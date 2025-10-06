Goal.com
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Game 2: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a high-voltage Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 6, 2025, at 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Dodgers have been scoring 5.09 runs per game, which places them in the second spot in MLB, while the Phillies come into the game with an average of 4.80 runs per game, which places them in eighth in the league. Philadelphia's batting average of .258 ranks them in second place overall, just ahead of Los Angeles' .253 ranking in fifth place.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .328 (4th), while the Dodgers have a .327 (5th) on-base percentage. The Dodgers hold a slugging percentage of .441 (2nd), while the Phillies are not far behind at .431 (4th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games, and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sorts Network SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersFanDuel Sorts Network DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, FanDuel+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies will battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exciting Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 6, 2025, at 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateOctober 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber has been driving in 132 runs and hitting 56 home runs while maintaining a .240 batting average.

Trea Turner has a .304 batting average, a solid .355 on-base percentage, and a .457 slugging percentage.

Cristopher Sanchez has 13 wins and 5 losses with a 2.50 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Harrison BaderLFLeft hamstring strainDay-to-Day
Ranger SuarezSPGroin injuryDay-to-Day

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has had another 102 RBIs, a .282 batting average, and 55 home runs.

Freddie Freeman has a .295 batting average with a .502 slugging percentage and a .367 on-base percentage.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has 12 wins and 8 losses with a 2.49 ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Michael KopechRPRight knee inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Kirby YatesRPRight hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

DatePhiladelphia PhilliesLos Angeles Dodgers
October 4Cristopher SanchezShohei Ohtani
October 6Jesus LuzardoBlake Snell
October 8TBDYoshinobu Yamamoto
October 9TBDTBD
October 11TBDTBD

Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to have another close and challenging game because of their recent head-to-head record. Los Angeles has won two of the last five meetings between the Phillies and the Dodgers, including a 5-0 shutout on September 18 and the most recent 5-3 triumph on October 5, 2025.

Philadelphia has demonstrated its ability to fight back, though, as evidenced by its high-scoring victories of 9-6 and 6-5 in mid-September and an earlier 8-7 victory in April. Both teams have demonstrated the capacity to generate strong offensive innings, and clutch hitting and strong bullpen play are key components of both games in the closing stages.

The Phillies will be keen to respond to the Dodgers' 1-0 series lead, but another hotly contested, high-stress game is probably in the works due to Los Angeles' recent consistency and potent pitching.

DateResults
Oct 05, 2025Dodgers 5-3 Phillies
Sep 18, 2025Dodgers 5-0 Phillies
Sep 17, 2025Phillies 9-6 Dodgers
Sep 16, 2025Phillies 6-5 Dodgers
Apr 06, 2025Phillies 8-7 Dodgers

Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

