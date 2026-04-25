Eredivisie - Eredivisie Rat Verlegh Stadion

Today's game between NAC Breda and Ajax will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 2:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for NAC Breda vs Ajax are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on ESPN Select, which carries Eredivisie fixtures throughout the season.

Ajax travel to the Rat Verlegh Stadion in Breda to face NAC Breda in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

NAC sit 17th in the standings, deep in relegation trouble, and badly need points. Their recent run of form has done little to inspire confidence, with just two draws from their last five league games and a 6-0 thrashing by Go Ahead Eagles among the low points.

Ajax arrive in fifth place, still pushing for a strong finish to the season. Francesco Farioli's side have been inconsistent, but a 3-0 win at Heracles last weekend showed what they are capable of when things click.

The visitors will be without a cluster of first-team players through injury, and Takehiro Tomiyasu is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. That gives NAC a reason for optimism despite the gulf in league position.

For the home side, this is the kind of game that defines a relegation battle. A win would breathe new life into their survival push, while another defeat could prove damaging with the season entering its final weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch NAC Breda vs Ajax live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch NAC Breda vs Ajax with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

NAC Breda are without Lewis Holtby and Luca Greiml through injury ahead of this match. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Ajax face a more significant absentee list. Kenneth Fitz-Jim, Davy Klaassen, Vit Jaros, and Jaden Heerkens are all sidelined through injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is suspended. No probable lineup has been provided for the visitors. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

NAC Breda have taken two points from their last five Eredivisie matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard on April 12, following a goalless stalemate against Sparta Rotterdam the week before. The heaviest blow in that run came in a 6-0 loss at Go Ahead Eagles in March. NAC have scored five goals across those five games and conceded eleven, a record that reflects the pressure they are under.

Ajax have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Eredivisie games. Their most recent match produced a 3-0 victory away at Heracles on April 11. They also beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 in March, though defeats to Twente and FC Groningen show the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Ajax scored eleven goals in those five matches and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on September 27, 2025, when Ajax beat NAC Breda 2-1 at home in the Eredivisie. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Ajax have won four times and NAC Breda have won once, with that sole NAC victory coming in August 2024 when they won 2-1 at the Rat Verlegh Stadion. Ajax have scored fifteen goals across those five meetings compared to five for NAC.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, NAC Breda sit 17th while Ajax are in fifth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NAC Breda vs Ajax today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: