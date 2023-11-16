Want coverage of South American and European soccer Leagues? Many would say, stream Fanatiz. The channel line-up is trim compared to other streaming services on the market, but it packs a punch for soccer fans. Depending on your location, you can watch over 25 soccer leagues and competitions across the platform's sports channels and subscribe for as little as $.99/month
What is Fanatiz?
Fanatiz is one of the cheapest internet streaming services for live TV on the market, stealthily knocking Sling TV out of the top spot.
Fanatiz tailors much of its content to Latin-American soccer fans, with commentary in Spanish languages. However, it's an international streaming service providing commentary in English, Portuguese and French as well.
In addition, Fanatiz offers pay-per-view (PPV) events, including select home games of South American countries during the qualifiers for the CONMEBOL World Cup in 2026.
Subscription plans and pricing
Fanatiz subscription starts at only $5.99/month, which earns some big points already. All are rolling monthly payments, with the option of an annual subscription.
If you’re wanting personalised soccer coverage, Fanatiz offers league specific subscriptions between $5.99-$7.99/month.
League subscriptions
- Brasileirão Play : $7.99/month
- AFA Play: $7.99/month
- Liga1 Play: $7.99/month
- HandballSCA Pack: $5.99/month
- CDO+ Monthly: $6.99/month
Alternatively, if you want a bit of everything, you can purchase Front Row subscription, which is the best value. This subscription brings you every available channel in the line-up, including beIN Sports networks, for under $10/month.
- Fanatiz are currently offering a 7 day free trail for new customers.
|Package
|Price
Front Row Plan [Monthly]
$9.99/month
Front Row Plan [Annual]
$79.99/month
Channel line-up
The service is very trimmed down for US users, with only thirteen channels available. This is a fraction of the number you can expect with a service like Sling or Fubo, which can be off putting.
- bein Sports
- beIN Sports en Español
- beIN Sports connect and Xtra
- beIN Xtra in Spanish
- TyC Sports Internacional
- GolTV in English
- GolTV in Spanish
- RCN Our Tele
- CATV
- Tigo Sports
- Real Madrid TV in Spanish
- Real Madrid TV in English
- For The Fans
That said, you do get four beIN sports networks, which promise live coverage of Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, Argentina's Primera Division, Brasileiro A and B, Ligue 1, Portugal's Primera Liga, Turkey's Super Lig and more.
Stream soccer on Fanatiz
With Fanatiz, you get quality coverage of a select number of leagues across South America and Europe.
Live soccer leagues and competitions
- Argentinian Professional League
- Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana
- Brasileirao Serie A and Serie B.
- Copa Diego Maradona (Argentinian 1st Division)
- Liga BetPlay (Colombian 1st Division)
- Liga Pro (Ecuadorian 1st Division)
- Ligue 1 (French 1st Division) and French Cup.
- Liga 1 (Peruvian 1st Division)
- Portuguese League
- Turkish League
- Uruguayan League
- Nicaraguan League
- El Salvador League
- Honduras League
- Costa Rica League
- Liga MX
- Liga Femenil
- Liga Expansión
- Bundesliga
- World Cup Qualifying (2023-2026)
f you’re wanting a wider selection of soccer leagues, such as the English Premier League, Eredivisie, UEFA competitions, Barclays WSL or the NWSL you’ll require a service with channels like CBSSN, USA network and ESPN.
For coverage of these leagues, we'd recommend Paramount +, Sling, fuboTV or DirecTV Stream.
Other Fanatiz Features
On-demand content
Over 1000 hours of on-demand content, including archived soccer matches and documentaries like United States of LaLiga.
Coverage in multiple languages
Commentary is offered in Spanish, Portuguese, English and French.
HD viewing
Fanatiz offers visuals up to 1080p based on the quality of your connection.
Cons of Fanatiz
- Missing some European leagues
- Only 1 stream at a time
- Limited original on-demand content
Fanatiz compared with other streaming services
With subscriptions on the market ranging from around $6-25, Fanatiz subscription sits comfortably on the cheaper end pricewise. However, its simultaneous stream capacity is low by comparison, and visual quality is standard.
|Streaming service
|Simultaneous streams
|Visual quality
|Price
Fanatiz
1
1080p
$5.99-$9.99
Peacock
3
1080p, 4K
$5.99 - $11.99
ESPN+
3
1080p
$9.99
Amazon Prime Video
3
1080p, 4K
$8.99 – $14.99
Apple TV+
6
1080p, 4K
$6.99
DAZN
2
1080p
$24.99
Discovery+
4
1080p, 4K
$4.99 – $8.99
Disney+
4
1080p, 4K
$7.99 – $10.99
Hulu
2
1080p, 4K
$7.99 – $14.99
Netflix
1–4
1080p, 4K
$6.99 – $19.99
Paramount+
3
1080p, 4K
$5.99 – $11.99
The Bottom Line: Is Fanatiz worth it?
For fans of soccer leagues in South America and Europe, yes. Particularly if you're looking to watch in alternate languages to English.
|Pros🏆
|Cons❌
Affordable subscriptions
No DVR
Flexible rolling contract
Content limited to specific soccer leagues
Watch live broadcasts
Watch matches on-demand
Provides coverage in multiple languages
7 day free trial
However, there is soccer coverage you don’t get through Fanatiz, such as US national team soccer games, the NWSL, English Premier League and Europa leagues. To maximise your coverage and minimise your spend, we recommend you combine Fanatiz with Paramount+, CBS’s online streaming service.
With Paramount+ you get nearly all the sports events broadcast live through CBS channels, for only $11.99/month. Watch all your favourite soccer leagues live today, for less than $25/month with Fanatiz an Paramount+.
FAQs
What devices can I watch Fanatiz on?
The Fanatiz app is compatible with smart TVs and streaming devices that operate iOS, Android, Roku TV, Apple TV and Fire TV. Watch on your phone, iPad, tablet, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser.
Does Fanatiz have DVR storage?
No. Fanatiz keeps games broadcasts from live TV channels via its on-demand library, so there's no DVR storage.
Does Fanatiz offer a free trial?
Yes, Fanatiz currently offers a 7 day free trial.
RELATED