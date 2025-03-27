+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch and listen to today’s Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Mariners will face off against the Oakland Athletics to begin a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Mariners had a more potent offensive presence in the previous season, scoring 6.63 runs each game and finishing second in the league. They gained a respectable .342 on-base percentage and strong .271 batting average.

The Athletics, who had a .257 batting average and a .339 on-base percentage, managed a more moderate 5.45 runs per game and finished 17th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will battle with the Oakland Athletics in an epic MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

T-Mobile Park

Location

Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics team news

Seattle Mariners team news

Cal Raleigh had a strong season the previous year, batting .220 but scoring 34 home runs and bringing in 100 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez made a contribution with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs while batting at a .273 average.

Randy Arozarena finished the season with a batting average of .219, 60 RBIs, and 20 home runs.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jackson Kowar

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Oakland Athletics team news

Brent Rooker hit 39 home runs, drove 112 runs, and maintained a .293 batting average.

JJ Bleday contributed with 20 home runs, recorded a .243 batting average, 43 doubles, 4 triples, and 67 walks.

Lawrence Butler batted .262 with 22 home runs, 24 doubles, 2 triples, and 35 walks.

Oakland Athletics injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Zack Gelof

INF

Hand injury

Out, 10-Day IL

Luis Medina

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics projected starting pitchers

Date

Seattle Mariners

Oakland Athletics

March 27, 2025

Logan Gilbert

Luis Severino

Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Mariners outscored the Athletics, prevailing each time. The Mariners' 16-3 thumping on September 5, 2024, demonstrated their offensive prowess and reliability. They also won close games, such as a close 7–6 victory on September 29. The Seattle lineup, which includes sluggers Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, might be a serious threat to Oakland's pitching staff because they average more than six runs per game in these games. However, after being restricted to zero and three runs during two of those games, the Athletics will have to up their offensive output in order to compete. The Athletics will want to end their losing run and get off to a better start to the season, even though the Mariners have historically performed better.

Date

Results

Sep 30, 2024

Mariners 6-4 Athletics

Sep 29, 2024

Mariners 7-6 Athletics

Sep 28, 2024

Mariners 2-0 Athletics

Sep 06, 2024

Mariners 6-4 Athletics

Sep 05, 2024

Mariners 16-3 Athletics

