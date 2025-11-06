Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Lambeau Field on Monday night as part of the NFL’s Week 10 slate.

Green Bay enters the matchup at 5-2-1, currently holding the top spot in the NFC North. The Packers are looking to bounce back after a narrow 16-13 home defeat to the Carolina Panthers and will have a challenging stretch ahead with upcoming games against the Giants, Vikings, and Lions.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, sits atop the NFC East with a 6-2 record. The Eagles are coming off a convincing 38-20 home victory over the New York Giants and are riding high on momentum. Their next few contests include matchups against the Lions, Cowboys, and Bears as they aim to maintain their grip on first place in the division.

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

NFL Lambeau Field

The Packers and Eagles will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 10, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles lineups GB - Line up 39 Zayne Anderson

65 Aaron Banks

71 Anthony Belton

91 Warren Brinson

30 Christopher Brooks

94 Karl Brooks

20 Javon Bullard

56 Edgerrin Cooper

87 Romeo Doubs

55 Kingsley Enagbare

86 John FitzPatrick

52 Rashan Gary

36 Kamal Hadden

18 Malik Heath

59 Ty'Ron Hopper

8 Joshua Jacobs

74 Elgton Jenkins

70 Darian Kinnard

10 Jordan Love

58 Isaiah McDuffie

29 Xavier McKinney

17 Brandon McManus

16 Bo Melton

77 Jordan Morgan

53 Arron Mosby

88 Luke Musgrave

25 Keisean Nixon

27 Kitan Oladapo

42 Matt Orzech

1 Micah Parsons

75 Sean Rhyan

99 Barryn Sorrell

93 Nazir Stackhouse

50 Zach Tom

24 Carrington Valentine

7 Quay Walker

63 Rasheed Walker

9 Christian Watson

54 Kristian Welch

19 Daniel Whelan

81 Josh Whyle

13 Dontayvion Wicks

33 Evan Williams

83 Savion Williams

23 Emanuel Wilson

96 Colby Wooden

95 Devonte Wyatt Substitutes PHI - Line up 57 Cal Adomitis

26 Saquon Barkley

53 Zack Baun

37 Tank Bigsby

32 Reed Blankenship

11 A.J. Brown

21 Sydney Brown

81 Grant Calcaterra

30 Jihaad Campbell

98 Jalen Carter

35 Michael Carter II

80 Darius Cooper

90 Jordan Davis

17 Nakobe Dean

33 Cooper DeJean

69 Landon Dickerson

2 Jahan Dotson

4 Jake Elliott

87 Xavier Gipson

88 Dallas Goedert

55 Brandon Graham

83 Kylen Granson

58 Jalyx Hunt

1 Jalen Hurts

8 Adoree' Jackson

65 Lane Johnson

48 Patrick Johnson

74 Fred Johnson

66 Drew Kendall

36 Cameron Latu

68 Jordan Mailata

10 Braden Mann

27 Quinyon Mitchell

42 Smael Mondon Jr.

24 Andrew Mukuba

97 Moro Ojomo

50 Jaelan Phillips

79 Matt Pryor

7 Kelee Ringo

28 Will Shipley

6 DeVonta Smith

3 Nolan Smith

56 Tyler Steen

64 Brett Toth

54 Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

— Josh Uche

94 Byron Young Substitutes

Green Bay Packers team news

Jordan Love continues to steer Green Bay’s offense with precision, throwing for 2,071 yards on 70.8% passing while tallying 13 touchdowns this season. On the ground, Josh Jacobs leads the rushing attack with 534 yards, and tight end Tucker Kraft has been the go-to target through the air, hauling in 32 catches for 489 yards and six scores.

On defense, linebacker Quay Walker anchors the unit with 71 total tackles, 35 of them solo, while edge rusher Rashan Gary has been a constant menace in the backfield, registering 7.5 sacks. Safety Xavier McKinney headlines the secondary with two interceptions.

Packers Injury Report: Tucker Kraft, TE - IR , Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable , Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable , Nate Hobbs, CB - Doubtful , Matthew Golden, WR - Questionable

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles team news

For Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts has been in top form, amassing 1,677 passing yards with a 70.2% completion rate and 15 touchdown passes. Saquon Barkley remains the heartbeat of the run game with 519 yards on the ground, while DeVonta Smith has been Hurts’ most reliable target, leading the team with 44 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Zack Baun leads the way with 64 total tackles, including 38 solo efforts, while Moro Ojomo has recorded a team-best four sacks. In the secondary, Andrew Mukuba has been a key playmaker, picking off two passes this season.

Saquon Barkley was in full command against his former team in Week 8, slicing through the Giants defense before abruptly pulling up on a carry in the third quarter. He headed straight for the blue medical tent, and the Eagles later confirmed he’s dealing with a groin injury, an unwelcome setback just as he appeared to be hitting his stride in this offense.

Adding to Philadelphia's concerns is the uncertain status of star wideout A.J. Brown. The receiver's recent injury has his Week 10 availability very much in question, and losing him would significantly impact the Eagles' passing attack. The latest from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests Brown is likely to suit up when the Eagles host the Green Bay Packers, but until he officially returns to practice, that optimism feels more hopeful than guaranteed.

Eagles Injury Report: Nolan Smith Jr., LB - IR-R , Azeez Ojulari, LB - IR , Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable , Adoree' Jackson, CB - Questionable , A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Packers vs Eagles in the USA

The Packers vs Eagles game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Packers vs Eagles worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Packers vs Eagles tickets

The showdown between the Packers and the Eagles is set for Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a venue that packs in up to 81,441 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Packers vs Eagles Fantasy Football

Coming out of the bye, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles walk into a matchup with a Packers team riding high after stunning the Panthers. There's plenty of optimism surrounding this Philadelphia offense right now, Saquon Barkley finally ripped off the explosive run fans have been waiting for, and Hurts tossed four touchdown passes in Week 8, looking every bit like the MVP-caliber playmaker this attack is designed around.

Green Bay has been stingy against quarterbacks this season, allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the position, but they also rank 11th in points scored, meaning there should be enough pace and possessions for Hurts to do plenty of damage. He's firmly inside the top three fantasy quarterbacks this week, with breakout potential written all over this matchup.

If Barkley can’t go, the next man up is Tank Bigsby, who showed real burst when called upon, rushing nine times for 104 yards after Barkley exited in Week 8. If he’s thrust into the starting role, Bigsby becomes an instant high-end RB2 with RB1 upside, the kind of plug-and-play that can swing weekly matchups. Meanwhile, the situation with A.J. Brown remains the looming mystery. When healthy, he's a bona fide WR1 who can win a week single-handedly. But his hamstring issue introduces both performance and usage concerns, even if he's active, the Eagles may manage his snaps. If Brown logs full practices by the weekend, he's an automatic start, but if he's limited or trending toward a game-time call, playing it safe with another dependable option could be the wiser course. The organization is clearly eyeing January, not just Sunday.

In Brown’s absence, DeVonta Smith stepped up with a strong yardage and reception performance, even if he didn't hit paydirt. He remains a locked-in WR2, especially if Brown is less than 100%.

On the other side, Jordan Love (16.7 projected points) was steady but ultimately underwhelming in the loss to Carolina, failing to throw a touchdown for the first time all year. His season numbers — 2,071 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs — still reflect strong control of the offense, but he’ll profile as more of a high-end QB2 against an Eagles defense that can create issues in the red zone.

The Packers' run game continues to be defined by workload concerns. Josh Jacobs is holding firm as an every-week RB1 for now, but if Dillon Wilson continues siphoning touches, Jacobs' fantasy ceiling could start to tighten. He'll need efficiency Monday night in what could be a bruising game script.

Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs continues to quietly deliver. He led the Packers in receptions, yards, and targets in the loss to Carolina, and now sits at 34 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns through eight games. He’s carved out steady value and heads into Week 10 as a strong WR3 option with room to overachieve if this turns into a shootout.

Packers vs Eagles Game Predictions

The Green Bay Packers appear ill-equipped to contain Philadelphia’s dynamic offense. Their cornerbacks have struggled in man coverage, which spells trouble against elite wideouts like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. On top of that, the Packers' run defense has been soft up the middle, allowing 5.0 yards per carry over the past two games, which could open the door for Saquon Barkley to have a field day.

To make matters worse, the Eagles bolstered their pass rush by acquiring Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline, while Green Bay suffered a major setback with tight end Tucker Kraft sidelined by an ACL injury. It's a brutal combination of bad timing and a nightmare matchup for the Packers under the Monday Night Football lights. If the Eagles stay disciplined and avoid self-inflicted mistakes, they should cruise to a comfortable double-digit victory.

Packers vs Eagles Betting Odds

Spread

Eagles +2.5 (-113)

Packers -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Eagles +110

Packers -137

Total

OVER 45 (-110)

UNDER 45 (-110)

Form

GB - Form All Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 27 - 18 Cincinnati Bengals W

Dallas Cowboys 40 - 40 Green Bay Packers D PHI - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants W

Minnesota Vikings 22 - 28 Philadelphia Eagles W

New York Giants 34 - 17 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 21 Denver Broncos L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 - 31 Philadelphia Eagles W

Head-to-Head Record

GB Last 5 matches PHI 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Philadelphia Eagles 22 - 10 Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles 34 - 29 Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles 40 - 33 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 30 - 16 Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers 27 - 34 Philadelphia Eagles

Useful links