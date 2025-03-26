+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miami Marlins v Pittsburgh PiratesGetty Images Sport
Watch live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a thrilling first game of a four-game series on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

Miami continues to be more effective at the bat, scoring 5.76 runs every game, which places them in 13th place in the league, while the Pirates are in 24th place with 5.00 runs per game.

Additionally, the Marlins have a tiny advantage in batting average, hitting .248 (21st) as opposed to Pittsburgh's .243 (23rd).

Miami has also had better on-base performance, ranking 10th with a .344 on-base percentage to the Pirates' 22nd with a .329 on-base percentage

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

Bally Sports South

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

Bally Sports Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

Bally Sports Detroit

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

Bally Sports Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Los Angeles Angels

Bally Sports West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

Bally Sports Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Milwaukee Brewers

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Minnesota Twins

Bally Sports North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

Bally Sports Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Texas Rangers

Bally Sports Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

LoanDepot Park

Location

Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Miami Marlins team news

Jesus Sanchez contributed 18 home runs with 64 RBIs while maintaining a .252 batting average during the last season.

Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, and 6 home runs, in addition to 25 walks, during his strong season.

Xavier Edwards showed off his skills with a .328 batting average, 12 doubles, 5 triples, and a home run, with 33 walks.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Eury Perez

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Braxton Garrett

LHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds put up a solid showing, scoring 24 home runs, bringing in 88 runs, and keeping his batting average at .275 during the last season.

Oneil Cruz had a .449 slugging percentage, a .324 on-base percentage, and 140 hits.

Andrew McCutchen finished the season with a .232 batting average, 20 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Dauri Moreta

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Johan Oviedo

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date

Miami Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates

March 27, 2025

Sandy Alcántara

Paul Skenes

Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

The Miami Marlins have lost all five of their prior meetings with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have dominated their recent encounters. The Pirates won three straight games in their most recent series in September, including a doubleheader that ended in a 3-1 and 6-4 victory and a 3-2 victory.

Pittsburgh's offense dominated Miami earlier in March, winning two high-scoring games, 9-7 and 9-3. The Pirates may have the advantage in this forthcoming series based on their offensive prowess versus the Marlins.

Miami, however, will be keen to change the trend at home, depending on the chance to end their losing run and their marginally improved offensive numbers. Shifting the momentum will depend on the Marlins' ability to sharpen their pitching and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Date

Results

Sep 11, 2024

Pirates 3-1 Marlins

Sep 11, 2024

Pirates 6-4 Marlins

Sep 10, 2024

Pirates 3-2 Marlins

Mar 31, 2024

Pirates 9-7 Marlins

Mar 31, 2024

Pirates 9-3 Marlins

