Fubo launch half price offer to mark the start of the 2024 NFL season

Save up to $30 on streaming plans and enjoy a wide range of channels for all your favorite entertainment

If you're a sports enthusiast who can't get enough live action, Fubo's streaming service offers the perfect solution. With a massive variety of live sports and entertainment options, Fubo is now sweetening the deal for new subscribers by offering up to $30 off select plans for a limited time.

Here's everything you need to know about this exciting offer and why Fubo is a must-have for any cord-cutting sports fan.

Fubo is offering new subscribers a chance to save $30 on their first month when signing up for its Pro, Elite, or Premier plans. The savings also extend to its Latino plan, with a $20 discount available. This exclusive deal is valid throughout September, timing nicely with the start of the new NFL season.

The service offers all required national NFL channels and the most extensive list of Regional Sports Networks on the market.

Try Before You Buy: Fubo 7-day free trial

Getty images

One of the best things Fubo offers is that you don't need to commit immediately. Fubo gives new subscribers a seven-day free trial, allowing you to explore the platform's offerings without spending a dime. If you aren't satisfied, you can cancel at any time within the trial period, no strings attached. Once the trial ends, you'll automatically receive the discounted rate for your first month.

Fubo's plans are designed to cater to different needs, with pricing options that are now even more affordable with the current discounts:

Pro Plan: $79.99/month $49.99/month after the trial

$49.99/month after the trial Elite Plan with Sports Plus: $99.99/month $69.99/month after the trial

$69.99/month after the trial Deluxe Plan: $109.99/month $79.99/month after the trial

$79.99/month after the trial Latino Plan: $39.99/month $19.99/month after the trial

These discounted prices make Fubo an affordable choice for families, sports fans, and entertainment lovers alike.

Why Fubo?

Getty images

350+ Live Channels, DVR Capabilities, and Family Sharing

One of Fubo's standout features is its sheer number of live channels. With over 350 options, including major networks like ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, Fubo delivers live sports, news, and entertainment. Its cloud DVR function ensures you never miss a game, and the family sharing option allows you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously on the Pro, Elite, and Deluxe plans.

Whether you're watching college football, MLB, NHL, NFL, Boxing, Basketball, motorsport, soccer, or international sports leagues, Fubo offers an extensive lineup for sports fans and plenty of non-sports programming to keep the whole family entertained.

You're covered by World Fishing Network all the way to Nickelodeon Junior, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and premium channels like SHOWTIME and STARZ.

So whether you're looking to watch live sports, endless Friends re-runs, or melt your brain watching Everything, Everywhere, all at Once, Fubo is a worthy investment!

Premium Add-Ons

For even more tailored entertainment, Fubo offers several premium add-ons. If you're a die-hard baseball or basketball fan, add on MLB TV or NBA Pass. Love international sports? Add RAI Italia or International Sports Plus to catch games from around the globe. You can even enhance your movie nights with premium channels like SHOWTIME and STARZ.

Fubo's wide range of add-ons allows you to personalize your streaming experience and ensure that you only pay for the content you care about.

How to sign up

Getting started with Fubo and claiming this limited-time discount is quick and easy:

Visit Fubo's website and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

and choose the plan that best suits your needs. Compare the different plans directly on the homepage to see which features align with your preferences.

Start your free trial and enjoy the discounted price for the first month.

Please note that this deal is exclusive to new subscribers. Current users who try to renew or restart their subscription will not be eligible for this offer.

Fubo's discounts don't come around often, so if you've been considering switching to a streaming service, now's the time to take the plunge. With access to over 200 channels, including some of the best sports coverage available, Fubo offers a comprehensive entertainment package that caters to every kind of viewer.

This promotion is only available for a limited time and will expire at the end of September. Once the discount period ends, you'll automatically be billed at the full plan price, so be sure to cancel if you no longer wish to continue your subscription. Taxes and fees may also apply, depending on your location.

If you're ready to unlock a world of entertainment and live sports, head to Fubo's website and start your free trial today. You can save up to $30 on your first month and dive into an unmatched streaming experience with hundreds of channels.

Movies & TV Shows in September

Friday, September 13

Three Women (STARZ)

The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts (ABC)

Sunday, September 15

76th Primetime Emmy Awards (ABC)

Tuesday, September 17

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (FX)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

High Potential (ABC)

Wednesday, September 18

The Golden Bachelorette

Survivor

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Pedro El Escamoso: Más Escamoso Que Nunca

Thursday, September 19

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Las Amazonas De Yaxuhan

Friday, September 20

20/20

Saturday, September 21

48 Hours

Sunday, September 22

El Chapulín Colorado Animado (Galavision)

El Chavo Animado (Galavision)

60 Minutes (CBS)

Matlock (CBS)

Rescue: HI-Surf (FOX)

From (MGM+)

Monday, September 23

Andrew Zimmern's Field to Fire (Outdoor Channel)

The Voice (NBC)

9-1-1: Lonestar (FOX)

Hardcore Carnivore (Outdoor Channel)

Rescue: HI-Surf (FOX)

Brilliant Minds (NBC)

Tuesday, September 24

Murder in a Small Town (FOX)

Fly (Nat Geo)

Wednesday, September 25

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Chicago Med (NBC)

The Floor (FOX)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Grotesquerie (FX)

Everybody Still Hates Chris (Comedy Central)

Thursday, September 26

Neon Dimension (Maximum Effort Channel)

2024 People's Choice Country Awards (NBC)

Hell's Kitchen (FOX)

9-1-1 (ABC)

Defending Europe (Nat Geo)

Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX)

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Friday, September 27

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Social Studies (FX)

Saturday, September 28

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sunday, September 29

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

The Simpsons (FOX)

The Summit (CBS)

Krapopolis (FOX)

Witches: Truth Behind The Trials (Nat Geo)

Monday, September 30

Ridiculousness (VH1)

Caught Up (VH1)

