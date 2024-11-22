How to watch and listen to Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Louisville vs Pittsburgh NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Louisville Cardinals (6-4) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday in an ACC clash from L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Louisville Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers

Audio Stream: Away: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE); Home: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisville Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key players

Louisville Cardinals team news

Tyler Shough, the Alabama transfer and starting quarterback for Louisville, has been steady with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. However, injuries have plagued the Cardinals and coincided with their recent struggles. The offense, ranked 20th nationally, remains potent despite these setbacks. Louisville’s rushing attack is middling, ranking 63rd in the country, and has been underutilized, sitting at 119th in rushing attempts. If Isaac Brown, the team’s leading rusher, is unavailable due to injury, Louisville’s reliance on the passing game will only increase.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

For Pitt, the offense has also faltered recently, ranking 40th in total offense. While the ground game has failed to find a consistent rhythm, their passing attack remains one of the ACC’s best. Against a Louisville secondary ranked 88th in pass defense, Konata Munpfield could be poised for a big performance. However, Pitt’s running struggles will be exacerbated if Isaac Brown, their top rusher, is sidelined.

With Louisville hosting this matchup and boasting one of the ACC's top offenses, this game could come down to which team executes better through the air. A win would provide Pitt with much-needed relief, while Louisville looks to regain form and avoid further derailment before the season finale. Expect both teams to lean heavily on their quarterbacks as they fight for positioning in the ACC standings.

