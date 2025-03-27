+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Philadelphia Phillies v Washington NationalsGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a high-voltage MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT.

The Phillies were significantly more effective, scoring 6.50 runs a game and finishing third in the league, whereas the Nationals scored 5.32 runs a game, which secured 18th place.

Additionally, Philadelphia's batting average of .260 (11th) was higher than Washington's of .251 (18th).

The Phillies were even more proficient at getting on base, as seen by their .370 OBP, which was the second-best in the league, and the Nationals' .336 OBP, which placed them 17th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an epic MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

Venue

Nationals Park

Location

Washington, D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies team news

Washington Nationals team news

C.J. Abrams contributed 29 doubles, 6 triples, 40 walks, and 20 home runs on the way to a .246 batting average.

Josh Bell scored 71 runs throughout the season.

Luis Garcia maintained an outstanding .282 average with 141 hits.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Andres Chaparro

INF

Oblique injury

Out, 10-Day IL

Zach Brzykcy

RHP

Quad injury

Out, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber showed off his strength by hitting .248 and hitting 38 home runs while driving in 104 runs.

Bryce Harper maintained a .285 batting average, .373 on-base percentage, and .525 slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm recorded a .280 batting average, hit 15 home runs, and collected 97 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Ranger Suarez

LHP

Back injury

Out, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers

Date

Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies

March 27, 2025

MacKenzie Gore

Zack Wheeler

March 29, 2025

J. Irvin

J. Luzardo

March 30, 2025

M. Parker

A. Nola

Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

The Nationals and the Phillies have engaged in a competitive series based on their five prior meetings, with the Nationals winning three of the previous five games. Among the Nationals' resounding wins were a 6-4 triumph on August 18 and a 9-1 thumping on September 28, 2024. The Phillies, on the other hand, have also shown tenacity, winning the most recent game on September 30, 6-3, and a convincing 5-1 triumph earlier on the 18th of August. The Nationals' pitching can be challenged by Philadelphia's potent hitting lineup, which is paced by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. However, Washington is a formidable opponent since they have demonstrated their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities. Anticipate a fiercely contested game in which the performance of both sides at their plate and on the mound could determine who wins.

Date

Results

Sep 30, 2024

Phillies 6-3 Nationals

Sep 29, 2024

Nationals 6-3 Phillies

Sep 28, 2024

Nationals 9-1 Phillies

Aug 18 2024

Nationals 6-4 Phillies

Aug 18, 2024

Phillies 5-1 Nationals

More MLB news and coverage

