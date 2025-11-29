The New England Patriots have a firm grip on the AFC’s top seed, and only one hurdle remains before they can enjoy a well-timed Week 14 bye. Their next test comes against the New York Giants, a team scrambling to avoid yet another setback in what has been a forgettable campaign.

Patriots vs Giants date and start time

The Patriots and Giants will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Patriots vs Giants on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

New England, sitting at 10-2, leads the AFC East and boasts the conference’s second-best record. Their offense has been nothing short of electric, putting up 26.5 points per outing and thriving under the rapid rise of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The first-year signal-caller has taken the league by storm, pacing the NFL with 3,130 passing yards while steering one of the most diverse scoring units in football — a staggering 14 different Patriots have recorded touchdowns this season.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Giants limp into Foxborough in full crisis mode. New York has dropped six straight and sits at the cellar of the NFC East at 2-10, with their postseason dreams evaporating weeks ago. Their latest setback was a gut-punch of a loss to Detroit, blowing a 27-17 fourth-quarter advantage before falling 34-27 in overtime. That collapse proved costly beyond the final score, prompting the front office to dismiss defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Monday and sparking renewed doubts about the direction — and future — of the entire coaching staff.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Patriots vs Giants NFL game.

In the US, Patriots vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on Fubo.

