Today's game between Wales and Ghana will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Wales vs Ghana is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Wales and Ghana meet in a pre-World Cup friendly on June 2, a fixture that carries genuine significance for both sides as they make their final preparations before the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For Wales, this is a chance to sharpen up ahead of what will be a closely watched summer. The Dragons have shown they can produce big results — a 7-1 demolition of North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying stands out from their recent schedule — but inconsistency has been a theme, with defeats to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium also on the record.

Ghana arrive in different shape entirely. The Black Stars head into this match on a run of five consecutive defeats, including losses to Germany, Austria, and Mexico in recent friendlies. Otto Addo's side will be eager to rediscover some confidence before their Group L campaign opens against Panama on June 17.

The form gap between the two sides makes this an intriguing watch. Wales will feel they have the upper hand on paper, while Ghana will treat the match as a vital rehearsal with the World Cup just weeks away.

Ghana's tournament draw is among the most demanding in the competition. They face England in Foxborough on June 23 and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27, meaning every minute of preparation counts between now and the opening whistle in Toronto.

Wales, meanwhile, did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, making this friendly one of the few remaining opportunities for their players to compete at international level this summer. The motivation to perform is real on both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wales vs Ghana live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wales vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Wales vs Ghana is not yet available. No injury or suspension data has been provided for either side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Wales arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent record. Across their last five matches, they have won two, lost two, and drawn one. Their standout result in that run was a 7-1 win over North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying, while they also beat Liechtenstein 1-0 away from home. A 4-2 defeat to Belgium and a 1-1 loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina represent the low points, and their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland in a friendly at the end of March.

Ghana's recent form makes for difficult reading. The Black Stars have lost all five of their last matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just four across that run. Their most recent defeat came against Mexico, losing 2-0 in a friendly on May 23. They were also beaten 5-1 by Austria and 2-1 by Germany in back-to-back friendlies in late March, and prior to that lost 1-0 to both South Africa and South Korea.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Wales and Ghana is available for their last five meetings.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: