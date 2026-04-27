LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Levante will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Espanyol vs Levante are listed below. Supporters in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

Espanyol host Levante at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that carries serious consequences for both clubs. With the season approaching its final weeks, the gap between safety and the drop zone is thin enough that every result matters.

Espanyol come into this match in poor form. They have won just one of their last five league games, and a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona earlier this month was a damaging blow to their confidence. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano, and they currently sit 14th in the table.

That position offers some cushion, but it is not comfortable. Espanyol have been inconsistent all season, and a run of four defeats from their last five games suggests a squad that is struggling to string results together when it matters most.

Levante arrive in better shape. They beat Sevilla 2-0 on April 23, following a 1-0 win over Getafe, and have taken three wins from their last five outings. The problem is their league position: they sit 19th, and the pressure of a relegation battle is not going away.

Three points for Levante would be significant. A win on the road in Barcelona could pull them closer to safety and shift the anxiety further up the table toward Espanyol.

For the home side, defeat would be uncomfortable. Espanyol cannot afford to be dragged back into a relegation conversation, and that makes this a fixture they will approach with urgency.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Espanyol vs Levante, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Espanyol vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Espanyol are without J. Puado through injury, and there are no suspensions reported in the squad. The projected XI has M. Dmitrovic in goal, with a back line of L. Cabrera, F. Calero, O. El Hilali, and C. Romero. P. Lozano, T. Dolan, P. Milla, and E. Exposito are named in midfield, with R. Fernandez and K. Garcia leading the attack.

Levante head into this match missing K. Tunde, R. Brugue, and U. Elgezabal through injury, while I. Romero is suspended. Their projected XI reads: M. Ryan; A. De La Fuente, M. Sanchez, M. Moreno, J. Toljan; P. Martinez, V. Garcia, J. Olasagasti; U. Raghouber, Etta Eyong, C. Espi. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Form

Espanyol have taken one draw and suffered four defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on April 23, and they were beaten 4-1 by Barcelona earlier in April. A goalless draw with Real Betis was the only point they collected in that stretch. Espanyol scored two goals and conceded seven across those five games, a return that reflects a side low on attacking output.

Levante's last five reads three wins, one draw, and one defeat. They beat Sevilla 2-0 on April 23 and won 1-0 at Getafe on April 13, making it back-to-back victories going into this fixture. Their only loss in the run came against Real Sociedad, who won 2-0. Levante scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, with a 4-2 win over Real Oviedo standing out as their most productive performance.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Levante hosted Espanyol in LaLiga and the match finished 1-1. Before that, Espanyol beat Levante 2-1 at home in a Segunda Division fixture in February 2024. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Espanyol hold the better record, with two wins to Levante's one and two draws, scoring 11 goals to Levante's five.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Espanyol sit 14th and Levante are placed 19th, with the visitors arriving in the relegation zone and the hosts looking to keep distance between themselves and the drop.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: