Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer March 2026

The broadcasting landscape for Serie A in America has matured into a comprehensive, dual-language experience that caters to one of the most passionate fanbases in the country. Paramount+ serves as the central "Calcio" hub, offering not just every live minute of league play, but also the high-stakes knockout rounds of the Coppa Italia. This season has been defined by a multi-platform approach, where the CBS Sports Golazo Network provides free 24/7 analysis and tactical breakdowns, while the integration of DAZN ensures that Spanish-speaking fans have a premium, dedicated destination for every goal. With several USMNT stars currently playing in Italy, the league's visibility has reached an all-time high, often placing Italian fixtures on the main CBS broadcast network during weekend afternoons.

Italian Serie A soccer is broadcast live on Paramount+ here in the United States.

Paramount+ offer new customers a free seven day trial which means you can watch the next Italian Serie A soccer games for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Paramount+ is also the official streaming home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League meaning you can also watch Italian teams in European action all on the same platform.

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Italian Serie A soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

For a specific upcoming game check your local listings.

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Serie A game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).