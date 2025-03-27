The Washington Nationals will host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a high-voltage MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT.
The Phillies were significantly more effective, scoring 6.50 runs a game and finishing third in the league, whereas the Nationals scored 5.32 runs a game, which secured 18th place.
Additionally, Philadelphia's batting average of .260 (11th) was higher than Washington's of .251 (18th).
The Phillies were even more proficient at getting on base, as seen by their .370 OBP, which was the second-best in the league, and the Nationals' .336 OBP, which placed them 17th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an epic MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
Date
March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
Venue
Nationals Park
Location
Washington, D.C.
Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies team news
Washington Nationals team news
C.J. Abrams contributed 29 doubles, 6 triples, 40 walks, and 20 home runs on the way to a .246 batting average.
Josh Bell scored 71 runs throughout the season.
Luis Garcia maintained an outstanding .282 average with 141 hits.
Washington Nationals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Andres Chaparro
INF
Oblique injury
Out, 10-Day IL
Zach Brzykcy
RHP
Quad injury
Out, 15-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kyle Schwarber showed off his strength by hitting .248 and hitting 38 home runs while driving in 104 runs.
Bryce Harper maintained a .285 batting average, .373 on-base percentage, and .525 slugging percentage.
Alec Bohm recorded a .280 batting average, hit 15 home runs, and collected 97 RBI.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Ranger Suarez
LHP
Back injury
Out, 15-Day IL
Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies projected starting pitchers
Date
Washington Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies
March 27, 2025
MacKenzie Gore
Zack Wheeler
March 29, 2025
J. Irvin
J. Luzardo
March 30, 2025
M. Parker
A. Nola
Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
The Nationals and the Phillies have engaged in a competitive series based on their five prior meetings, with the Nationals winning three of the previous five games. Among the Nationals' resounding wins were a 6-4 triumph on August 18 and a 9-1 thumping on September 28, 2024. The Phillies, on the other hand, have also shown tenacity, winning the most recent game on September 30, 6-3, and a convincing 5-1 triumph earlier on the 18th of August. The Nationals' pitching can be challenged by Philadelphia's potent hitting lineup, which is paced by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. However, Washington is a formidable opponent since they have demonstrated their ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities. Anticipate a fiercely contested game in which the performance of both sides at their plate and on the mound could determine who wins.
Date
Results
Sep 30, 2024
Phillies 6-3 Nationals
Sep 29, 2024
Nationals 6-3 Phillies
Sep 28, 2024
Nationals 9-1 Phillies
Aug 18 2024
Nationals 6-4 Phillies
Aug 18, 2024
Phillies 5-1 Nationals