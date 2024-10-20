Phoenix Suns 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Suns enter the new season eager to shake off the disappointment of their last playoff run, with fans looking forward to leaving the previous campaign behind and focusing on 2024/25. Phoenix went through the 23-24 season lacking a true point guard, with undrafted combo guard Jordan Goodwin being the closest fit on the roster.

This is why the arrival of Tyus Jones could be a game-changer for the team. He excels at protecting the ball, has a strong basketball IQ, orchestrates the offense efficiently, and while not flashy, he’s an effective passer. In short, he brings exactly what a squad with three elite scorers—capable of dominating both on and off the ball—needs. That void now appears to be filled.

Add to that the hiring of head coach Mike Budenholzer, who crafted top-five offenses with both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and the foundation is set for a potential leap forward.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the Suns 2024-25 season.

Phoenix Suns upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Wed, Oct 23 @ LA Clippers 7:00 PM ESPN Fri, Oct 25 @ Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 PM ESPN Sat, Oct 26 Dallas Mavericks 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Mon, Oct 28 Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 PM NBA TV Thu, Oct 31 @ LA Clippers 7:30 PM NBA TV Sat, Nov 2 Portland Trail Blazers 7:00 PM KATU 2.2, Arizona's Family Sports Mon, Nov 4 Philadelphia 76ers 8:15 PM NBA TV Wed, Nov 6 Miami Heat 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Fri, Nov 8 @ Dallas Mavericks 5:30 PM ESPN Sun, Nov 10 Sacramento Kings 6:00 PM No Local Telecast Tue, Nov 12 @ Utah Jazz 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Wed, Nov 13 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 PM No Local Telecast Fri, Nov 15 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 6:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Sun, Nov 17 @ Minnesota Timberwolves 1:30 PM Arizona's Family Sports Mon, Nov 18 Orlando Magic 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Wed, Nov 20 New York Knicks 8:00 PM ESPN Tue, Nov 26 Los Angeles Lakers 8:00 PM TNT Wed, Nov 27 Brooklyn Nets 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Sat, Nov 30 Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM NBA TV Tue, Dec 3 San Antonio Spurs 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Thu, Dec 5 @ New Orleans Pelicans 6:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Sat, Dec 7 @ Miami Heat 6:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Sun, Dec 8 @ Orlando Magic 4:30 PM Arizona's Family Sports Thu, Dec 19 Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Sat, Dec 21 Detroit Pistons 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Mon, Dec 23 @ Denver Nuggets 8:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Wed, Dec 25 Denver Nuggets 8:30 PM ESPN Fri, Dec 27 Dallas Mavericks 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports Sat, Dec 28 @ Golden State Warriors 6:30 PM NBA TV Tue, Dec 31 Memphis Grizzlies 7:00 PM Arizona's Family Sports

How to watch Phoenix Suns NBA games in local markets

Suns games will primarily be broadcast on Arizona's Family, a streaming service exclusive to residents of Arizona and the Albuquerque metro area. If your zip code qualifies, you can continue streaming for up to 30 days while traveling outside the regular viewing area without needing to log in locally. This platform also provides coverage for Mercury games and is priced at $14.99 per month or $109.99 for the season.

For games that aren't shown on Suns Live or if you're outside the designated area, it's a good idea to have access to national channels. Suns games are broadcast on ABC, TNT, and ESPN. NBA TV is also worth considering, as it offers access to games, game highlights, league updates, and replays of classic Suns matchups.

Suns fans in The Valley and throughout Arizona can now catch live Suns games on Arizona's Family, the new broadcast home for the Phoenix Suns. Every game will be accessible via an over-the-air antenna or through local cable and satellite providers that carry Arizona's Family (KTVK/KPHO), such as Comcast/Xfinity, DirecTV, and DISH. Cox Cable carries Arizona's Family Sports in the Phoenix and Flagstaff area on Channel 13 and in Tucson on Channel 19.

Streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo also offer Arizona's Family Sports which includes CBS affiliate KPHO-TV (channel 5) and independent station KTVK (channel 3). Both streamers provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Phoenix Suns NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Suns games for absolutely free? ABC will get one high-profile Suns matchup later in the NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 16 at 12:30 pm ET. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Suns games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn’t justify it. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 a month, MSG+ will set you back $30 per month, while the Suns Live streaming platform will cost you $14.99 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Phoenix Suns TV Schedule

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ LA Clippers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Los Angeles Lakers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Dallas Mavericks Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - Los Angeles Lakers NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ LA Clippers NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 - - - - - Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 Miami Heat Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Dallas Mavericks ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Utah Jazz Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - Orlando Magic Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - New York Knicks ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Los Angeles Lakers TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Brooklyn Nets Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - Golden State Warriors NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 San Antonio Spurs Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ New Orleans Pelicans Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Miami Heat Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Orlando Magic Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - Indiana Pacers Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - Detroit Pistons Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Denver Nuggets Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - Denver Nuggets ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Dallas Mavericks Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - - @ Golden State Warriors NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 Memphis Grizzlies Arizona's Family Sports - ✓ - - -

How to watch Phoenix Suns NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)

Free Trial: (5 Days)

Channels: Arizona's Family Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Arizona's Family Sports, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Phoenix Suns, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch Phoenix Suns NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: Arizona's Family Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Phoenix Suns games, you can tune in via Arizona's Family Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Phoenix Suns NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like Bally Sports, Arizona's Family Sports and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Phoenix Suns NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Phoenix Suns games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Arizona Family Sports.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Phoenix Suns with Max?

You can catch any Suns games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Phoenix Suns out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Phoenix Suns games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Phoenix Suns Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Phoenix TV market, another dependable way to watch Suns in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

