+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago White Sox v San Diego PadresGetty Images Sport
Watch live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres will square off against the Atlanta Braves to begin a high-voltage MLB battle on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

Last season, the San Diego Padres had strong offensive power and outperformed the Atlanta Braves, as the Braves had a .242 batting average while the Padres maintained a strong .259 batting average.

The Braves struggled with a .379 slugging percentage (26th), while the Padres dominated in power with a .420 slugging percentage (15th).

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

Bally Sports South

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

Bally Sports Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

Bally Sports Detroit

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

Bally Sports Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Los Angeles Angels

Bally Sports West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

Bally Sports Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Milwaukee Brewers

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Minnesota Twins

Bally Sports North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

Bally Sports Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Texas Rangers

Bally Sports Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves will meet in an epic MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Petco Park, San Diego, California.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Petco Park

Location

San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves team news

San Diego Padres team news

Manny Machado has been hitting 29 home runs and scoring 105 runs during the last season.

Jackson Merrill hit .292 with 24 home runs, 31 doubles, 6 triples, and 29 walks.

Luis Arraez kept up a strong .314 batting average and recorded 200 hits.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Joe Musgrove

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna recorded 39 home runs, 104 RBIs, and a .302 batting average in his impressive season-ending performance.

Jurickson Profar's .280 average, strong .380 on-base percentage, and .459 slugging percentage were impressive.

Matt Olson finished the season with a batting average of .247 after contributing 98 RBIs and 29 home runs.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Sean Murphy

C

Rib injury

Out, 10-Day IL

Nacho Alvarez

INF

Wrist injury

Out, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves projected starting pitchers

Date

San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves

March 27, 2025

Michael King

Chris Sale

San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

This game could be hotly contested based on the Padres and the Braves' five prior head-to-head meetings. Three of the previous five matchups have been won by the Padres, including two lopsided shutout wins with results of 4-0.

In their last meeting, which took place on the third of October, 2024, the Padres prevailed by a slim margin of 5–4, demonstrating their tenacity.

But the Braves additionally showed their attacking prowess, winning two strong games, including a decisive 6-1 triumph on July 13 and a 6-3 victory on July 15.

Since the Braves can score runs at a high rate and the Padres are known for their reliable pitching and rapid hitting, the outcome of the game may depend on which team takes advantage of crucial opportunities.

The Padres may have a small psychological advantage going into this game because of their current lead in the series.

Date

Results

Oct 03, 2024

Padres 5-4 Braves

Oct 02, 2024

Padres 4-0 Braves

Jul 15, 2024

Braves 6-3 Padres

Jul 14, 2024

Padres 4-0 Braves

Jul 13, 2024

Braves 6-1 Padres

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement