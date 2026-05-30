Today's game between Mexico and Australia will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Mexico vs Australia is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mexico and Australia meet at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in a pre-World Cup friendly that carries more weight than the occasion might suggest. With both nations preparing for their respective campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Saturday's match offers a final competitive rehearsal before the tournament begins.

For Javier "Vasco" Aguirre, the game is as much about decisions as it is about results. Several players on the fringes of the squad are using this fixture as a last real chance to press their case before Mexico announce their final 26-man roster on June 1. El Tri open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

The atmosphere in Pasadena is expected to be electric. More than 70,000 tickets had already been sold ahead of the match, transforming the Rose Bowl into something close to a home game for El Tri, who draw enormous support from Mexican communities across the United States.

Mexico arrive in good form. Their 2-0 win over Ghana last weekend in Puebla was the most recent of three victories in their last five outings, with 17-year-old Gilberto Mora drawing particular praise for his impact off the bench. Aguirre is still refining his attacking options, and this match will give him more data to work with.

Australia, meanwhile, head into the fixture on a two-match winning run after back-to-back victories over Cameroon and Curacao in March. The Socceroos are placed in Group D at the World Cup alongside Türkiye, the United States and Paraguay, with their opening match scheduled for June 14 in Vancouver.

The two sides have met at this venue before. Their only previous encounter on U.S. soil, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in September 2023, ended 2-2, with Australia leading 2-0 before Mexico fought back through Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs Australia, including TV channel listings, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Mexico vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Mexico and Australia will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Form

Mexico have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Ghana, and they also recorded a dominant 4-0 win over Iceland in February. Aguirre's side drew 1-1 with Belgium and held Portugal to a goalless draw in back-to-back friendlies in late March, showing defensive solidity against strong European opposition. Across the five matches, Mexico have scored eight goals and conceded just one.

Australia's last five results show a more mixed picture, with two wins, no draws and three defeats. Their most recent matches were consecutive victories — 1-0 against Cameroon and 5-1 against Curacao in March — but those came after a difficult autumn window in which the Socceroos lost to Colombia (3-0), Venezuela (1-0) and the United States (2-1). They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last match AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Mexico 2 - 2 Australia 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The available head-to-head data covers one previous meeting between these sides. The match took place on September 10, 2023, in a friendly that finished 2-2, with Mexico as the home team. That game was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, another 2026 World Cup venue, and drew an attendance of 52,787.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: