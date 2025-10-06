The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a high-voltage Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 6, 2025, at 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Dodgers have been scoring 5.09 runs per game, which places them in the second spot in MLB, while the Phillies come into the game with an average of 4.80 runs per game, which places them in eighth in the league. Philadelphia's batting average of .258 ranks them in second place overall, just ahead of Los Angeles' .253 ranking in fifth place.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .328 (4th), while the Dodgers have a .327 (5th) on-base percentage. The Dodgers hold a slugging percentage of .441 (2nd), while the Phillies are not far behind at .431 (4th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games, and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE:FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Philadelphia Phillies will battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exciting Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 6, 2025, at 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date October 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:08 pm ET/3:08 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber has been driving in 132 runs and hitting 56 home runs while maintaining a .240 batting average.

Trea Turner has a .304 batting average, a solid .355 on-base percentage, and a .457 slugging percentage.

Cristopher Sanchez has 13 wins and 5 losses with a 2.50 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Harrison Bader LF Left hamstring strain Day-to-Day Ranger Suarez SP Groin injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has had another 102 RBIs, a .282 batting average, and 55 home runs.

Freddie Freeman has a .295 batting average with a .502 slugging percentage and a .367 on-base percentage.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has 12 wins and 8 losses with a 2.49 ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Kopech RP Right knee inflammation Out, 15-Day IL Kirby Yates RP Right hamstring strain Out, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers projected starting pitchers

Date Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers October 4 Cristopher Sanchez Shohei Ohtani October 6 Jesus Luzardo Blake Snell October 8 TBD Yoshinobu Yamamoto October 9 TBD TBD October 11 TBD TBD

Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to have another close and challenging game because of their recent head-to-head record. Los Angeles has won two of the last five meetings between the Phillies and the Dodgers, including a 5-0 shutout on September 18 and the most recent 5-3 triumph on October 5, 2025.

Philadelphia has demonstrated its ability to fight back, though, as evidenced by its high-scoring victories of 9-6 and 6-5 in mid-September and an earlier 8-7 victory in April. Both teams have demonstrated the capacity to generate strong offensive innings, and clutch hitting and strong bullpen play are key components of both games in the closing stages.

The Phillies will be keen to respond to the Dodgers' 1-0 series lead, but another hotly contested, high-stress game is probably in the works due to Los Angeles' recent consistency and potent pitching.

Date Results Oct 05, 2025 Dodgers 5-3 Phillies Sep 18, 2025 Dodgers 5-0 Phillies Sep 17, 2025 Phillies 9-6 Dodgers Sep 16, 2025 Phillies 6-5 Dodgers Apr 06, 2025 Phillies 8-7 Dodgers

More MLB news and coverage