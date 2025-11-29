Where to watch today's Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Los Angeles Rams roll into Week 13 as arguably the hottest team in the league. L.A. has rattled off six straight victories and now faces a major NFC test on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers come to town. Sitting at 9–2 after last week’s convincing win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams have climbed into the NFC’s No. 1 seed and are in prime position to control their postseason destiny.

Panthers vs Rams date and start time

The Panthers and Rams will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Panthers vs Rams on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Los Angeles has its sights set on the conference’s top overall spot. At 9–2, they’re tracking toward a first-round playoff bye and haven’t tasted defeat since October 2 against San Francisco. Two weeks ago, the Rams squeaked out a 21–19 win over Seattle, though they failed to cover. They followed that tight finish with a dominant 34–7 drubbing of Tampa Bay, cashing as seven-point favorites. L.A. has now covered in three of its last five outings.

Matthew Stafford is putting together a superb campaign. The 37-year-old veteran has cleared 273 passing yards in six different contests, steering one of the league’s most consistent offenses.

Carolina, meanwhile, finally gets a breather at home after back-to-back road trips. The Panthers have outperformed expectations and remain firmly in the hunt, sitting just one game behind the Buccaneers in a tightly packed NFC South. Earlier this month, they fell at home to New Orleans but bounced back with a win in Atlanta before dropping last week’s matchup at San Francisco, 20–9, as seven-point underdogs. The Panthers have covered in two of their last five games.

Bryce Young has taken a noticeable step forward from his rookie year. The 24-year-old passer has hit at least 62% completions in three of his last five starts, showing signs of steadier command as Carolina continues to lean on his development.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Panthers vs Rams NFL game.

In the US, Panthers vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on Fubo.

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Panthers and the Rams will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms.

