians achieve victories. The Royals, however, have also proven resilient, winning 6-1 the same day and 4-1 on September 5th. The Guardians may have difficulties because of the Royals' potent offensive powers, which include a league-high .292 batting average and .372 on-base percentage. However, as demonstrated by their prior victories, Cleveland's ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities will be crucial. Given that the Royals want to keep up their current success and the Guardians want to reclaim their supremacy, this matchup might be fierce.

Date

Results

Sep 05, 2024

Royals 4-1 Guardians

Sep 04, 2024

Guardians 7-1 Royals

Sep 03, 2024

Guardians 4-2 Royals

Aug 28, 2024

Guardians 7-5 Royals

Aug 28, 2024

Royals 6-1 Guardians

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement