Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Baltimore Ravens are eyeing a fifth straight victory as they welcome the New York Jets to town on Sunday afternoon.

New York is dragging itself into this matchup after getting outclassed on national TV by the rival Patriots last Thursday. Normally, a 2-8 team wouldn’t generate much buzz in mid-November, but the Jets just lit a fuse under their offense. Tyrod Taylor is taking over for Justin Fields, and while he won’t magically turn this attack into a juggernaut, Taylor's reliability and poise as a passer give the Jets at least a puncher’s chance of competence.

On the other sideline, Baltimore is scorching hot. The Ravens looked lost during a four-game skid from Week 3 through Week 6, but their post-bye resurgence has been nothing short of impressive. Four straight wins have dragged them back to the .500 mark and firmly planted them in the thick of the AFC North race. This is a team rediscovering its identity, and doing it at the perfect time.

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets kick-off time

NFL M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens and the Jets will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens look like a team that has rediscovered its bite. They've rattled off four straight victories, blending physical offense with suffocating defense. Their latest triumph, a 23-16 win over Cleveland, was a clinic in balance, efficient through the air and bruising on the ground.

Lamar Jackson has been in complete command, hitting on 68% of his throws for 1,442 yards with 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’s still a problem with his legs too, adding 226 rushing yards and keeping defenses guessing. Derrick Henry has bulldozed his way to 807 rushing yards and seven scores, remaining the workhorse Baltimore envisioned. In the passing game, Zay Flowers has emerged as the featured weapon, tallying 703 yards and averaging over 70 per game, while Mark Andrews continues to be Jackson’s money man in the red zone with six touchdowns.

The Ravens' defense has been just as impressive, giving up only 16.8 points per game during this four-game heater. Teddye Buchanan leads the unit with 72 tackles, and rookie corner Nate Wiggins already has three interceptions to his name. Even the kicking game is humming, Tyler Loop has drilled 19 of 21 field goals, providing a steady finishing touch to Baltimore’s drives.

Getty Images

New York Jets team news

The New York Jets are limping into Week 11 after taking a 27-14 punch to the jaw from the Patriots. They mustered just 15 first downs and a meager 105 passing yards, leaning heavily on their ground game, 140 rushing yards, yet still coming up short when it mattered.

Justin Fields remains the focal point of this offense, completing 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and one pick. His legs have often been the Jets' best escape valve, averaging 42.6 rushing yards per outing with four scores despite constant pressure behind a leaky offensive line. Breece Hall has been the lone constant, ripping off 722 rushing yards at 4.8 yards per tote and clearing 70 yards on the ground in four contests.

With Garrett Wilson still stuck on injured reserve, the passing attack has been stripped down to Mason Taylor, Breece Hall, and Tyler Johnson. Unsurprisingly, the Jets are sputtering through the air at just 164.2 passing yards per game and haven’t been able to stretch the field without their star wideout. Defensively, Jamien Sherwood leads the charge with 89 tackles, while Will McDonald IV has notched seven sacks. Still, New York has dropped three of its last four and is scraping together only 15.9 points per game — a number that simply won’t cut it.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Ravens vs Jets in the USA

The Ravens vs Jets game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Ravens vs Jets worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Ravens vs Jets tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Ravens vs Jets Fantasy Football

The Ravens defense has rounded into form lately, and a home date with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and a sputtering Jets offense makes them an appealing fantasy streamer. New York has already coughed up 36 sacks, tied for the third most in the league, and has gifted opponents 12 turnovers. Baltimore should be licking its chops.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has hit a rough patch, landing as the QB14 (16.6 points) and QB29 (4.7 points) over the past two weeks while completing just 58.6% and 56% of his throws against Minnesota and Cleveland. Last week's outing was particularly grim, as the Ravens offense never found its footing. Fortunately for Baltimore, the ground game dragged them across the finish line, Derrick Henry bulldozed his way to 103 yards and a touchdown, while even Mark Andrews chipped in a surprisingly strong rushing effort.

Henry's volume remains his saving grace. Even with Keaton Mitchell mixing in and Justice Hill expected back soon, the veteran is still piling up 18–20 carries per game. That kind of workload keeps him firmly in RB1 territory. And now he gets the Jets, who were just gashed by rookie TreVeyon Henderson for a three-touchdown explosion.

Zay Flowers matched Mark Andrews in both catches and targets, but it was the rookie wideout who did the heavy lifting downfield. Flowers paced the team in receiving yards and ripped off the longest play of the afternoon, a 45-yard strike that jolted the offense to life. He's now stacked four straight games with 60-plus receiving yards since the Ravens came out of their bye, proving he's become far more than just a complementary piece.

On the other side, Taylor has already been tabbed the Week 12 starter. His lone start this year came in Week 3, where he went 26-of-36 for 197 yards, two scores and a pick in Tampa, adding 48 rushing yards and finishing as the QB10 (16.7 points). Last season with the Giants, he delivered rock-solid floor production, averaging 17.1 fantasy points and nearly 30 rushing yards per game. He’s very much in the same bucket as Marcus Mariota: a steady, floor-based QB2 who won't sink your lineup but won’t blow the doors off either.

Then there's Breece Hall, who logged a hefty 72% snap share but still isn’t seeing the passing-game involvement he deserves. The weekly touch floor is safe, he handled 16 touches in Week 11, yet the scoring drought continues to cap his upside unless he breaks a home-run play. And the fantasy playoff slate is brutal: back-to-back road games in Weeks 15 and 16 before a Week 17 showdown with New England. As electric as Hall is, betting big on the Jets offense in December feels like walking a tightrope. If you can still move him to a running back–needy manager, this might be the time to cash out.

Ravens vs Jets Game Predictions

We're sticking with the Ravens here. Baltimore flirted with disaster in last week's nail-biter against the Browns, but credit where it's due, they still clawed out a victory on the road. Even with three turnovers and a sputtering 5-of-13 mark on third down, the offense scraped together enough plays to survive. And the defense? Absolutely lights-out. The Ravens surrendered just 187 total yards, 3.5 yards per snap, 10 first downs, and allowed Cleveland to convert a measly 2-of-14 on third down. This four-game winning streak has come with Baltimore dropping 23-plus points every single time.

The Jets, meanwhile, still look like they're stuck in neutral offensively. New York mustered a bland 245 yards in last Thursday's loss to the Patriots, including a concerning 105 yards through the air. They moved the chains only 15 times and coughed up a fumble, though the 8-of-14 third-down mark was a rare positive. The problem? The Jets have been held under 15 points in three of their last five games, all of them losses. If New York can't strike early and keep the scoreboard ticking, this one could slip away quickly.

Ravens vs Jets Betting Odds

Spread

Jets +14 (-108)

Ravens -14 (-112)

Moneyline

Jets: +675

Ravens: -1050

Total

44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

BAL - Form All Cleveland Browns 16 - 23 Baltimore Ravens W

Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears W

Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams L NYJ - Form All New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns W

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets W

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers L

New York Jets 11 - 13 Denver Broncos L

Head-to-Head Record

BAL Last 5 matches NYJ 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win New York Jets 9 - 24 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 42 - 21 New York Jets

New York Jets 24 - 16 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 19 - 3 New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens 34 - 17 New York Jets

