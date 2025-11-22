Where to watch today's Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Baltimore Ravens will look to keep climbing the AFC ladder on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the New York Jets to M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens vs Jets date and start time

The Ravens and the Jets will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, MD

How to watch Ravens vs Jets on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

The Jets limp into Week 12 with a 2-8 record, buried at the bottom of the AFC East and holding one of the worst marks in the conference. Their only bright spots came in narrow wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland, but they immediately slid backwards with another disappointing performance last time out.

New York fell 27-14 to the Patriots on Thursday, Nov. 13, despite opening the game with an impressive 14-play march that ended in a Justin Fields rushing touchdown. After that, the wheels came off, the Jets surrendered 21 straight points, which completely flipped the game. Fields finished with just 116 passing yards on 15-of-26 attempts with a touchdown and added 67 rushing yards, leading the team on the ground as well. Breece Hall chipped in 58 yards, but the offense never found a second gear.

Fields’ individual numbers, 1,259 passing yards, 63% completions, seven touchdowns against one interception, haven’t been awful, but none of it has translated into wins. After the loss in Foxborough, the team announced he would be benched, and it’s unlikely he sees the field again this season.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has steadied the ship. The Ravens sit at 5-5, holding second place in the AFC North and lurking just behind Pittsburgh. They've been much better lately, winning four in a row, three of them with Lamar Jackson back under center following his early-season injury.

Last week’s 23-16 victory in Cleveland on Nov. 16 showcased the Ravens’ resilience. Baltimore trailed most of the afternoon before ripping off 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The highlight was a brilliantly designed fake sneak that saw tight end Mark Andrews peel around the formation for a long score. Jackson threw for 193 yards on 14-of-25 passing but also tossed two picks, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Derrick Henry powered the ground game with 103 yards and a score.

On the season, Jackson has thrown for 1,442 yards with a sharp 68% completion rate, adding 15 touchdowns against only three interceptions. He’s also contributed 226 rushing yards and a touchdown. Henry continues to anchor the backfield with 807 rushing yards and seven TDs, while Zay Flowers leads Baltimore’s receivers with 703 yards and a score.

Watch highlights of Ravens vs Jets

Streaming the game with a VPN

