How to watch today's Louisville Cardinals vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Louisville Cardinals cruised to a blowout victory in their season opener and will aim to improve to 2-0 as they welcome a Jacksonville State Gamecocks team coming off a heavy defeat in their first game.

The Cardinals kicked off their season with a dominant 1-0 record after thrashing Austin Peay 62-0 in their opener. Louisville jumped out to a commanding 38-0 lead by halftime and piled on three more touchdowns along with a field goal in the second half to seal the lopsided victory. Louisville completely overpowered Austin Peay, outgaining them 571-106 in total yardage while also forcing two turnovers during the game.

The visitors fell to 0-1 on the season after suffering a 55-27 defeat against Coastal Carolina. After tying the game at 3 in the first quarter, Jacksonville State was overwhelmed, being outscored 28-7 and trailing 31-10 by halftime. Coastal Carolina opened the second half with 10 unanswered points, putting the game out of reach, though the Gamecocks did show some resilience in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville State was outgained 552-357 in total yardage and committed three turnovers in the loss.

Louisville Cardinals vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals are set to face off against the Gamecocks in an eagerly awaited college football matchup on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, taking place at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Louisville Cardinals vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Louisville Cardinals vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks team news

Louisville Cardinals team news

This season, Louisville have their sights set on an ACC title, and they started on the right foot with a dominant shutout victory in their opener. The Cardinals put up 62 points in their first game, amassing 278 passing yards and 293 rushing yards in the rout over Austin Peay.

Tyler Shough was sharp, completing 75% of his passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Isaac Brown contributed five carries for 123 yards and a score, while Ja'Corey Brooks hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville's defense completely stifled Austin Peay, holding them scoreless in the opener. A similar defensive performance will be crucial if they hope to come away with a win against the Gamecocks.

WR Jimmy Calloway (undisclosed injury) is questionable for this matchup.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks team news

After securing nine victories in their first season as a Conference USA member, the Gamecocks entered the year with high expectations, with some experts even predicting them as dark horses for the conference title. However, their season opener was a major disappointment, as they were blown out at home by the Chanticleers. Now, Jacksonville State is looking to rebound with a win against the Cardinals.

The Gamecocks put up 27 points in their debut, racking up 234 passing yards and 123 rushing yards in the loss. Tyler Huff completed 50% of his passes, throwing for 173 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Tre Stewart contributed with four carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Pettway made an impact with a single catch for 92 yards and a touchdown.

