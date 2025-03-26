The Miami Marlins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a thrilling first game of a four-game series on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.
Miami continues to be more effective at the bat, scoring 5.76 runs every game, which places them in 13th place in the league, while the Pirates are in 24th place with 5.00 runs per game.
Additionally, the Marlins have a tiny advantage in batting average, hitting .248 (21st) as opposed to Pittsburgh's .243 (23rd).
Miami has also had better on-base performance, ranking 10th with a .344 on-base percentage to the Pirates' 22nd with a .329 on-base percentage
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati Reds
Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland Guardians
Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles Angels
Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee Brewers
Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota Twins
Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Yankees
YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The Miami Marlins will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.
Date
March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
LoanDepot Park
Location
Miami, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Miami Marlins team news
Jesus Sanchez contributed 18 home runs with 64 RBIs while maintaining a .252 batting average during the last season.
Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, and 6 home runs, in addition to 25 walks, during his strong season.
Xavier Edwards showed off his skills with a .328 batting average, 12 doubles, 5 triples, and a home run, with 33 walks.
Miami Marlins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Eury Perez
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Braxton Garrett
LHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds put up a solid showing, scoring 24 home runs, bringing in 88 runs, and keeping his batting average at .275 during the last season.
Oneil Cruz had a .449 slugging percentage, a .324 on-base percentage, and 140 hits.
Andrew McCutchen finished the season with a .232 batting average, 20 home runs, and 50 RBIs.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Dauri Moreta
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Johan Oviedo
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
Date
Miami Marlins
Pittsburgh Pirates
March 27, 2025
Sandy Alcántara
Paul Skenes
Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
The Miami Marlins have lost all five of their prior meetings with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have dominated their recent encounters. The Pirates won three straight games in their most recent series in September, including a doubleheader that ended in a 3-1 and 6-4 victory and a 3-2 victory.
Pittsburgh's offense dominated Miami earlier in March, winning two high-scoring games, 9-7 and 9-3. The Pirates may have the advantage in this forthcoming series based on their offensive prowess versus the Marlins.
Miami, however, will be keen to change the trend at home, depending on the chance to end their losing run and their marginally improved offensive numbers. Shifting the momentum will depend on the Marlins' ability to sharpen their pitching and take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Date
Results
Sep 11, 2024
Pirates 3-1 Marlins
Sep 11, 2024
Pirates 6-4 Marlins
Sep 10, 2024
Pirates 3-2 Marlins
Mar 31, 2024
Pirates 9-7 Marlins
Mar 31, 2024
Pirates 9-3 Marlins