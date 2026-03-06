Goal.com
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer March 2026

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Italian Serie A soccer game broadcast live online and on US TV

Upcoming Italian Serie A TV schedule

SSC Napoli vs Torino
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Cagliari vs Como
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Atalanta vs Udinese
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Juventus vs Pisa
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Lecce vs Cremonese
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Fiorentina vs Parma Calcio 1913
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Bologna vs Verona
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Genoa vs Roma
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
AC Milan vs Inter
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Lazio vs Sassuolo
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN

Serie A Subscription Plans & Provider Tiers

CBS Sports Network (Multiple Providers)Find Out More
Showtime+ Essential$8.99/mo
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME$13.99/mo
DAZN Spanish Packagefrom $19.99/mo
Fubo Pro (and above)from $73.99/mo
DirecTV Choice$108.99/mo

The broadcasting landscape for Serie A in America has matured into a comprehensive, dual-language experience that caters to one of the most passionate fanbases in the country. Paramount+ serves as the central "Calcio" hub, offering not just every live minute of league play, but also the high-stakes knockout rounds of the Coppa Italia. This season has been defined by a multi-platform approach, where the CBS Sports Golazo Network provides free 24/7 analysis and tactical breakdowns, while the integration of DAZN ensures that Spanish-speaking fans have a premium, dedicated destination for every goal. With several USMNT stars currently playing in Italy, the league's visibility has reached an all-time high, often placing Italian fixtures on the main CBS broadcast network during weekend afternoons.

Where to watch Italian Serie A for free

Italian Serie A soccer is broadcast live on Paramount+ here in the United States.

Paramount+ offer new customers a free seven day trial which means you can watch the next Italian Serie A soccer games for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+ is also the official streaming home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League meaning you can also watch Italian teams in European action all on the same platform.

Where to watch Italian Serie A worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Italian Serie A soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

For a specific upcoming game check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
ItalyDAZN Italy | Sky
UKDAZN UK
CanadaDAZN Canada | Fubo
InternationalDAZN International

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Serie A game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

