Today's game between Brazil and Egypt will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Brazil vs Egypt is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and Egypt meet in an international friendly on June 6, 2026, as both nations make their final preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

For Brazil, this match represents the second of two pre-tournament warmups after a commanding 6-2 victory over Panama on May 31. The Seleção arrive in confident mood, having scored nine goals across their last two friendlies and looking to sharpen their attacking edge before the group stage begins.

Egypt come into this fixture off a narrow 1-0 win over Russia on May 28, a result that will have given Hossam Hassan's side a measure of confidence after a difficult Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year. The Pharaohs are preparing for a World Cup group stage that includes Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran.

Mo Salah and his teammates know that every minute of preparation counts. Egypt have not won a match at a FIFA World Cup in their history, and this summer in North America represents a genuine opportunity to change that.

For Brazil, the stakes are different but no less significant. Vinicius Junior and company carry the weight of a nation's expectations, and Dorival Junior will want his squad sharp, settled, and fully focused before the tournament opens on June 11.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs Egypt live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brazil vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either Brazil or Egypt ahead of this friendly. Injury and suspension information for both sides will be added closer to kick-off once confirmed.

Form

Brazil arrive in good form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 6-2 thrashing of Panama on May 31, a result that followed a 3-1 win over Croatia in April. Their only defeat in this run came against France, who beat them 2-1 in March. Across five matches, Brazil have scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Egypt have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Russia on May 28, and they held Spain to a goalless draw in March. Their two defeats came at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, falling 1-0 to Senegal and exiting after a 0-0 loss to Nigeria that went against them on other results. Egypt have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match EGY 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Egypt 0 - 2 Brazil 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited in the available data. The most recent meeting on record took place on November 14, 2011, a friendly in which Brazil won 2-0 away from home. That result stands as the only fixture between the two nations in the dataset provided.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: