The Tampa Bay Rays are set to face off against the Los Angeles Angels to begin a thrilling MLB game on April 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT.
The Rays only manage 3.70 runs a game, which places them in 19th place in the league, while the Angels lead the league in run output with an average of 5.00 runs per game.
Tampa Bay, on the other hand, has a more reliable approach at the plate due to their .257 team average for batting (9th) and .320 on-base percentage (10th), which are both far higher than the Angels' .228 average (19th) and .304 OBP (17th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLBN Alternate (MLB Network Alternate feed)
Local TV channels: FDSN W (Bally Sports West), FDSN SUN (Bally Sports Sun).
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland Guardians
FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota Twins
FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Yankees
YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas Rangers
FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The high-voltage MLB battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels will happen on April 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
Date
April 10, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
Venue
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Location
Tampa, Florida
Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Brandon Lowe has 12 hits, three home runs, and a .293 hitting average.
Drew Rasmussen has a 1-0 record and an impressive 0.90 ERA.
Jonathan Aranda's slugging percentage is .731, his on-base percentage is .452, and his batting average is .385.
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Richie Palacios
INF
Finger injury
Out, 10-Day IL
Josh Lowe
OF
Oblique injury
Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels team news
Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .367 with five home runs and nine RBIs.
This season, Taylor Ward is hitting .190 with zero home runs, two RBIs, and a.437 OPS.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Sam Bachman
RHP
Shoulder injury
Out, 15-Day IL
Zach Neto
INF
Upper body injury
Out, 10-Day IL
Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers
Date
Home Team
Away team
April 10, 2025
Zack Littell
Jose Soriano
Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
The Angels and Rays' next game is probably going to be another close contest, based on the past five head-to-head records. The Angels have won three of the previous five games, including a 7-3 triumph on April 16, 2024, and a close 4-3 victory on April 9, 2025. However, the Rays have maintained their competitiveness, winning two of their five games, particularly a close one on April 18, 2024, 2-1. These teams were evenly matched, as evidenced by the fact that the majority of the games were decided by a single run. Fans should anticipate a fiercely contested game with dramatic late-inning play and narrow margins that will probably decide the outcome, given this previous trend.
Date
Results
Apr 09, 2025
Angels 4-3 Rays
Apr 18, 2024
Rays 2-1 Angels
Apr 18, 2024
Angels 5-4 Rays
Apr 17, 2024
Rays 7-6 Angels
Apr 16, 2024
Angels 7-3 Rays