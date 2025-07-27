Everything you need to know about how to watch LSU Tigers NCAAF games from anywhere in the United States!

Garrett Nussmeier finally got his shot in 2024 — and made every snap count. After years of waiting in the wings, the LSU quarterback delivered in style, racking up 4,052 passing yards (fifth-most in the nation) and rewriting parts of the Tigers' record books. He’s now cracked the top 10 in multiple LSU career passing categories and holds a 10-4 record as the starting signal-caller, with two bowl MVP trophies to his name.

Now entering his fifth and final season in Baton Rouge, Nussmeier returns not only as the team's on-field leader but also as a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy and a coveted name on NFL draft boards. Despite having just one full season as a starter under his belt, he already sits ninth all-time in LSU history with 5,772 career passing yards. LSU also brought in Michael Van Buren Jr., a rising sophomore who saw significant time at Mississippi State last year, to provide depth under center.

There were some big shoes to fill along the trenches, with the Tigers losing talent to the NFL Draft — most notably star offensive tackle Will Campbell, who went fourth overall. However, the defensive line could be one of the team’s strongest suits this fall. Key additions from the transfer portal include Patrick Payton (Florida State), Jack Pyburn (Florida), and Jimari Butler (Nebraska).

On the offensive line, DJ Chester is the lone returning starter. He'll be joined by transfers Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) at center and Josh Thompson (Northwestern) at guard. Although this year's team is light on seniors, Brian Kelly has voiced confidence in the unit’s depth and potential.

This offseason also marked a more aggressive portal strategy for LSU. The Tigers loaded up across the board, especially at wideout with the arrivals of Barion Brown (Kentucky) and Nic Anderson (Oklahoma), and tight end Bauer Sharp (Oklahoma). The secondary got a boost with Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech) coming in at corner, and there were other additions on both sides of the ball.

Just as importantly, LSU managed to hold onto key returners like Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks, and standout receiver Aaron Anderson. Combine that with a loaded No. 8-ranked 2025 recruiting class, featuring potential instant impact players like corner D.J. Pickett and running back Harlem Berry, and the Tigers look stacked once again. Early signs point toward another strong cycle, too, with their 2026 class already sitting 11th in the nation.

Looking forward to watching the Tigers' NCAAF regular season games? Please read our guide below to find out which TV channels and streaming services you need to watch every Tigers game throughout the season.

LSU Tigers @ Clemson Tigers 2025: Kickoff Time, How to Watch, Streaming Info & TV Broadcast

Detail Information Opponent @ Clemson Tigers Date Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time 11 am CT or 12 pm ET Venue Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) TV Channel FOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

LSU Tigers 2025 NCAAF regular season fixtures

Here is the list of the LSU Tigers NCAAF fixtures for the 2025 regular season:

Matchup (Opponent) Date/Time (ET) Channel DirecTV Fubo Sling YouTube TV ESPN+ @ Clemson Tigers Sat, Aug 30, 7:30 PM ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - vs Louisiana Tech Sat, Sep 6, 7:30 PM ESPN+/SECN+ - - ✓ - ✓ vs Florida Gators Sat, Sep 13, 7:30 PM ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - vs Southeastern Louisiana Sat, Sep 20, 7:45 PM SEC Network ✓ ✓ ✓ - - @ Ole Miss Rebels Sat, Sep 27, 3:30-8:00 PM TBA - - - - - vs South Carolina Gamecocks Sat, Oct 11, 3:30-8:00 PM TBA - - - - - @ Vanderbilt Commodores Sat, Oct 18, 12:00-1:00 PM TBA - - - - - vs Texas A&M Aggies Sat, Oct 25, 3:30-8:00 PM TBA - - - - - @ Alabama Crimson Tide Sat, Nov 8, 6:00-8:00 PM TBA - - - - - vs Arkansas Razorbacks Sat, Nov 15, 12:00-1:00 PM TBA - - - - - vs Western Kentucky Sat, Nov 22, 6:00-8:00 PM TBA - - - - - @ Oklahoma Sooners Sat, Nov 29, 3:30-8:00 PM TBA - - - - -

How to watch LSU Tigers NCAAF games for free (through antenna)

Looking for free ways to watch the LSU Tigers Games? Several Tigers clashes can be watched for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna.

Antennas allow you to watch local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW without requiring a TV subscription. Each year, these prominent broadcast stations feature numerous Tigers games, including SEC Championship game. Thus, installing an OTA antenna is a cost-effective way to enjoy a wealth of football without incurring monthly fees.

Streaming TV fans should check out Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which usually offer free trial for new customers and availability on most major smart TV platforms. Check out our full Streaming Free Trials guide to learn more.

How to watch the 2025-26 LSU Tigers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch college football games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as Prime Video and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. Start watching with a free trial.

How to watch LSU Tigers NCAAF regular season games on DirecTV

Absolutely! You can catch every LSU Tigers showdown on Fox, SEC Network, and ABC through DIRECTV's MySports package, which sets you back $69.99 a month after a 5-day free trial. DIRECTV—formerly known as AT&T TV—recently gave its streaming service a fresh new identity but still packs a punch when it comes to live sports.

Subscribers get access to 91 channels, including an impressive roster of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS Sports Network, FS1, Fox Sports 2, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

This is your one-stop destination for live college football and more.

With unlimited Cloud DVR storage and support for up to 20 simultaneous streams, DIRECTV makes sure no one in the house misses a play. Want even more DVR control? There's an option to upgrade for expanded features too—perfect for fans who like to rewatch the big moments on their own terms.

How to watch LSU Tigers NCAAF games on Sling TV

If you're looking to catch LSU Tigers football this season, Sling TV's Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on has you covered. Priced at $56.99/month, it includes the SEC Network, your go-to for all things Tigers.

With Sling Orange, you’ll get access to 30 core channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, TBS, TNT, USA Network, NFL Network, and truTV. Want to dive deeper into the college football scene? The Sports Extra bundle—which costs $15/month (or just $11 if you're only on Orange or Blue)—unlocks more conference networks like ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Every Sling subscriber can record up to 50 hours of content to the Cloud DVR, with an option to bump that up to 200 hours for an extra $5/month. Just note: Sling Orange only allows one stream at a time, so plan accordingly for game day watch parties.

How to watch LSU Tigers NCAAF games on Fubo TV (No. 1 Pick, Best overall sports streamer)

You can catch every LSU game live through Fubo's Pro Extra with Sports Plus bundle, which features Fox, ABC, and SEC Network — all for $103.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

Fubo packs a punch with 150+ channels, including a stacked lineup of sports networks: ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, USA Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network/Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, beIN Sports, and more. Whether it's college football Saturdays or primetime playoff battles, Fubo has you covered.

Subscribers get unlimited Cloud DVR storage to record every kickoff, buzzer-beater, and game-winner. Plus, up to 10 devices can stream simultaneously, with the option to add five more for $10/month — perfect for households that never miss a game.

Want to see the full lineup? Check out the complete Fubo channel list to make sure your favorites are included.

How to watch LSU Tigers NCAAF games on ESPN+

Which channels have the rights to college football?

College football fans across the U.S. have no shortage of ways to tune in, with a wide range of TV networks and streaming platforms carrying games throughout the season. Each conference has its own set of broadcast deals, meaning where you watch depends on who's playing.

Here's a quick rundown of how the broadcast rights are spread out across the college football landscape:

Network Conferences Broadcast ABC ACC, American, Big 12, SEC ACC Network ACC Aspire SWAC, CIAA Big Ten Network Big Ten CBS Big Ten, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, NEC Cox Sports Television Southland ESPN Network ACC, American, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South-OVC, C-USA, Gulf South, Ivy League, KCAC, MAC, MEAC, MVC, NEC, SEC, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, SWAC, UAC FloSports CAA, SIAC Fox Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West NBC Big Ten NFL Network American, MAC, Sun Belt truTV Mountain West

Some networks even hold exclusive rights to particular teams' home games. The CW, for instance, is the go-to spot for Oregon State and Washington State home fixtures, while NBC is the only place to catch Notre Dame when they're playing in South Bend.

And when it comes to the biggest games of the year? ESPN has locked down the rights to every College Football Playoff matchup through 2032, so if you're chasing championship glory, that's where you'll want to be.

