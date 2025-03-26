The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Cleveland Guardians to open a highly anticipated MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.
The Kansas City Royals are fourth in the AL Central and fifth in the league with an average of 6.38 runs per game. With a league-high .372 on-base percentage and an outstanding .292 batting average—the highest in MLB—they exhibit their effectiveness at the plate.
Conversely, the Cleveland Guardians, who are ranked second in the AL Central, have a poor offensive record, scoring just 4.93 runs per game, which places them in 25th place. They struggle to generate scoring opportunities because of their poor .317 on-base percentage (28th) and .256 batting average (16th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time
The Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.
Date
March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Kauffman Stadium
Location
Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians team news
Kansas City Royals team news
Bobby Witt Jr. had a fantastic season last year, hitting 32 home runs and bringing in 109 RBI while maintaining a .332 batting average.
Vinnie Pasquantino made contributions with a .446 slugging percentage, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .262 average.
Salvador Perez has hit .271 with 104 RBI and 27 home runs.
Kansas City Royals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Alec Marsh
RHP
Shoulder injury
Out, 15-Day IL
James McArthur
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 15-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians team news
Jose Ramirez has hit 39 home runs and dished out 118 RBI in the past season.
Carlos Santana batted .238 with 26 doubles and gained 23 home runs, with 65 walks.
Lane Thomas hit 26 doubles, 15 home runs, and three triples, in addition to 44 walks, while recording a batting average of .237 in the previous season.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Sam Hentges
LHP
Shoulder injury
Out, 60-Day IL
David Fry
C
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians projected starting pitchers
Date
Kansas City Royals
Cleveland Guardians
March 27, 2025
Cole Ragans
Tanner Bibee
Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record
The Guardians have had the advantage in their last five meetings with the Kansas City Royals, winning three of those meetings. Convincing performances, such as a commanding 7-1 victory on September 4th and a 7-5 victory on August 28, helped the Guardians achieve victories. The Royals, however, have also proven resilient, winning 6-1 the same day and 4-1 on September 5th. The Guardians may have difficulties because of the Royals' potent offensive powers, which include a league-high .292 batting average and .372 on-base percentage. However, as demonstrated by their prior victories, Cleveland's ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities will be crucial. Given that the Royals want to keep up their current success and the Guardians want to reclaim their supremacy, this matchup might be fierce.
Date
Results
Sep 05, 2024
Royals 4-1 Guardians
Sep 04, 2024
Guardians 7-1 Royals
Sep 03, 2024
Guardians 4-2 Royals
Aug 28, 2024
Guardians 7-5 Royals
Aug 28, 2024
Royals 6-1 Guardians