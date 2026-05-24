Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham and Everton will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Tottenham vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season, with Roberto De Zerbi's side facing a fight to preserve their top-flight status.

Spurs sit 17th in the table and know that defeat, combined with a West Ham win over Leeds, would send them down to the Championship. The stakes could not be higher for a club of Tottenham's stature.

David Moyes returns to north London with a clear intention. The Everton manager has made no secret of his desire to help his former club West Ham stay up, and he has vowed to field a side that goes all out for the three points.

Everton have little to play for in terms of their own league position, sitting comfortably in mid-table, but Moyes' motivation adds an unusual layer of intrigue to what would otherwise be a routine end-of-season fixture.

Tottenham's injury list is substantial. Cristian Romero, the club captain, will not even be in the building — he has flown to Argentina to watch his boyhood club Belgrano in a domestic final rather than support his teammates from the stands, a decision that has drawn fierce criticism.

De Zerbi must piece together a back line without several key defenders, while Everton arrive with their own absentees but enough quality to cause problems for a Spurs side that has looked brittle in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Tottenham vs Everton, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without a significant portion of his squad for this fixture. Xavi Simons, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, and Mohammed Kudus are all ruled out through injury. Romero's absence has attracted particular attention after the Argentina international chose to travel home rather than attend the match in person. Djed Spence, who suffered a broken jaw in the defeat to Chelsea, is expected to feature wearing a protective mask. De Zerbi's projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, and Destiny Udogie forming the back line, supported by Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mathys Tel, Conor Gallagher, Pape Sarr, and Richarlison.

David Moyes is without Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite. His projected starting line-up sees Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back four of Jake O'Brien, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, and Michael Keane, with Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Merlin Roehl, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall supporting striker Beto. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham arrive at this fixture in poor form, winning two and losing two of their last five Premier League matches with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, a result that left their relegation fate unresolved heading into the final day. They did show some resilience earlier in the run, beating Aston Villa 2-1 away from home and winning 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but a draw at home to Brighton and a stalemate against Leeds have done little to inspire confidence. Spurs have scored six goals across those five games and conceded seven.

Everton's recent form tells a similarly inconsistent story. They have taken just two points from their last five matches, drawing with Crystal Palace and Manchester City while losing to Sunderland, West Ham, and Liverpool. The 3-3 draw at Manchester City stands out as a result that showed Everton's attacking threat, but three defeats in five — including a 3-1 loss at Sunderland most recently — reflects a side that has struggled for consistency late in the campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-3 win for Tottenham at Goodison Park in October 2025, with Spurs dominant on the day. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Tottenham hold the upper hand, winning three times to Everton's one, with one draw. That solitary Everton victory came in January 2025, a 3-2 win at home, sandwiched between a heavy 4-0 Tottenham win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2024 and the Spurs away victory that followed in October. The head-to-head record offers Tottenham some comfort, though their current league position underlines how much the club has changed since those earlier results.

Standings

Tottenham go into this match in 17th place in the Premier League, sitting inside the relegation zone, while Everton are 12th. A win for Spurs, combined with a West Ham defeat, would secure their survival. Anything less could be enough to send them down, depending on results elsewhere.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: