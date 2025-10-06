The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a high-voltage Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 6, 2025, at 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.
The Dodgers have been scoring 5.09 runs per game, which places them in the second spot in MLB, while the Phillies come into the game with an average of 4.80 runs per game, which places them in eighth in the league. Philadelphia's batting average of .258 ranks them in second place overall, just ahead of Los Angeles' .253 ranking in fifth place.
The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .328 (4th), while the Dodgers have a .327 (5th) on-base percentage. The Dodgers hold a slugging percentage of .441 (2nd), while the Phillies are not far behind at .431 (4th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: TBS
Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games, and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sorts Network South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sorts Network Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Minnesota Twins
|FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
|Texas Rangers
|FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Philadelphia Phillies will battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exciting Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 6, 2025, at 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|October 6, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kyle Schwarber has been driving in 132 runs and hitting 56 home runs while maintaining a .240 batting average.
Trea Turner has a .304 batting average, a solid .355 on-base percentage, and a .457 slugging percentage.
Cristopher Sanchez has 13 wins and 5 losses with a 2.50 ERA.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Harrison Bader
|LF
|Left hamstring strain
|Day-to-Day
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|Groin injury
|Day-to-Day
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani has had another 102 RBIs, a .282 batting average, and 55 home runs.
Freddie Freeman has a .295 batting average with a .502 slugging percentage and a .367 on-base percentage.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has 12 wins and 8 losses with a 2.49 ERA.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Kopech
|RP
|Right knee inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|Right hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|October 4
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Shohei Ohtani
|October 6
|Jesus Luzardo
|Blake Snell
|October 8
|TBD
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|October 9
|TBD
|TBD
|October 11
|TBD
|TBD
Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to have another close and challenging game because of their recent head-to-head record. Los Angeles has won two of the last five meetings between the Phillies and the Dodgers, including a 5-0 shutout on September 18 and the most recent 5-3 triumph on October 5, 2025.
Philadelphia has demonstrated its ability to fight back, though, as evidenced by its high-scoring victories of 9-6 and 6-5 in mid-September and an earlier 8-7 victory in April. Both teams have demonstrated the capacity to generate strong offensive innings, and clutch hitting and strong bullpen play are key components of both games in the closing stages.
The Phillies will be keen to respond to the Dodgers' 1-0 series lead, but another hotly contested, high-stress game is probably in the works due to Los Angeles' recent consistency and potent pitching.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 05, 2025
|Dodgers 5-3 Phillies
|Sep 18, 2025
|Dodgers 5-0 Phillies
|Sep 17, 2025
|Phillies 9-6 Dodgers
|Sep 16, 2025
|Phillies 6-5 Dodgers
|Apr 06, 2025
|Phillies 8-7 Dodgers