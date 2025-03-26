How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres will square off against the Atlanta Braves to begin a high-voltage MLB battle on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

Last season, the San Diego Padres had strong offensive power and outperformed the Atlanta Braves, as the Braves had a .242 batting average while the Padres maintained a strong .259 batting average.

The Braves struggled with a .379 slugging percentage (26th), while the Padres dominated in power with a .420 slugging percentage (15th).

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves will meet in an epic MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Petco Park, San Diego, California.

Date March 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves team news

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado has been hitting 29 home runs and scoring 105 runs during the last season.

Jackson Merrill hit .292 with 24 home runs, 31 doubles, 6 triples, and 29 walks.

Luis Arraez kept up a strong .314 batting average and recorded 200 hits.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joe Musgrove RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna recorded 39 home runs, 104 RBIs, and a .302 batting average in his impressive season-ending performance.

Jurickson Profar's .280 average, strong .380 on-base percentage, and .459 slugging percentage were impressive.

Matt Olson finished the season with a batting average of .247 after contributing 98 RBIs and 29 home runs.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Sean Murphy C Rib injury Out, 10-Day IL Nacho Alvarez INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves March 27, 2025 Michael King Chris Sale

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

This game could be hotly contested based on the Padres and the Braves' five prior head-to-head meetings. Three of the previous five matchups have been won by the Padres, including two lopsided shutout wins with results of 4-0.

In their last meeting, which took place on the third of October, 2024, the Padres prevailed by a slim margin of 5–4, demonstrating their tenacity.

But the Braves additionally showed their attacking prowess, winning two strong games, including a decisive 6-1 triumph on July 13 and a 6-3 victory on July 15.

Since the Braves can score runs at a high rate and the Padres are known for their reliable pitching and rapid hitting, the outcome of the game may depend on which team takes advantage of crucial opportunities.

The Padres may have a small psychological advantage going into this game because of their current lead in the series.

Date Results Oct 03, 2024 Padres 5-4 Braves Oct 02, 2024 Padres 4-0 Braves Jul 15, 2024 Braves 6-3 Padres Jul 14, 2024 Padres 4-0 Braves Jul 13, 2024 Braves 6-1 Padres

