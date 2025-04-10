This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado Rockies v Tampa Bay Rays
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to face off against the Los Angeles Angels to begin a thrilling MLB game on April 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT.

The Rays only manage 3.70 runs a game, which places them in 19th place in the league, while the Angels lead the league in run output with an average of 5.00 runs per game.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, has a more reliable approach at the plate due to their .257 team average for batting (9th) and .320 on-base percentage (10th), which are both far higher than the Angels' .228 average (19th) and .304 OBP (17th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN Alternate (MLB Network Alternate feed)

Local TV channels: FDSN W (Bally Sports West), FDSN SUN (Bally Sports Sun).

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The high-voltage MLB battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels will happen on April 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date

April 10, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT

Venue

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Location

Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Brandon Lowe has 12 hits, three home runs, and a .293 hitting average.

Drew Rasmussen has a 1-0 record and an impressive 0.90 ERA.

Jonathan Aranda's slugging percentage is .731, his on-base percentage is .452, and his batting average is .385.

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Richie Palacios

INF

Finger injury

Out, 10-Day IL

Josh Lowe

OF

Oblique injury

Out, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .367 with five home runs and nine RBIs.

This season, Taylor Ward is hitting .190 with zero home runs, two RBIs, and a.437 OPS.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Sam Bachman

RHP

Shoulder injury

Out, 15-Day IL

Zach Neto

INF

Upper body injury

Out, 10-Day IL

Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

Date

Home Team

Away team

April 10, 2025

Zack Littell

Jose Soriano

Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

The Angels and Rays' next game is probably going to be another close contest, based on the past five head-to-head records. The Angels have won three of the previous five games, including a 7-3 triumph on April 16, 2024, and a close 4-3 victory on April 9, 2025. However, the Rays have maintained their competitiveness, winning two of their five games, particularly a close one on April 18, 2024, 2-1. These teams were evenly matched, as evidenced by the fact that the majority of the games were decided by a single run. Fans should anticipate a fiercely contested game with dramatic late-inning play and narrow margins that will probably decide the outcome, given this previous trend.

Date

Results

Apr 09, 2025

Angels 4-3 Rays

Apr 18, 2024

Rays 2-1 Angels

Apr 18, 2024

Angels 5-4 Rays

Apr 17, 2024

Rays 7-6 Angels

Apr 16, 2024

Angels 7-3 Rays

