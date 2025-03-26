How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a thrilling first game of a four-game series on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT.

Miami continues to be more effective at the bat, scoring 5.76 runs every game, which places them in 13th place in the league, while the Pirates are in 24th place with 5.00 runs per game.

Additionally, the Marlins have a tiny advantage in batting average, hitting .248 (21st) as opposed to Pittsburgh's .243 (23rd).

Miami has also had better on-base performance, ranking 10th with a .344 on-base percentage to the Pirates' 22nd with a .329 on-base percentage

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Miami Marlins will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Date March 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Miami Marlins team news

Jesus Sanchez contributed 18 home runs with 64 RBIs while maintaining a .252 batting average during the last season.

Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, and 6 home runs, in addition to 25 walks, during his strong season.

Xavier Edwards showed off his skills with a .328 batting average, 12 doubles, 5 triples, and a home run, with 33 walks.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Eury Perez RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL Braxton Garrett LHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds put up a solid showing, scoring 24 home runs, bringing in 88 runs, and keeping his batting average at .275 during the last season.

Oneil Cruz had a .449 slugging percentage, a .324 on-base percentage, and 140 hits.

Andrew McCutchen finished the season with a .232 batting average, 20 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Dauri Moreta RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL Johan Oviedo RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date Miami Marlins Pittsburgh Pirates March 27, 2025 Sandy Alcántara Paul Skenes

Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

The Miami Marlins have lost all five of their prior meetings with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have dominated their recent encounters. The Pirates won three straight games in their most recent series in September, including a doubleheader that ended in a 3-1 and 6-4 victory and a 3-2 victory.

Pittsburgh's offense dominated Miami earlier in March, winning two high-scoring games, 9-7 and 9-3. The Pirates may have the advantage in this forthcoming series based on their offensive prowess versus the Marlins.

Miami, however, will be keen to change the trend at home, depending on the chance to end their losing run and their marginally improved offensive numbers. Shifting the momentum will depend on the Marlins' ability to sharpen their pitching and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Date Results Sep 11, 2024 Pirates 3-1 Marlins Sep 11, 2024 Pirates 6-4 Marlins Sep 10, 2024 Pirates 3-2 Marlins Mar 31, 2024 Pirates 9-7 Marlins Mar 31, 2024 Pirates 9-3 Marlins

