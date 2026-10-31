Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions: Hosts to edge the game

Our betting expert expects United’s struggles to continue, with Chelsea expected to win and deepen the visitors’ woes.

Best Predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS - Yes @ -135 with BetMGM

Chelsea Moneyline @ -130 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers @ +200 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Expect a goal frenzy

Chelsea have been one of the more attacking sides in the Premier League this season. The Blues have scored 17 goals in eight games, averaging 2.13 goals per 90. At home, they average 2.75 goals per game, while they concede an average of two goals per match.

United have scored just 10 goals in eight matches, but their underlying data shows they’ve been relentless in attack. The Red Devils have an xG (expected goals) of 12.79 compared to Chelsea’s 10.33. Carrick’s men took 155 shots, the most in the league, while their 43 shots on target are just one shy of the leaders, Manchester City.

Their conversion rate of 6.45% is better only than those of Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. It directly points to their problem - finishing. At the same time, Chelsea have not yet kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge this term, which is an opening for the visitors. The hosts have seen an average of 4.75 goals scored in their backyard, suggesting this could be a high-scoring affair.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Bet 1: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS - Yes @ -135 with BetMGM

Revenge for last season’s double

With the goals likely to fly in on either side, this game could end up being a case of outscoring the opponent inside 90 minutes. The reality is that Alonso’s men appear closer to the finished article than their visitors. The Blues won two of their three recent outings, excluding their midweek loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

United won this corresponding fixture last season, and that’s sure to build a need for revenge in the home dressing room. The Old Trafford outfit won both fixtures last season, which is likely to add to this weekend’s clash. Before the away side won at the Bridge last season, they had been on a five-game winless streak at this venue.

Additionally, Carrick’s men are low on confidence and haven’t won a game since their opening Champions League win against Sabah. That’s eight games in a row without a victory, with five defeats and three draws. Based on that, the home side should find a way past United in this meeting.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Bet 2: Chelsea Moneyline @ -130 with BetMGM

The Blues rely on Morgan

Alonso is dealing with a mini selection headache, as his first-choice striker is out with an injury. Joao Pedro is nursing a thigh strain and may not be available to lead the line against United. Thankfully, Cole Palmer served his one-match suspension during the week, so he should be back to aid their attack.

Morgan Rogers could lead the line, offering Alonso’s side an additional creative outlet in the final third. The former Villa man has been efficient in front of goal for the Blues, and that could continue this weekend. His four league goals are second only to Pedro’s five, but they account for 24% of Chelsea’s tally.

Rogers scored once across his last three matches for the Blues and is due another return. He scored two goals in personal head-to-heads against United. If he starts up front, he could pose a threat to the visitors once again.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Bet 3: Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers @ +200 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto - Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo

Just when you think Chelsea are turning the corner and commencing their march up the Premier League table, they stumble. Another setback halted their progress last weekend. Xabi Alonso’s side lost to fierce rivals Tottenham, with stand-in goalkeeper Mike Penders conceding in the 77th minute in the absence of the club’s first-choice stopper.

In the end, the Blues suffered their third league defeat of the season and first one at Stamford Bridge. The result leaves them fifth in the standings, but eight points adrift of the top two in the division. Chelsea enter this weekend one point worse off than they were at the same stage in the league last season, so they’ll be eager to improve.

Much more is needed in the opposition camp. Manchester United look like they are crumbling. Crisis talks were held at Carrington on Monday, with Michael Carrick widely expected to lose his job. However, the former midfielder is still at the helm for the Stamford Bridge trip, which will truly test his leadership.

After benching his captain Bruno Fernandes for openly criticising the technical team in the aftermath of their Como defeat, United sank to a new low. Bournemouth blew the Red Devils away with a 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford, providing a timely confidence boost for the Cherries. United hope to respond in West London on Saturday, although their supporters may have little reason for optimism.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea expected lineup: Penders, Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill, Hato, Caicedo, Henderson, Neto, Palmer, Estevao, Rogers

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Santos, Tielemans, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo