Today's game between Switzerland and Jordan will kick-off at May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Switzerland vs Jordan is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, FS2, Fox One, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Switzerland host Jordan in an international friendly as both nations put the finishing touches on their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the tournament just weeks away, this match carries real purpose for two sides that have earned their places on the global stage.

For Switzerland, it is the final scheduled warm-up before they open Group B against Qatar on June 13. La Nati have been one of Europe's most reliable qualifiers in recent years, and Murat Yakin's side will want to arrive at the World Cup with momentum and confidence.

Jordan enter this fixture as one of the tournament's most compelling stories. The Chivalrous are making their FIFA World Cup debut in North America, drawn into Group J alongside Austria, Algeria, and Argentina. A friendly against a tested European side offers them exactly the kind of preparation their squad needs.

Neither team arrives short of recent competitive minutes. Switzerland played out a goalless draw with Norway at the end of March, while Jordan drew 2-2 with Nigeria in their most recent outing. Both results point to sides still finding their sharpest edge.

With the World Cup looming, every minute of this match will be treated as preparation time rather than a casual run-out. Expect both coaches to use their squads widely and test different combinations before the real business begins.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs Jordan live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Switzerland vs Jordan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Switzerland have not confirmed their probable lineup, and there are no reported injuries or suspensions for La Nati at this stage. Jordan are similarly without confirmed squad updates, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI available. Further information will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release their selections.

Form

Switzerland head into this match with a mixed recent record, collecting one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Norway in a friendly on March 31, following a 4-3 defeat to Germany four days earlier. Their best performance in that run came against Sweden in November, when they won 4-1 in World Cup qualifying. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored six goals and conceded six, reflecting a side that can produce attacking football but has shown defensive inconsistency.

Jordan arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Nigeria on March 31, and they drew by the same scoreline against Costa Rica three days before that. Jordan's two wins came at the FIFA Arab Cup in December, beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 and Iraq 1-0. They lost their only other Arab Cup match, going down 3-2 to Morocco. Jordan have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Switzerland and Jordan is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two nations at senior international level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Jordan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: