How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both sides are 2-2, but it's the Colts who head into the game with forward momentum having racked up two wins on the spin in recent weeks.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Passing Offense Setback : High-profile offseason addition Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a setback with a lingering foot injury and has been ruled OUT. Coach Mike McCarthy stated it will be a "multiple-week injury". This leaves veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers without one of his primary targets, forcing rookie Germie Bernard into a significantly elevated role alongside Calvin Austin III.

Secondary Crisis : The Steelers are dangerously thin at cornerback. Jamel Dean is out with an ankle injury. Star defender Jalen Ramsey is carrying a questionable tag due to a wrist issue. If Ramsey cannot play, the Steelers will be forced to rely heavily on newly signed reinforcements Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith, who were both added to the active roster just this week. Additionally, safety DeShon Elliott is unavailable as he continues his multi-week ramp-up from injured reserve.

Backfield & Trenches : Running back Riaco Dowdle is questionable to return after missing consecutive games with a toe injury. Regardless of Dowdle's availability, Jaylen Warren is locked in to headline the rushing workload. Defensively, the defensive front must adjust to the long-term loss of critical run-stuffer Derrick Harmon (foot), putting extra pressure on Keeanu Benton and Cameron Heyward to hold the line.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

Transatlantic Rest Disparity : Head coach Shane Steichen's squad faces a grueling turnaround after traveling back from a Week 4 game against Washington in London. Meanwhile, the Steelers have a major rest advantage, coming off a mini-bye week since playing last Thursday.

Pass Rush and Depth Losses : The Colts have ruled out edge rusher Arden Key (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ribs). Without Key, extra pressure shifts to Laiatu Latu and interior force DeForest Buckner to disrupt Aaron Rodgers. Jaylahn Tuimoloau is slated to step into the starting lineup opposite Latu.

Offensive Plan : At wide receiver, veteran Keenan Allen is a game-time decision as he nurses a groin injury. With Ashton Dulin ruled out, the Colts may rely more on tight end Tyler Warren and receiver Josh Downs to help Daniel Jones move the ball through the air. The undisputed engine of the offense remains running back Jonathan Taylor, whom the Colts will use heavily to target a short-handed Steelers defensive front.

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



