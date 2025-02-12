Los Angeles Angels 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Los Angeles Angels wrapped up the 2024 season in unfamiliar territory, finishing fifth in the AL West for the first time in franchise history with a 63-99 record—barely avoiding their first-ever 100-loss campaign by the skin of their teeth. While they've occupied the division’s basement before, this marked their first time at the bottom since the Houston Astros joined the West in 2013, and the first time overall since their 70-92 finish in 1999.

Los Angeles has been anything but quiet this offseason, making key moves to bolster the roster. They brought in Jorge Soler to add power to the lineup as an outfielder and designated hitter, while veteran backstop Travis d'Arnaud strengthens the catcher position. On the pitching front, they secured Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks to help solidify the rotation.

The Angels’ ability to stay competitive will hinge on their health—Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon staying on the field would be a massive boost, but keeping Kikuchi and Zach Neto in the mix is just as crucial for any hopes of meaningful improvement. Right now, this roster still projects as a team likely to hover in the high-60s to low-70s in wins, due in part to their offseason additions and also because the AL West as a whole may not be quite as formidable as in previous years. They aren’t ready to make serious noise just yet, but they could turn some heads.

A key development to watch is top prospect Caden Dana—if he gets the call to the majors in the second half and flashes his potential, it would be a major step forward for the franchise’s long-term outlook.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Angels MLB game in 2025.

Getty

Los Angeles Angels 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents vs. Seattle (3:10 pm ET) Stadium Tempe Diablo Stadium TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network West Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 4:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Mar 29, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Mar 30, 2025 @ Chi. White Sox 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Mar 31, 2025 @ St. Louis 7:45 PM Busch Stadium Apr 1, 2025 @ St. Louis 7:45 PM Busch Stadium Apr 2, 2025 @ St. Louis 1:15 PM Busch Stadium Apr 4, 2025 vs Cleveland 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 5, 2025 vs Cleveland 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 6, 2025 vs Cleveland 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 8, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 9, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 10, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 11, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 12, 2025 @ Houston 7:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 13, 2025 @ Houston 2:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 15, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 16, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 17, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 18, 2025 vs San Francisco 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 19, 2025 vs San Francisco 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 20, 2025 vs San Francisco 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 22, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 23, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 24, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 9:29 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 25, 2025 @ Minnesota 8:10 PM Target Field Apr 26, 2025 @ Minnesota 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 27, 2025 @ Minnesota 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 29, 2025 @ Seattle 9:40 PM T-Mobile Park Apr 30, 2025 @ Seattle 4:10 PM T-Mobile Park May 1, 2025 vs Detroit 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 2, 2025 vs Detroit 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 3, 2025 vs Detroit 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 4, 2025 vs Detroit 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 6, 2025 vs Toronto 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 7, 2025 vs Toronto 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 8, 2025 vs Toronto 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 9, 2025 vs Baltimore 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 10, 2025 vs Baltimore 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 11, 2025 vs Baltimore 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 12, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park May 13, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park May 14, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park May 16, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium May 17, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 9:10 PM Dodger Stadium May 18, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 4:10 PM Dodger Stadium May 19, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park May 20, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park May 21, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park May 22, 2025 @ Athletics 3:35 PM Sutter Health Park May 23, 2025 vs Miami 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 24, 2025 vs Miami 10:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 25, 2025 vs Miami 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 26, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 27, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 28, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 30, 2025 @ Cleveland 7:10 PM Progressive Field May 31, 2025 @ Cleveland 4:10 PM Progressive Field

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels MLB games in the Los Angeles area

FanDuel Sports Network West (FDSN West) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Los Angeles Angels. From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want. Streamers across the Angels viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Angels broadcast region. To find local providers offering FanDuel Sports Network, head to www.getmyhometeams.com. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

If you're already watching the Angels through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Los Angeles Angels games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels MLB games without cable

Service FDSN West ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream LA Angels games live and how to enjoy Los Angeles baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN West through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN West, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for the Angels baseball games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

Huge Intro Savings: Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate.

Getty images

How to watch Los Angeles Angels on Fubo [No. 1 Pick]

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN West, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Angels games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Angels games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream LA Angels games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Los Angeles Angels MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Angels games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN West. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Los Angeles Angels baseball games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Los Angeles Angels games on FDSN West. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Angels game on Apple TV+, you'll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Los Angeles TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows LA baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

Getty Images

How to watch Los Angeles Angels anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch the Los Angeles Angels baseball games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Los Angeles baseball fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.