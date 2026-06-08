Friendlies - Friendlies Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Today's game between Peru and Spain will kick-off at Jun 8, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Peru vs Spain is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain travel to the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla to face Peru in an international friendly, with Luis de la Fuente's side using the occasion as final preparation before their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign begins.

For Spain, this is the last chance to sharpen their shape and settle their squad ahead of what promises to be a serious title charge in North America. De la Fuente has spoken glowingly about his group, and the mood around the camp is confident.

Peru, meanwhile, sit outside the World Cup picture entirely after failing to qualify for the 2026 tournament. Under coach Mano Menezes, La Blanquirroja have been using this international window to build form and test themselves against stronger opposition.

Spain arrive in Puebla off the back of a draw against Iraq, a result that will have done little to dampen their ambitions but confirmed there is still work to do before the tournament opener. Their squad is stacked with talent across every line, and this fixture gives fringe players a chance to press their case.

Peru's recent results have been mixed. A win over Haiti last week offered encouragement, though losses to Senegal and Chile earlier in the cycle showed the limitations of a side still searching for consistency without the pressure of qualification football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Peru vs Spain, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream details, team news, and more.

How to watch Peru vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mano Menezes names a Peru side without Alex Valera and Joao Grimaldo, both of whom are unavailable through injury. The projected XI features Pedro Gallese in goal, with a back four of Renzo Garces, Alfonso Barco, Marcos Lopez, and Oliver Sonne. Erick Noriega, Jairo Concha, and Andre Carrillo are expected in midfield, with Jairo Velez, Jhonny Vidales, and Kenji Cabrera leading the attack.

For Spain, Lamine Yamal is listed as injured and will not feature in Puebla. Luis de la Fuente's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with Marc Pubill, Aymeric Laporte, Pedro Porro, and Alejandro Grimaldo across the back line. Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Martin Zubimendi form the midfield, while Alejandro Baena, Ferran Torres, and Borja Iglesias are named in attack. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Peru come into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Haiti on June 6, a positive result that ended a run of two games without a win. Earlier in the cycle, they drew 2-2 with Honduras before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Senegal. Across their last five games, Peru have scored seven goals and conceded seven, reflecting an open but inconsistent defensive record.

Spain's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. They drew 1-1 with Iraq on June 4 in their most recent outing, following a goalless draw with Egypt in March. Their standout result in the run was a 3-0 win over Serbia, while a 0-4 victory away to Georgia demonstrated their attacking depth. Spain have scored ten goals across the five games, conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record

PER Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 2 - 1 Peru

Spain 2 - 1 Peru 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The two sides have met twice in the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, both of which were international friendlies. The most recent encounter came on May 31, 2008, when Spain won 2-1 as the home side. Prior to that, Spain also won 2-1 in a friendly on February 18, 2004. Spain have taken both meetings in the dataset, scoring four goals to Peru's two across those two games.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Peru vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: