Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants, including how to watch and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds are set to face off against the San Francisco Giants to begin the first game of a three-game series on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

The Giants are fourth in the league with an average of 6.44 runs per game, while the Reds are 26th with an average of just 4.90 runs a game.

San Francisco, which is ranked fifth overall with an impressive .278 batting average, is in stark contrast to Cincinnati, which is placed 27th with a .235 average.

The Reds trail behind with a .321 on-base percentage, while the Giants retain a strong .359 OBP.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will meet the San Francisco Giants in a thrilling MLB action on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Great American Ball Park

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs San Francisco Giants team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz's 25 home runs, in addition to 6 RBIs from the previous season.

Spencer Steer had a .225 batting average, 20 home runs, and 92 RBIs.

Tyler Stephenson made a significant contribution with a strong .258 average, 66 RBIs, and 19 home runs.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Julian Aguiar

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

San Francisco Giants team news

Willy Adames put on a strong showing, driving in 112 runs and hitting 32 home runs in the previous season.

Matt Chapman added 39 doubles, 2 triples, and 27 home runs, with 64 walks, while maintaining a .247 batting average.

Heliot Ramos amassed 128 hits while maintaining a strong batting average of .269.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jung Hoo Lee

OF

Labrum injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Wilmer Flores

INF

Knee injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants projected starting pitchers

Date

Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants

March 27, 2025,

Hunter Greene

Logan Webb

Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Giants have dominated the Reds, capturing four of the previous five meetings. The Giants won by a slim margin of 6-5 and displayed their offensive prowess, especially in their resounding 8-2 and 5-1 wins. Despite winning 6-4, the Reds' erratic offense is still a problem.

The Giants will probably keep their advantage because to their potent batting lineup and increased run production. The Reds might be a threat, though, if they can get timely hits and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

The Reds will try to pull off an upset, but the Giants may start the encounter as favorites given their recent success.

Date

Results

Aug 04, 2024

Giants 8-2 Reds

Aug 04, 2024

Reds 6-4 Giants

Aug 03, 2024

Giants 3-0 Reds

May 13, 2024

Giants 6-5 Reds

May 12, 2024

Giants 5-1 Reds

