Today's game between Lanus and LDU de Quito will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lanus vs LDU de Quito in the Copa Libertadores are listed below. beIN SPORTS holds broadcast rights for this fixture, with streaming available through beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, and Fanatiz.

Lanus host LDU de Quito in a Copa Libertadores Group G fixture that carries genuine weight at the top of the table. The two sides arrive separated only by league position, with the Ecuadorian visitors sitting first and the Argentine hosts second.

Lanus come into this match having navigated a demanding run of fixtures across two competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, extending a domestic spell that has shown flashes of quality without full consistency. A 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over Always Ready earlier this month remains their clearest statement of continental intent.

LDU de Quito arrive under some domestic pressure. They lost 1-0 to Emelec in the Ecuadorian Serie A just days ago, a result that followed a goalless draw with Aucas. Their Copa Libertadores form, though, tells a different story — a 2-0 win over Mirassol in mid-April demonstrated their capacity to perform when the stakes are highest.

These clubs have history in CONMEBOL competition. Their Copa Sudamericana meetings in August 2024 both ended 1-0, with each team winning on home soil. That pattern of tight margins on familiar ground makes this fixture at Lanus particularly intriguing.

Group G leadership is directly in play. LDU de Quito will be determined to protect top spot, while Lanus know a win would move them above their opponents and strengthen their knockout round credentials.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Lanus vs LDU de Quito, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lanus vs LDU de Quito with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Lanus ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable lineup has been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

LDU de Quito are also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Check back nearer to kick-off for the latest information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Lanus have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional on April 24. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Gimnasia Mendoza, but responded with a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over Always Ready. They also beat Banfield 1-0 in the league and lost 1-0 to Mirassol in continental play. Across those five matches, Lanus scored three goals and conceded three, with all three wins and both defeats decided by a single goal.

LDU de Quito have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Emelec on April 25, following a 0-0 draw with Aucas. Their two wins came against Independiente del Valle (2-0) and Mirassol (2-0 in the Copa Libertadores). They scored four goals and conceded two across the five games, with their Copa Libertadores record notably stronger than their recent domestic returns.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana on August 22, 2024, when Lanus won 3-1 at home. A week earlier, LDU de Quito had won the first leg 1-2 at their ground. Across the last four recorded meetings, each side has won twice, with the two 2009 Copa Sudamericana encounters also split — LDU de Quito won 4-0 in Quito, while the return in Buenos Aires finished 1-1.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group G, LDU de Quito currently sit first and Lanus are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs LDU de Quito today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: