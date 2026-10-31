Schalke vs RB Leipzig Predictions: Hosts hope to pull off a shock

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the Bundesliga fixture between Schalke and Leipzig. Leipzig could record a big win against the hosts.

Best Predictions for Schalke vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig Moneyline @ -119 with BetMGM

Totals - Over 3.5 goals @ +104 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Christoph Baumgartner @ +190 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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One side could finally find the net

The hosts have managed just one win across their seven Bundesliga matches this season. Interestingly, that triumph came on the road, as Schalke are yet to deliver a win for their home fans. They enter this fixture without a league win in their last four matches.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, have now put together two consecutive wins in all competitions. In the Bundesliga specifically, Die Roten Bullen have alternated between wins and losses, with their most recent match a victory. Demichelis’ men are still searching for their first win on the road, so both have a chance to end their respective runs.

However, we’re leaning toward the visitors based on their history against Schalke. Leipzig have won each of the last five head-to-heads. The last time the travelling club lost at this venue was back in 2017, which is why backing them to win here seems like a clear pick.

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Bet 1: RB Leipzig Moneyline @ -119 with BetMGM

Leipzig’s attacking threat could prove decisive

The visiting side have been quite prolific in the league this season. Leipzig have scored 20 goals in seven games, averaging 2.86 goals per game. Their tally is second only to Bayern Munich, suggesting they could trouble the hosts.

However, defensively, they’ve been less convincing, especially away from home. Leipzig have conceded 11 goals in three road trips, which is an average of 3.67 goals per game. Their home league games this term averaged 4.5 goals, while their away matches produced an average of 4.33 goals.

Historically, this fixture has been goal-friendly, as five of the last six head-to-heads finished with the goal count exceeding three. Schalke are yet to score at home this season, but their xG of 7.21 and underperformance of 3.21 goals suggest they can come good. As a result, we expect another match with a lot of goals.

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Bet 2: Totals - Over 3.5 goals @ +104 with BetMGM

Baumgartner makes an impact on his return

Christoph Baumgartner has been struggling with injury this season. He was sidelined for the majority of the start of the campaign. The Austrian has only made three appearances for Leipzig this season, but he’s made an impact on the team. Demichelis is clearly limiting his minutes to get him up to speed and avoid retriggering that thigh injury.

Despite his limited playing time, the 27-year-old has been quite effective. He has scored three goals in those three appearances and recorded one assist. Baumgartner featured for just under 30 minutes in midweek when he scored a brace, leading his side home to the DFB-Pokal.

That could be a sign that he’s ready to go from the start this weekend. Baumgartner took three shots in midweek in the short space of time that he was on the field, the most of any player. Although he missed a big chance, his involvement suggests he could find opportunities against Schalke. We therefore see value in backing him to score.

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Bet 3: Anytime goalscorer - Christoph Baumgartner @ +190 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Schalke 1-4 RB Leipzig

Schalke 1-4 RB Leipzig Goalscorers prediction: Schalke: Adil Aouchiche - RB Leipzig: Romulo, Christoph Baumgartner, El Aynaoui, Tidiam Gomis

Schalke’s return to the German top flight hasn’t been ideal. They find themselves in the familiar relegation spots after seven matches. Miron Muslic did a splendid job in winning the Bundesliga 2 title last season and earning promotion. Yet, it appears he’s struggling to get his team going at this level.

The Miners haven’t won a game since the resumption of club football after the international break. However, Schalke did pull off a shocking goalless draw against Bayern Munich in just their second Bundesliga match of the season. Muslic hopes his men can put in a similar performance this weekend against another high-flying outfit.

RB Leipzig are sitting on the edge of Champions League qualification, lying fifth in the standings. However, they’re only a point behind Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen above them and five behind Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Martin Demichelis has delivered some promising results since taking over as head coach in the summer.

Die Roten Bullen should be travelling to Schalke filled with confidence after winning their DFB-Pokal tie with RW Essen during the week. That victory came after a convincing 4-0 thrashing of Elversburg last weekend. With the margins so small near the top of the Bundesliga, three points are crucial to maintain their European charge.

Probable lineups for Schalke vs RB Leipzig

Schalke expected lineup: Karius, Ebimbe, Becker, Katic, Kurucay, Gosens, El-Faouzi, Tanaka, Aouchiche, Adamu, Hwang

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Nyland, Henrichs, Orban, Esteve, Finkgrafe, Maksimovic, El Aynaoui, Baumgartner, Banzuzi, Nusa, Romulo