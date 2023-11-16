Discover Fanatiz, with our all-you-need-to-know guide on the streaming service.

Want coverage of South American and European soccer Leagues? Many would say, stream Fanatiz. The channel line-up is trim compared to other streaming services on the market, but it packs a punch for soccer fans. Depending on your location, you can watch over 25 soccer leagues and competitions across the platform's sports channels and subscribe for as little as $.99/month

What is Fanatiz?

Fanatiz is one of the cheapest internet streaming services for live TV on the market, stealthily knocking Sling TV out of the top spot.

Fanatiz tailors much of its content to Latin-American soccer fans, with commentary in Spanish languages. However, it's an international streaming service providing commentary in English, Portuguese and French as well.

In addition, Fanatiz offers pay-per-view (PPV) events, including select home games of South American countries during the qualifiers for the CONMEBOL World Cup in 2026.

Subscription plans and pricing

Fanatiz subscription starts at only $5.99/month, which earns some big points already. All are rolling monthly payments, with the option of an annual subscription.

If you’re wanting personalised soccer coverage, Fanatiz offers league specific subscriptions between $5.99-$7.99/month.

League subscriptions

Brasileirão Play : $7.99/month

AFA Play: $7.99/month

Liga1 Play: $7.99/month

HandballSCA Pack: $5.99/month

CDO+ Monthly: $6.99/month

Alternatively, if you want a bit of everything, you can purchase Front Row subscription, which is the best value. This subscription brings you every available channel in the line-up, including beIN Sports networks, for under $10/month.

Fanatiz are currently offering a 7 day free trail for new customers.

Package Price Front Row Plan [Monthly] $9.99/month Front Row Plan [Annual] $79.99/month

Channel line-up

The service is very trimmed down for US users, with only thirteen channels available. This is a fraction of the number you can expect with a service like Sling or Fubo, which can be off putting.

bein Sports

beIN Sports en Español

beIN Sports connect and Xtra

beIN Xtra in Spanish

TyC Sports Internacional

GolTV in English

GolTV in Spanish

RCN Our Tele

CATV

Tigo Sports

Real Madrid TV in Spanish

Real Madrid TV in English

For The Fans

That said, you do get four beIN sports networks, which promise live coverage of Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, Argentina's Primera Division, Brasileiro A and B, Ligue 1, Portugal's Primera Liga, Turkey's Super Lig and more.

Stream soccer on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you get quality coverage of a select number of leagues across South America and Europe.

Live soccer leagues and competitions

Argentinian Professional League

Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana

Brasileirao Serie A and Serie B.

Copa Diego Maradona (Argentinian 1st Division)

Liga BetPlay (Colombian 1st Division)

Liga Pro (Ecuadorian 1st Division)

Ligue 1 (French 1st Division) and French Cup.

Liga 1 (Peruvian 1st Division)

Portuguese League

Turkish League

Uruguayan League

Nicaraguan League

El Salvador League

Honduras League

Costa Rica League

Liga MX

Liga Femenil

Liga Expansión

Bundesliga

World Cup Qualifying (2023-2026)

f you’re wanting a wider selection of soccer leagues, such as the English Premier League, Eredivisie, UEFA competitions, Barclays WSL or the NWSL you’ll require a service with channels like CBSSN, USA network and ESPN.

For coverage of these leagues, we'd recommend Paramount +, Sling, fuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Other Fanatiz Features

On-demand content

Over 1000 hours of on-demand content, including archived soccer matches and documentaries like United States of LaLiga.

Coverage in multiple languages

Commentary is offered in Spanish, Portuguese, English and French.

HD viewing

Fanatiz offers visuals up to 1080p based on the quality of your connection.

Cons of Fanatiz

Missing some European leagues

Only 1 stream at a time

Limited original on-demand content

Fanatiz compared with other streaming services

With subscriptions on the market ranging from around $6-25, Fanatiz subscription sits comfortably on the cheaper end pricewise. However, its simultaneous stream capacity is low by comparison, and visual quality is standard.

Streaming service Simultaneous streams Visual quality Price Fanatiz 1 1080p $5.99-$9.99 Peacock 3 1080p, 4K $5.99 - $11.99 ESPN+ 3 1080p $9.99 Amazon Prime Video 3 1080p, 4K $8.99 – $14.99 Apple TV+ 6 1080p, 4K $6.99 DAZN 2 1080p $24.99 Discovery+ 4 1080p, 4K $4.99 – $8.99 Disney+ 4 1080p, 4K $7.99 – $10.99 Hulu 2 1080p, 4K $7.99 – $14.99 Netflix 1–4 1080p, 4K $6.99 – $19.99 Paramount+ 3 1080p, 4K $5.99 – $11.99

The Bottom Line: Is Fanatiz worth it?

For fans of soccer leagues in South America and Europe, yes. Particularly if you're looking to watch in alternate languages to English.

Pros🏆 Cons❌ Affordable subscriptions No DVR Flexible rolling contract Content limited to specific soccer leagues Watch live broadcasts Watch matches on-demand Provides coverage in multiple languages 7 day free trial

However, there is soccer coverage you don’t get through Fanatiz, such as US national team soccer games, the NWSL, English Premier League and Europa leagues. To maximise your coverage and minimise your spend, we recommend you combine Fanatiz with Paramount+, CBS’s online streaming service.

With Paramount+ you get nearly all the sports events broadcast live through CBS channels, for only $11.99/month. Watch all your favourite soccer leagues live today, for less than $25/month with Fanatiz an Paramount+.

FAQs

What devices can I watch Fanatiz on?

The Fanatiz app is compatible with smart TVs and streaming devices that operate iOS, Android, Roku TV, Apple TV and Fire TV. Watch on your phone, iPad, tablet, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser.

Does Fanatiz have DVR storage?

No. Fanatiz keeps games broadcasts from live TV channels via its on-demand library, so there's no DVR storage.

Does Fanatiz offer a free trial?

Yes, Fanatiz currently offers a 7 day free trial.

