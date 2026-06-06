Today's game between Lithuania and Latvia will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Lithuania vs Latvia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lithuania and Latvia meet in a Baltic derby friendly, with both nations using the June international window to fine-tune ahead of their respective competitive campaigns.

Lithuania come into this fixture off mixed recent form. The Rinktinė picked up a win over Moldova in March but were beaten by Georgia in their most recent outing, and they will want a strong showing in front of their own supporters.

Latvia arrive in good shape. Back-to-back wins over Gibraltar in UEFA Nations League C qualification have given Slaviša Stojanović's side momentum, and they will look to carry that confidence into this cross-border contest.

The two nations share a rivalry rooted in geography and history. These meetings rarely lack edge, and both squads will treat the match as a genuine test rather than a routine workout.

For Latvia, the Gibraltar results represent a promising start to their Nations League qualification campaign. For Lithuania, this game offers a chance to respond after the Georgia defeat and build some form heading into the summer.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Lithuania vs Latvia live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lithuania vs Latvia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Lithuania ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added as it is confirmed closer to kick-off.

Latvia are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. Details on absences and the expected lineup will be published when released by the camp.

Form

Lithuania have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to Georgia in a March friendly, and they also suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands in World Cup qualification. Their sole win in that run came against Moldova, whom they beat 2-0 away from home. Lithuania scored two goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Latvia have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win over Gibraltar in Nations League C qualification at the end of March, following a 1-0 away win over the same opposition days earlier. Latvia's heaviest defeat in that period was a 5-0 loss to England in World Cup qualification. They scored four goals and conceded eight across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2024, when Latvia hosted Lithuania in a friendly and lost 2-0. Before that, Latvia beat Lithuania 3-1 at home in June 2021. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Latvia have won three and Lithuania one, with one match ending in a draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lithuania vs Latvia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: