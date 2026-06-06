Friendlies - Friendlies Soldier Field

Today's game between USA and Germany will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 2:30 PM.

USA vs Germany is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States host Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago in an international friendly that carries real weight for both sides just days before the World Cup begins.

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT go into this fixture with momentum building. A 3-2 win over Senegal on May 31 gave the hosts a confidence boost after back-to-back defeats to Portugal and Belgium in March, and the squad includes a core of players who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic remains the focal point of the American attack, and with Brad Friedel identifying four other players alongside 'Captain America' as undroppable for the tournament, Pochettino has a settled spine to work with heading into the summer.

Germany arrive in Chicago in outstanding form. Julian Nagelsmann's side have won five consecutive matches, including a 4-0 dismantling of Finland on May 31 and a 6-0 victory over Slovakia in World Cup qualifying last November. Die Mannschaft are sharp, confident, and desperate to prove they can go deep at a tournament that has produced back-to-back group stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

Rising Bayern Munich talent Lennart Karl is among the names generating excitement around the German squad, with the 20-year-old establishing himself as one of the most talked-about prospects in the Bundesliga this season.

This is a serious test for the host nation on home soil. Both coaches will want answers before their respective World Cup campaigns begin, making this a fixture with genuine purpose beyond the friendly label.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Germany, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Germany with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino has not confirmed a probable starting XI for the United States, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Julian Nagelsmann is similarly yet to confirm his Germany lineup, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported. Die Mannschaft head into the fixture with a full squad available as far as current information indicates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Richards Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT go into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five. Pochettino's side beat Senegal 3-2 in their most recent outing on May 31, following defeats to Portugal (0-2) and Belgium (2-5) in March. The Americans did show attacking intent across the five-game stretch, scoring 12 goals in total, though they also conceded 11. Back-to-back wins over Uruguay (5-1) and Paraguay (2-1) in November 2025 demonstrated a ruthlessness that the March results temporarily obscured.

Germany's form is considerably more consistent. Nagelsmann's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding just five across the run. The most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Finland on May 31. A 6-0 defeat of Slovakia in UEFA World Cup qualification last November underlined their dominance during this period, and they have not lost since a narrow 3-4 reverse against Switzerland in March, which still counted as a win on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-3 Germany win, played as a friendly in October 2023 with the USA as the home team. Germany have won three of the last five encounters between the nations, with the USA claiming two victories. The Americans won 2-1 in a friendly in June 2015 and beat Germany 4-3 in another friendly in June 2013, while Germany's other wins include a 1-0 result at the 2014 World Cup and a 4-1 victory in a friendly in March 2006.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Germany today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: