How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a highly anticipated MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

The Kansas City Royals are fourth in the AL Central and fifth in the league with an average of 6.38 runs per game. With a league-high .372 on-base percentage and an outstanding .292 batting average—the highest in MLB—they exhibit their effectiveness at the plate.

Conversely, the Cleveland Guardians, who are ranked second in the AL Central, have a poor offensive record, scoring just 4.93 runs per game, which places them in 25th place. They struggle to generate scoring opportunities because of their poor .317 on-base percentage (28th) and .256 batting average (16th).

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Date March 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians team news

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. had a fantastic season last year, hitting 32 home runs and bringing in 109 RBI while maintaining a .332 batting average.

Vinnie Pasquantino made contributions with a .446 slugging percentage, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .262 average.

Salvador Perez has hit .271 with 104 RBI and 27 home runs.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Alec Marsh RHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL James McArthur RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians team news

Jose Ramirez has hit 39 home runs and dished out 118 RBI in the past season.

Carlos Santana batted .238 with 26 doubles and gained 23 home runs, with 65 walks.

Lane Thomas hit 26 doubles, 15 home runs, and three triples, in addition to 44 walks, while recording a batting average of .237 in the previous season.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Sam Hentges LHP Shoulder injury Out, 60-Day IL David Fry C Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers

Date Kansas City Royals Cleveland Guardians March 27, 2025 Cole Ragans Tanner Bibee

Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

The Guardians have had the advantage in their last five meetings with the Kansas City Royals, winning three of those meetings. Convincing performances, such as a commanding 7-1 victory on September 4th and a 7-5 victory on August 28, helped the Guardians achieve victories. The Royals, however, have also proven resilient, winning 6-1 the same day and 4-1 on September 5th. The Guardians may have difficulties because of the Royals' potent offensive powers, which include a league-high .292 batting average and .372 on-base percentage. However, as demonstrated by their prior victories, Cleveland's ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities will be crucial. Given that the Royals want to keep up their current success and the Guardians want to reclaim their supremacy, this matchup might be fierce.

Date Results Sep 05, 2024 Royals 4-1 Guardians Sep 04, 2024 Guardians 7-1 Royals Sep 03, 2024 Guardians 4-2 Royals Aug 28, 2024 Guardians 7-5 Royals Aug 28, 2024 Royals 6-1 Guardians

