Where to watch today's Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The bright lights of Monday Night Football will shine on Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) in a primetime showdown with major postseason implications.

Packers vs Eagles date and start time

The Packers and Eagles will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, November 10, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ABC

Streaming service:Fubo

The Packers enter the matchup sitting atop the NFC North despite a frustrating 16-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers last week. Jordan Love continues to mature into his role as Green Bay’s franchise quarterback, averaging more than 258 passing yards per game while keeping turnovers to a minimum, just three interceptions in eight contests. The offensive line will be under pressure to give him the protection he needs to bounce back against one of the league’s fiercest defensive fronts.

Meanwhile, the Eagles, perched atop the NFC East at 6-2, are coming off an emphatic 38-20 victory over the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts remains the engine driving Philadelphia’s offense, completing passes at a 70.2% clip with 15 touchdown throws and just one interception. He’s also been a force on the ground, tallying five rushing touchdowns, one more than Giants star Saquon Barkley’s total this season. The reigning champs look to keep their momentum rolling as they face another NFC powerhouse under the lights.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs Eagles NFL game.

READ MORE: Packers vs Eagles NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Packers vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on ABC, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Packers vs Eagles

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 10 matchup between the Packers and the Eagles will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage