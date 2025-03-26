The Cincinnati Reds are set to face off against the San Francisco Giants to begin the first game of a three-game series on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.
The Giants are fourth in the league with an average of 6.44 runs per game, while the Reds are 26th with an average of just 4.90 runs a game.
San Francisco, which is ranked fifth overall with an impressive .278 batting average, is in stark contrast to Cincinnati, which is placed 27th with a .235 average.
The Reds trail behind with a .321 on-base percentage, while the Giants retain a strong .359 OBP.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cincinnati Reds will meet the San Francisco Giants in a thrilling MLB action on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Date
March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Great American Ball Park
Location
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz's 25 home runs, in addition to 6 RBIs from the previous season.
Spencer Steer had a .225 batting average, 20 home runs, and 92 RBIs.
Tyler Stephenson made a significant contribution with a strong .258 average, 66 RBIs, and 19 home runs.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Julian Aguiar
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
San Francisco Giants team news
Willy Adames put on a strong showing, driving in 112 runs and hitting 32 home runs in the previous season.
Matt Chapman added 39 doubles, 2 triples, and 27 home runs, with 64 walks, while maintaining a .247 batting average.
Heliot Ramos amassed 128 hits while maintaining a strong batting average of .269.
San Francisco Giants injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Jung Hoo Lee
OF
Labrum injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Wilmer Flores
INF
Knee injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers
Date
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
March 27, 2025,
Hunter Greene
Logan Webb
Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Giants have dominated the Reds, capturing four of the previous five meetings. The Giants won by a slim margin of 6-5 and displayed their offensive prowess, especially in their resounding 8-2 and 5-1 wins. Despite winning 6-4, the Reds' erratic offense is still a problem.
The Giants will probably keep their advantage because to their potent batting lineup and increased run production. The Reds might be a threat, though, if they can get timely hits and take advantage of scoring opportunities.
The Reds will try to pull off an upset, but the Giants may start the encounter as favorites given their recent success.
Date
Results
Aug 04, 2024
Giants 8-2 Reds
Aug 04, 2024
Reds 6-4 Giants
Aug 03, 2024
Giants 3-0 Reds
May 13, 2024
Giants 6-5 Reds
May 12, 2024
Giants 5-1 Reds