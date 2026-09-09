PSG vs Slovan Bratislava Predictions: Champions to run riot

Our betting expert expects the European champions to prove too strong at home in this opener, with the visitors likely to suffer a huge defeat.

Best Predictions for PSG vs Slovan Bratislava

Anytime goalscorer - Desire Doué @ -135 with BetMGM

Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -3 handicap @ +101 with BetMGM

Player assists 1+ - Achraf Hakimi to get at least 1 assist @ +175 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Opting for the value pick

The hosts boast one of the most fearsome front lines in all of Europe. Last season, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was the club’s highest goalscorer in this competition with 10 goals from 16 appearances. He was just five behind the Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe.

Ousmane Dembele, who usually leads the line for Enrique’s troops, scored eight goals in 13 matches. Backing either of them or new signing Ferran Torres to find the back of the net on Wednesday offers little value. For this reason, we suggest backing Desire Doué to score in PSG’s opening Champions League match.

Doué didn’t do too badly last season, having scored five goals across his 13 appearances. He had two shots on target, five touches in the opposition box, and a 100% dribble success rate against Monaco last week. Against a team of Bratislava’s stature, the entire front line are likely to have plenty of chances, with Doue primed to score at least once.

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Desire Doue @ -135 with BetMGM

Another long night for Slovan

Enrique’s men have excelled in the Champions League in recent years. They are unbeaten in the last 11 European matches, having won seven and drawn four. Les Rouge-et-Bleu are also on a six-game unbeaten run at the Parc des Princes in this competition. The last defending champion to lose their opening European match at home was Celtic in 1968.

The Spanish tactician boasts an outstanding Champions League record. He enjoys a win percentage of 63% as a manager, the highest of any manager in history who has overseen at least 50 UCL matches. Additionally, PSG are unbeaten across the last two head-to-heads, winning one and drawing the other in the Europa League back in 2011/12.

If their previous Champions League campaign is anything to go by, the visitors are in for a difficult night. In 2024/25, Slovan lost all eight of their league phase matches at an aggregate of 27-7. Having conceded an average of 3.38 goals per 90 minutes, Toure’s men are likely to concede several times on Wednesday night.

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tip 2: Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -3 handicap @ +101 with BetMGM

A slow start about to ignite

PSG had two players tied for the most assists in last season’s Champions League. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and his captain Achraf Hakimi both recorded six assists each in the campaign. They tied for first alongside Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, highlighting Hakimi’s influence on European nights.

Despite being a right-back, Hakimi usually makes his way up the pitch and is often involved in PSG’s attacking play. To put it into perspective, the Moroccan skipper recorded four shots and nine touches in the opposition box against Monaco last week. Both figures were the highest in the match across the two teams. He’s yet to register a goal or assist this season, but this fixture could be the catalyst for the campaign.

Hakimi scored two and assisted twice in 18 Ligue 1 matches last term. By contrast, he scored one and registered six assists in 13 Champions League appearances. It’s a bold pick. However, because of the quality of opposition and PSG’s strong record in this competition, we’d back him to provide at least one assist on the night.

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tip 3: Player assists 1+ - Achraf Hakimi to get at least 1 assist @ +175 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 5-0 Slovan Bratislava

PSG 5-0 Slovan Bratislava Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele x2, Ferran Torres

Paris Saint-Germain start the defence of their European crown by hosting Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night. The Parisians are bidding to become only the fifth team to win three Champions League/European Cup titles in a row. However, their sluggish start to the domestic season is unlikely to have pleased head coach Luis Enrique.

PSG are surprisingly winless after their first three Ligue 1 fixtures, a run that nobody could’ve seen coming. The French champions also lost their first home game last Friday, when Monaco came from behind to secure maximum points. However, PSG have thrived in this competition over the past couple of years, and this game could just ignite their season.

Slovan Bratislava secured their place in the Champions League proper after an unbeaten qualifying campaign. As a result, head coach Yaya Toure will become the first African to lead a side in this competition.

However, Toure’s charges have hit a dip in form at the worst possible time. They’ve lost each of their previous two outings, although there was a fair bit of rotation ahead of this Wednesday’s match. The Sky Blues will take confidence from their away results during qualifying. Still, the Parc des Princes offers a completely different challenge to what they’ve already faced.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Slovan Bratislava

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Slovan Bratislava expected lineup: Takac, Blackman, Markovic, Bajric, Cruz, Martinez, Pokorny, Mustafic, Barseghyan, Camara, Sporar